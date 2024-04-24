Get In Your Bag With The Hottest Trending Purses Of The Season
While a bag can be something you just sling on your shoulder, I love a trending purse moment. We've seen a lot over the years from the ever-popular Hermès Kelly (and all its many cheaper alternatives) to more accessible options like cheeky media totes, but there are 3 bag trends that I have on my radar at the moment: canvas totes, bucket bags, and micro bags. These trends are popping up more and more, with iconic celebrities like Carolyn Bessette Kennedy and Bella Hadid carrying canvas totes and bucket bags falling in line as the latest installment of quiet-luxury. And I mean, who doesn't love a micro bag?! They're so impractical, but so fun — like all the best fashion is! While I could muse on and on about these fab bags, let's actually see (and shop) all the trending purses the girls can't get enough of right now.
Canvas Tote Bags
LL Bean Boat and Tote
Probably the most well-known canvas totes you can think of, this LL Bean is a classic and for good reason! It's affordable, chic, and has a monogram option that is too fun. One of my favorite instagrams @ironicboatandtotes has a page dedicated to clever monogramming options. So grab this tote with a funny inside joke and you'll be perfectly on trend for this spring and summer.
Photo via The Millennial Decorator
Millennial Decorator Equestrian Tote
Scrolling through The Millennial Decorator's page is like flipping through a vintage issue of Vogue from the '90s when all of a sudden you've been transported directly to the time period itself. She is truly a visionary and has such a keen eye for style that I've only seen a select handful of cool-girls exhibit. On her site, you'll be able to buy copious amounts of stunning vintage items, but one of my favorite pieces she has is this canvas tote that is a vintage dream. I love the equestrian nod and couldn't skip this cute bag in our roundup!
Gap Canvas Tote
This canvas tote is great if you're wanting to opt for more color this spring and summer season. It's also on sale for only $43 so if you're looking for the perfect tote to carry you from travel season to work then definitely pick up this cute, red number while it's still at a discounted price!
Bucket Bags
J.Crew Bucket Bag
I'm not sure if you're on "quiet-luxury-tok" like me, but The Row bags are all over my FYP at the moment. And while I love them, they're not exactly affordable. So when I saw this identical J.Crew bag I knew it would make for the perfect addition to our lineup!
COS Straw Bucket Bag
Another high-end similar bag, this Khaite-inspired straw piece is all over social media and I understand why! It has such a minimalistic, luxury feel yet at such an affordable price-point! And it's also nailing another trend by being raffia as well. I promise you, this bag will have everyone asking you where you got it! And you can respond with, "OMG, it was actually from COS for only $99." Nailed it!
Mango White Bucket Bag
This bag is a way to achieve this trend on a budget. It's listed at a price of $43...I repeat: $43!!! That's such a steal for a bag like this and plus I just adore all things Mango. They have some amazing pieces that are high quality and on trend at the same time. Don't mind us sprinting to press "checkout" on this cutie!
Micro Bags
J.Crew Mini Raffia Bag
J.Crew has been absolutely killing the game with some of their summer pieces they've launched, and this straw bag is definitely at the top of my wishlist! I'm thinking of getting it for my trip to Europe because it's the perfect size to fit my camera, lipgloss, and essentials without being too bulky to carry long distances. Love it!
Banana Republic Black Micro Bag
This is such a cute take on the micro bag — the little bit of western edge makes it perfect for festival season! The braided strap and the fringe details truly make it a unique micro-bag! You can dress this one up with a mini dress and heels or dress it down with a white button down and shorts.
Longchamp Le Pliage Micro Bag
Longchamp is one of those classic, heritage brands that will never go out of style and be a classic forever IMO. They usually stick to larger bags and totes, but this mini take on their classic large duffle is absolutely precious and I definitely need it. And it's currently on sale at Nordstrom Rack for 40% off in this light blue! This one won't fit too many items, but isn't that the purpose of the micro bag? Impractical for the sake of fashion! I'm all about it.
Follow us on Pinterest for more shopping inspo!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Header image via LL Bean
Kayla Walden is a content creator and writer who spends most of her free time either shopping the latest trends, reading fantasy novels, or binging new tv shows. You can find her various musings on all things fashion, pop culture, and travel on Brit + Co or her blog, Kayla's Newsletter.