Banish Dry Skin With These Fall-Scented Body Lotions
Our skin always needs a little TLC, especially after being in the sun for months on end. Now that it's time to put away all of our beach-scented beauty productsand get ready for fall, we need hydration that will keep us moisturized on the chilliest fall days. Whether you stock up on vanilla, pumpkin, and chai lotions as soon as the end of August rolls around or you prefer something more subtle, these body lotions will make you feel cozy, warm, and moisturized.
Philosophy Warm Cashmere Body Lotion ($24)
With scents of vanilla and musk, this lotion will make you feel cozy right down to your toes, *and* it's the perfect way to treat yourself after a bubble bath.
Caramel Pumpkin Spice Body Lotion ($13)
Pumpkin spice body products are some of the greatest creations ever, and this clean, cruelty-free product features goat milk to hydrate without leaving you feeling greasy.
Brazilian Bum Bum Cream ($10+)
The scent of caramel, vanilla, and pistachio immediately make you feel like you're wrapped up in a blanket, but the lotion is light enough that you don't feel sticky or weighed down.
Verden Arborealist Hand and Body Balm ($83)
This balm nourishes with a mix of chia seed oil, shea butter, and oat extract to give you the moisture that your skin needs during colder temps. The fragrant blend of woods and smoky greens is just the cherry on top.
Bath & Body Works Champagne Apple & Honey Body Cream ($17)
If you're not a huge fan of sweet scents, opt for a fruity and clear one like this apple body cream. It still celebrates the smells of the seasons and reminds us of camping, game nights, and apple picking!
Flamingo Deep Nourishing Cream ($10)
You're in for some serious hydration with this cream. The formula features squalane and shea butter to reinforce your skin's barrier, and the vitamin E creates an antioxidant shield for your skin.
Victoria's Secret Natural Beauty Hydrating Body Lotion ($14, was $20)
This body lotion has a subtle scent of oat blossom that's just enough to make you feel comforted without overwhelming your senses. The formula is infused with shea butter and coconut iil for a refreshing dose of hydration.
Bastide Ambre Soir Hand Cream ($12)
Throw this hand cream in your purse when you need some extra moisture. The formula features Provence olive oil, lavender extract, and shea butter with just the right amount of geranium, patchouli, and sandalwood scents.
Tocca Scented Dry Body Oil ($54)
Add some spice to your beauty routine with a body oil that smells like amber patchouli, vanilla musk, tuberose, and grapefruit. It's complex and luxurious, and it's exactly what you need after a long day.
Cocokind Sake Body Lotion ($22)
This lotion will leave you feeling hydrated without any greasy residue, and since it doesn't have a strong fragrance, it's perfect for people who prefer something more subtle.
Hempz Pumpkin Spice & Vanilla Chai Herbal Body Moisturizer ($25)
Give your senses a dose of pumpkin and chai with this body moisturizer that combines two of our favorite fall scents.
Unicorn Fruit Whipped Body Polish ($25)
This polish is solid and condensed until you emulsify it between your palms, and the super-sweet scent reminds us of sugar cookies. Perfect for dry patches of skin.
Island Vanilla Body Lotion ($10)
Add a little bit of summer to your fall beauty routine with vanilla, almond oil, and chamomile fragrances. The sunflower, vitamin E, and coconut water oils are exactly what your skin needs.
Olay Firming & Hydrating Body Lotion ($10)
Collagen is a great ingredient for the skin on your face, but it's also great for your body! It tightens while fighting against wrinkles, and since the lotion also has vitamin B3, it helps your skin hold onto water and become its own kind of natural moisturizer.
Spruce + Cinnamon Daily Moisturizing Lotion ($20)
Get ready for happier skin with a formula that features mango butter, jojoba, and a blend of botanical oils. They'll soften and heal dry skin, leaving you feeling moisturized and cozy.
