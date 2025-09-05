As much as I love carrying a teeny-tiny, itsy-bitsy lil' purse, I can't deny the sheer star power of a big leather tote bag. Leather tote bags are the ultimate statement piece for any season, but they feel especially fit for a busy fall. When you carry a leather tote bag, people are going to assume you're standing on business. You have places to be, people to see, important things to carry!

These nine leather tote bags not only give you that elevated look, but they're pretty practical, too. Their large size obviously allows you to tote around more things, but many of these bags are suited with numerous pockets to maximize even more storage space.

Scroll on to shop the chic leather tote bags you'll want to keep on your shoulder all autumn long.

Coach Outlet Coach City Tote Bag Coach is queen when it comes to leather bags, and this deep red wine color is absolutely stunning. I anticipate I'll be spotting this red shade just about everywhere this fall, especially when it comes to accessories like purses and shoes. Hop on the trend early with the City Tote – it can fit a 15-inch laptop, your phone, and so much more.

Minor History

Minor History The Times Tote This versatile tote will come along with you virtually everywhere, from the office to the gym, home and back. It's crafted with dynamic panels that adjust based on how much you're carrying in it. So, if it's full, the panels will slant outwards, and on lighter carrying days, they'll slightly fold inwards to retain the bag's shape. The high-quality full-grain leather it's made of is not to be missed.

Free People We The Free Emerson Tote Bag This leather tote bag feels so 'Serena from Gossip Girl'-coded. It's equal parts slouchy and structured, with plenty of real estate around the straps and pockets to Jane Birkin-ify the bag your way with keychains, tags, ribbons, and beads. You can take this tote virtually anywhere because of how casual it is, but you can also dress it up depending on your ideal fall outfit!

Cuyana Cuyana System 16-Inch Laptop Leather Tote For a bit of a cleaner look, this Cuyana bag is the way to go. The cut of the tote is super seamless, most notably highlighted in the durable wide straps. It has a flat base for added stability when you set it down, which also makes the bag enjoyably roomy for all your necessities. This leather tote bag also comes in more neutral colors like brown and ivory if this hue doesn't quite match your closet.

Nordstrom Maison de Sabré Small Leather Soft Tote Yas, pop of color! I am enamored with this cute grass-green tote. This design definitely lands on the smaller side of your traditional tote bag, but it's still surprisingly spacious. The bottom is wide, setting up structure for your phone, chargers, notebooks, and on-the-go makeup bag. Its compact size makes it a whole lot easier to keep on your shoulder throughout long travel days, all while maintaining a chic look! Plus, the inside of this colorway is lined in light pink leather. Adorable!

Reformation Reformation Medium Vittoria Tote Bag Reformation strikes again with all things cute! This deep cherry red leather tote is stylishly finished off with a bow tie at the straps, and I think it has the perfect amount of slouch without looking overly casual. It comes complete with a magnetic closure for added security (and, lest we forget, peace of mind), plus it has a small zippered section on the inside with a convenient card holder. You can snag this sleek bag in 9 other colors, too.

Minor History Minor History The Overtime Tote This tote is crafted from super-soft full-grain leather, which lets it retain a nice balance between slouch and structure. It's large enough to fit a 16-inch laptop, among other necessities like chargers, books, and beauty essentials. I adore the thick, sleek strap that looks good on your shoulder or in-hand. Plus, this light tan color is the perfect neutral to match any outfit out there.

Madewell Madewell The Essential Bucket Tote Madewell does accessories so right. This deep-set bucket tote holds all the space for your things inside while remaining seamless and sleek on the outside. I like that you can customize the strap length using the durable gold buckle in order to best complement your fall looks. There's even an interior pocket and magnetic closure at the opening to make sure all your stuff's secure.

Anthropologie By Anthropologie The Love Knot Slouchy Bag: Buckle Edition I'm truly obsessing over the unique buckle shape on this leather bag. It just brings forth that extra flair you wouldn't necessarily get from a traditional buckle. Plus, this tote's silhouette is fairly basic, so it gives it all the oomph. The slouchy shape of this bag can be shaped in plenty of different ways, depending on how many things you're carrying in it. I obviously cannot get enough of red leathers right now, but this pick also comes in 4 more nuetrals to match any 'fit!

