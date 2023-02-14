These 2023 Wedding Trends Will Change Wedding Season For Good
Even though weddings celebrate the lifelong commitment between you and your partner, which is crazy and beautiful and romantic, historically, they've been somewhat buttoned-up, proper affairs. We didn't think wedding trends could get more fun than last year's, but these 2023 wedding trends are throwing the rule book out. You might have seen some of these picks individually creep up in recent years, but together, they're set to totally transform your big day.
From pairing oversized clothes together to tackling V-Day alone to de-influencing your life, 2023 is all about taking agency over every area of your life and doing literally whatever you want. That includes your wedding day. Even though these trends feel carefree, they also have an air of elegance so that your big day still looks just as amazing as it feels. They're fresh and dopamine-inducing — and they might just change wedding season for good.
Our Favorite 2023 Wedding Trends
Short Wedding Dresses
While long skirts are romantic and elegant, we are head over heels for a flirty short wedding dress like the By Watters Macaron Dress ($495). Your rounds at the reception will be a little bit easier without a train, and it's also just super cute.
Multicolored + Patterned Bridesmaid Dresses
We've seen plenty of bridal parties that feature one color, different shades, but you don't have to stick to a monochromatic look. Mix in all of your favorite colors and prints for a textured feast for the eyes. You don't have to stick to expected shades either. Go for a chartreuse instead of a deep green, or iridescent, electric blue instead of slate blue.
Image via Fabio Lovino/HBO
Set-Jetting
Give your honeymoon an entertainment spin by picking a destination from your favorite TV show or movie. Travel to Siciliy's San Domenico Palace where The White Lotus: Season Two was filmed, or traipse around New York City to live your Gossip Girl dreams.
Microwedding
Keep things personal by cutting your guest list down to under 50 people. Not only does a microwedding save you so much money, but it also gives you some added flexibility. It might be hard to figure out who makes the cut, but you can always throw a larger reception later! Speaking of...
A Post-Wedding Party
Listen, we're absolutely obsessed with wedding receptions. They have to be in our top 10 events on the planet. By the time the reception rolls around, whatever nerves you had leading up to the ceremony are long gone and now it's time to par-tay. We've seen photo booths, we've seen DJ's, we've seen taco trucks. Include all of them if you want.
Image via Precise pix/Pexels
A Last Dance
First dances are a must-have at your reception, but when everyone is getting ready for your sendoff, consider adding a last dance to the mix. This is a great opportunity to take a breath, spend time with your partner, and just revel in the fact that you're married! You can dance, whisper, and enjoy being together without 100 people staring at you.
Burnt Orange Everything
Orange isn't just for October weddings anymore! Unexpected shades will give this bold color life all year long. Add it to your decor, bouquet, and bridal party looks. Our assistant editor Chloe is obsessed with the Moira Convertible Velvet Dress ($189) that she wore in her last stint as a bridesmaid.
Image used with permission, via sophiakimpark/@thismodernromance
Mirrored Aisles
We first got introduced to the idea of a mirrored aisle in Crazy Rich Asians (a rom-com wedding scene that still takes our breath away) and for fans of anything disco, this is an easy and eye-catching addition to your ceremony. It's elegant, quirky, and glam all in one.
Non-Traditional Engagement Photos
Move your engagement photo sesh to your favorite movie theater, art museum, or aquarium for a playful detail that will add personality to your wedding invitations.
Wedding Jumpsuits
Who said brides had to wear a dress? You should be as comfy on your wedding day as you want, and if that means a jumpsuit, then go for it, girl. This DB STUDIO Sequin Spaghetti Strap Blouson Jumpsuit($200, was $300) is giving us major heart eyes.
Image via Hazelwood Photo
Creative Guest Books
Take your reception to the next level by adding a creative way for your guests to write their names. Whether you ask for date ideas, fond memories, or travel inspiration, this is a super personal way to get your guests in on the fun.
Image via Beth Helmstetter Events
Maximalism
If maximalist fashion has a grip on you, it only makes sense that you'd want to add some of that texture, color, and extra oomph to your decor. However, this isn't an excuse to say yes to everything. Pick a theme or strict color palette to keep it from looking too chaotic.
What are your favorite 2023 wedding trends? Let us know on Twitter!!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lead Image via Beth Helmstetter Events.
- Ombré Wedding Nails Are The New French Manicure ›
- 16 Square Wedding Rings To Add To Your Engagement Pinterest Board ASAP ›
- Mobile Bars Are the Latest Wedding Trend You Need Get On Board With ›
- 9 Wedding Trends That Will Be Everywhere This Summer ›
- These 2022 Wedding Trends Are All About Making A Statement ›
- 18 Grecian Style Wedding Dresses For Your Goddess Era ›
- The Top 2022 Wedding Trends, According to Etsy ›
- The Micro Wedding Trend Is Here To Stay — Here's How To Plan Yours ›
B+C Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is originally from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!