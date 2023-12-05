The Marvels Is The Most Creative MCU Movie In Years — So Why Did It Flop?
If you loved the technicolor experience of Ms. Marvel and walked away from WandaVision and Captain Marvel ready to conquer the world, then you have to check out the final trailer for the MCU's latest flick, The Marvels. The film brings together Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) for what we can already tell will be movie to remember. Even if you're experiencing superhero fatigue, this is the one movie you won't want to miss. Here's why.
Why did The Marvels flop?
When Variety reported that The Marvels finished its theatrical run as the MCU's lowest-grossing movie, I was heartbroken. After a number of titles that weren't quite my vibe, this film had everything I missed about early Marvel movies: there was grounded emotion, characters I cared about, and the best fight scene we’ve had since Shang-Chi. I've already reportedhow moviegoers are looking for media that's more comforting than challenging, ultimately moving us away from the golden age of superhero films. But, for me, The Marvels is the exception — and the fact it was poorly received is unfortunate because it seems to reinforce the idea that audiences don't appreciate creativity if it's unfamiliar.
The Marvels' approach to telling this female-led — and female-directed — story takes the foundational aspects of a superhero movie and breathes new life into the genre. The jokes land for me almost every time, and the story is elevated by its colorful, exciting edge. Even though Zawe Ashton's villain Dar-Benn falls flat, I really cared about the safety of everyone she targets throughout the movie.
All of the performances are top notch. I have no doubt Iman Vellani is the next star of the MCU, and the cameos at the end of the film (which were the perfect cherry on top, not what the movie hinged on) had my jaw on the floor. All in all, the movie caught me off guard in the best way and I can't wait to see what else is in store for these ladies.
Watch The Final The Marvels Trailer
The emotional final trailer for The Marvels promises that everything is about to change in the MCU. Villain Dar-Benn has ripped a hole in space, and now not only do Carol, Kamala, and Monica have to protect our reality from itself — they have to prevent the new one from bleeding through. The trailer brings together some of our favorite memories of the original Avengers, and it truly appears like this movie will start a new chapter for the universe we love.
What is The Marvels about?
In The Marvels, Carol Danvers finally has her identity back from the alien Kree, and finds herself suffering the consequences of a destabilized universe. When her powers get tangled up with Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau's, the trio must figure out how to save the universe.
Who are The Marvels?
The three leads of The Marvels are Carol Danvers (played by Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani).
When is The Marvels coming out?
The Marvels hit theaters November 10, 2023. It was one of our most-anticipated fall movies!
Who else is involved in the movie?
The Marvels also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe Ashton, and Park Seo-joon. It's directed by Nia DaCosta, produced by Kevin Feige, and features Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos and Matthew Jenkins as executive producers. Megan McDonnell, Nia DaCosta, Elissa Karasik, and Zeb Wells are behind the script.
In a new interview with Total Film, DaCosta gives voice to a fact a lot of fans have been feeling: we're tired. "I think superhero fatigue absolutely exists," she says, via Games Radar. "The biggest difference from the other MCU movies to date is that it’s really wacky and silly...The worlds we go to in this movie [are] bright worlds that you haven’t seen before.”
“Usually, you wait for characters to show up all together in Avengers movies," Livanos adds. "We were excited to design a team-up featuring characters that women from all walks of life could relate to.”
Considering we love all three of these women on their own, we're more than excited to see them team up.
Where can I watch The Marvels?
You'll be able to see the movie in theaters.
Why are they called The Marvels?
The Marvels isn't only referring to this superpowered trio, although it does hint at the three women working as a team, no matter what Monica and Carol say in the trailer. But it's actually a blanket term for any character with powers inside the Marvel Universe.
