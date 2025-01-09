6 “Iconic” Bag Trends We’re So Excited To See In 2025
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
The hottest bag trends for 2025 are here, and they’re quick to make a bold statement in every shape, size, and color. This year’s bag styles are already super exciting, ranging from retro to modern – plus, they’re pretty much wearable for any occasion.
Find a bag that truly matches your vibe with these top 6 bag trends for 2025!
Silence + Noise Suede Fringe Hobo Sling Bag
Urban Outfitters
1. Fringe-y Bags
Fringe is just plain fun. Echoing the popularity of the ever-Western cowboy boot trend from 2024 (and also carrying a bit of retro flair), this bag trend definitely has enough detail to get heads turning your way.
Time Resistance Little Dorrit Leather Barrel Bag
Time Resistance
2. Doctor Bags
Also known as medicine bags, doctor bags literally recall the bags doctors would take with them to make house calls. They're gonna be super popular in 2025, so get to shoppin' with this adorable green design. Similar bag styles to look out for include satchel and duffle bags.
Madewell The Essential Medium Bucket Tote
Madewell
3. Bucket Bags
Bucket bags will continue to be a huge hit in 2025. Not only are they cute, they're also practical, thanks to their larger size. This pick from Madewell could easily fit any and every essential you need for the workday – laptop included.
Free People Movement Quilted Carryall Bag
Free People
4. Puffy Bags
Things are about to get... puffy. Texture of any kind will instantly draw eyes to your outfit, but there's something so unique about the up-and-coming puffy bag! Typically, you'd find this pattern on a down coat or puffer jacket, so it's familiar enough that you won't feel overly wacky wearing this bag trend.
Anthropologie The Love Knot Slouchy Bag
Anthropologie
5. Slouchy Bags
Slouchy bags are also on the rise for 2025. Plus, the larger, the better! You can find slouchy bags in all kinds of fabrications, so you're sure to find one that speaks to your personal style and daily toting needs. This black leather one will wear well with any ensemble.
Quince Italian Suede Slouchy Shoulder Bag
Quince
6. Suede Bags
Suede is truly timeless. The material is about to be everywhere this year – garments, shoes, and even bags will be decked out in it. Try out the trend with a sophisticated style like this one from Quince!
