Purses are elemental to putting together a good outfit, though there are some designs that you don’t want to be caught carrying in 2025. As far as purse trends go, you may not realize your everyday crossbody or tote is downright outdated.

Luckily, I’m here to note 4 out-of-style purse trends to help guide your accessorygame this year! Of course, please take these outdated purse trends with a grain of salt – personal style is personal for a reason, and you can always rock items that others might think are distasteful.

Scroll on for 4 “outdated” purse trends you shouldn't be buying in 2025.

1. Super Tiny Purses Jacquemus Jacquemus The Chiquito

Micro purses definitely had their moment once Jacquemus' The Chiquito came on the scene. Even though super tiny purses are super cute, I have two bones to pick with them. First, I think their small silhouettes are not flattering at all – they can throw off the proportions of your ‘fit so easily.

Kurt Geiger Kurt Geiger Micro Kensington Drench Bag

Secondly, these bags are not even practical! A single credit card and a lip balm is truly all these little guys can manage. Perhaps that’s all one needs at times, but as someone who likes to tote around many, many trinkets, big bags are where it’s at from a practical standpoint. You’re likely going to get some funny looks if you step out with a micro purse in 2025.

2. Old School Vera Bradley Etsy Vera Bradley Versailles Saddle Up Quilted Crossbody Bag These paisley-patterned bags were everything to me – in 2013, that is. If you’re still rockin’ a Very Bradley purse (bonus points if it’s in one of their retired colorways), I’m here to remind you that they were in their heyday over a decade ago. Sorry!

Vera Bradley Vera Bradley Original Zip Hipster

Although cozy, easy to wear (not so much to pair), and easier to wash, these cotton purses look undoubtedly tacky if you’re wearing them in 2025.

3. Overly-Monogrammed Purses Louis Vuitton Louis Vuitton Neverfull

It seems that quiet luxury is still the name of the game when it comes to current purse trends, which means bags plastered with brand logos have gotta go in 2025. You’ll surely recognize the Louis Vuitton Neverfull and its endless logos. I say ditch it!

Michael Kors Outlet Michael Kors Jet Set Large Printed Logo Crossbody Bag

Michael Kors and Coach are a couple more brands that don’t shy away from large and – might I say – tacky logo prints. Instead, reach for a sleek, no-fuss purse that’ll be way easier to pair with your wardrobe.

4. Woven Purses Anthropologie The Mini Brigitte Satchel by Melie Bianco

Woven bags have so much going on visually that they can distract from your overall look. Though styles like this Anthropologie bag popped off several years ago, the past is the past for a reason.

Quince Quince Italian Leather Small Handwoven Tote

You can find woven bags in all sorts of shapes and sizes, but I have to rule all of them out as total ‘skips’.

