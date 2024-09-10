7 Best Body Lotions For Dry, Flaky Skin Under $20
The dry spell fall and winter puts on my skin is infuriating. There's nothing more I love than a good summer glow, so once it starts to cool down and dry out outside, I know it's time to pull out the big guns: my thickest, most hydrating body lotions. Moisturizing your skin on the regular (I'm talkin' every single day) can help you combat the same dryness and flakiness – these are the 7 best body lotions to use all fall and winter long to effectively hydrate your skin and supply the glow, and the most satisfying part is they're all under $20!
Palmer's Coconut Oil Formula Body Lotion For Dry Skin
This $13 jumbo bottle of body lotion is my absolute go-to for daily hydration. It's formulated with antioxidant-rich coconut oil and green coffee extract that work in combination to soften and hydrate the skin for up to 48 hours. My skin always feels nourished after applying a substantial amount all over my body, especially after showering in hot water. It supplies my skin with a very healthy-looking glow, which I can tell is in part to the product's real, high-quality, and 100% plant-based formulation. It also smells like sweet coconuts, which earns it tons of bonus points in my book.
eos Shea Better Body Lotion
This $9 (was $11) body lotion went viral for a reason. In addition to its addictive notes of whipped vanilla, soft musk, and cozy caramel, this product is a star at hydrating the skin with 7 nourishing (and natural) shea oils and shea butters. I've found the pump dispenses the ideal amount of product for each of my limbs. It works its magic best on clean skin. One thing to note about this pick is that the added fragrance could potentially irritate extra-sensitive skin.
CeraVe Moisturizing Cream Body & Face Moisturizer For Dry Skin
CeraVe is one of the most commonly recommended brands from dermatologists and skincare experts we consult for advice, making this $18 (was $19) moisturizer a very solid choice for combatting dry, flaky skin. It contains hyaluronic acid and 3 essential ceramides which help support your skin's barrier for long-lasting hydration. Thanks to this product's gentle fragrance-free, paraben-free, allergy-tested, and non-comedogenic formulation, you can use it across your body and face, or even as a hand cream! It's been developed with derms to certify safety for dry skin, sensitive skin, oily skin, and acne-prone skin.
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream
After trying First Aid Beauty's Nourishing After-Shower Body Oil(and loving it), I had to give this hydrating cream a try. It boasts a whipped texture that's still light enough to not leave a sticky or greasy feel on the skin. I haven't found many body lotions with collodial oatmeal, which I enjoy a lot for its barrier-supporting properties. Collodial oatmeal is also perfectly suitable for extremely dry, flaky skin and eczema-prone areas because it's gentle while still hydrating and soothing. This $16 product is also clinically proven to immediately improve skin hydration by 169%!
Jergens Ultra Healing Dry Skin Moisturizer
Jergens is another great reputable brand for fuss-free, dermatologist-trusted skincare. The $11 (was $12) formula boasts vitamins C, E, and B, which all nourish extra-dry skin up to 48 hours with no irritation. It's also loved for treating especially rough spots like your heels, elbows, and knees, all of which definitely crave extra love when fall and winter come around. With consistent use, your skin will appear visibly healthier and hydrated over time!
Hempz Triple Moisture Body Moisturizer
When I'm not slathering my skin in the Palmer's body lotion, Hempz comes to the rescue. They make a wide variety of scents and formulations (their hand cream is heavenly), but this Triple Moisture iteration is my favorite for all skin types. It does carry a light scent of peach and grapefruit, but it's not crafted with any harsh chemicals that'll irritate the skin. This $20 (was $28) bottle contains yangu oil, natural hemp seed oil, and vitamins A, C, and E to deliver nothing but healthy radiance! The whipped texture is totally luxe, too.
Selfmade Corrective Experience Comfort Cream
Though more of a gel-cream than a traditional lotion, this $18 (was $30) product from Selfmade is extremely satisfying and effective in tackling dry skin. My skin looks super hydrated and glowy the instant I spread this on, and it never leaves a sticky, greasy feel after the fact. It's formulated with hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and hemisqualene which support the skin barrier and soak in deep for exceptional moisture. It's definitely a unique take on your everyday lotion, and I couldn't recommend it enough!
