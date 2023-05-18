The Most In-Demand Barn Wedding Venues Across The U.S.
So why are barn wedding venues surging in popularity? Well, for one, they tend to be more affordable than traditional wedding venues. That's due to their rural location and because they're typically owned and operated by families or individuals. These folks may be open to renting out their barn venues for much lower than a city commercial space. And lastly, because the barn wedding venue backdrop sits against grassy fields and rolling hills, you can save on costly elements like decor or flowers. For additional savings, keep an eye out for all-inclusive offerings.
Here are some of the most popular barn wedding venues in the U.S.
- The Barn at Blackberry Farm in Walland, Tennessee can accommodate up to 200 guests and situated in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains. It's home to 4,200 acres of scenic and tranquil land and offers great amenities like catering, event planning, lodging, and more.
- The Barn at Appleton Farms in Ipswich, Massachusetts is a historic barn that can accommodate approximately 125 guests. Take in the beautiful countryside views and enjoy a variety of helpful amenities to make your big day special.
- The Barn at Shady Lane Farm in New Hope, Pennsylvania is rich with history and features buildings from three different centuries at the venue. It's tucked away on 34 acres in York County, Pennsylvania and has stunning historic stone buildings, forests, gardens. and even a glass greenhouse perfect for your wedding photos.
If you've got an eye for lush greenery and epic countryside and mountainous vistas, you'll adore these rustic and elegant wedding venue ideas.
A few pro tips before booking your dream barn wedding venue:
- Consider the size of the venue: Is the venue big enough to accommodate the size of your guest list?
- Keep in mind the date and time of your wedding: Barn venue availability fluctuates throughout the year as some are only available during certain seasons.
- Double check the amenities offered: Does the venue have all of the basics for your big day and any event support you may need?
