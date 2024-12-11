9 Best-Smelling Body Washes That’ll Have People Asking, “What’s That Amazing Scent?”
The best part of taking a shower, other than getting clean, of course, is all the delicious scents. From shampoo and conditioner to body scrubs, nothing truly compares to a good-smelling body wash. I recently discovered Lush’s amazing Sticky Dates shower gel, and I don’t think I can ever go back to bar soap now. These best-smelling body washes smell just as great in the shower as they do outside of it, and are sure to earn you tons and tons of compliments – all while treating your skin so nicely.
Check out our top picks for the best-smelling body wash below!
Lush
Lush Sticky Dates Shower Gel
This shower gel from Lush is undeniably sweet-smelling. I think it smells like straight-up dessert – I had to fight off the intrusive thoughts to eat it when I was in the store checking it out (don't judge, okay?). It lathers up luxuriously, and always feels nourishing and hydrating on my skin. It's formulated with organic date syrup, sandalwood oil, and orange juice to properly cleanse off your bod. I already know I'm going to buy a bigger bottle once my sample size one runs out!
Promising review: "The scent of this body wash is sooo mouthwatering. I love the light lather and the soft scent left on the skin after rinsing off. Definitely worth the hype!"
Target
Saltair Seascape Serum Body Wash
You won't be able to stop sniffing this heavenly body wash. It smells spot-on to a dreamy island getaway! I love this formula in particular because it's crafted with hyaluronic acid, which helps add even more moisture to the skin. Extra points to this body wash since the bottle's so cute!
Promising review: "Oh man. Boy do I love this scent. Reminds of the fresh smell of the sea when I visit the Carribbean Islands. Im just in a trance when I'm in the shower."
Amazon
OUAI St. Barts Body Cleanser
If there's one thing OUAI absolutely nails, it's their scents. From their hair oil to shampoo, I fall in love with the products over and over again after every use. Their body wash is no exception, especially this one in the scent St. Barts. You get a little bit of every note: floral dragonfruit, orange blossom, and tuberose, plus a nice gourmand dose of and Baltic amber that feels oh-so sophisticated. The formula is made with jojoba oil, which expertly hydrates the skin, deep down. Dreamy!
Promising review: "I’ve been using the OUAI Body Cleanser for a few weeks now, and it has become a staple in my shower routine. The first thing that drew me in was the scent—it’s light, fresh, and lingers subtly on the skin without being overpowering. It makes showering feel like a mini-spa experience."
Amazon
Nécessaire The Body Wash
For a fancy(ish) body wash that smells downright divine, reach for this one from Nécessaire. It's packed with eucalyptus, which is uber-refreshing for a nice wake up call in the AM! The body wash is boosted with plenty of lipid-rich oils and niacinamide, which can help strengthen the skin's natural barrier.
Promising review: "I have very sensitive skin but I also really like things that smell good! After reading reviews I decided to give this a try. My skin didn’t react to this at all (yay!!) and the smell is great! Super relaxing and perfect for after a long day. The bottle came well packed inside its own box - this was great because it didn’t leak or anything. The bottle is also really big so I think with cleaner ingredients & great smell it’s worth it!"
Target
Olay Cleansing & Firming Body Wash
If you're in love with clean scents, this body wash from Olay delivers. Not only does it smell so fresh and so clean, it's heavy on skincare benefits. The formula includes collagen and a vitamin B3 complex that nourishes for "beautiful, healthy-looking skin."
Promising review: "My new go-to body wash! I so love the smell! I felt so luxurious and soft after each use!"
Sephora
L'Occitane Cleansing & Softening Shea Shower Oil
Though it's not technically a body wash, this shower oil still lathers up gorgeously to cleanse your skin. Its main ingredients are shea oil and shea butter, which nourish the skin like no other, leaving it as soft as can be. Dry skin-havers will fall in love with this one!
Promising review: "Ten stars. One of my absolute favorite shower indulgences. This smells amazing. A warm, soft musk scent that lingers long after your shower is over. It leaves my skin feeling brand new, so soft and super smooth. I absolutely love going to bed with this scent on my pajamas and even waking up the next day to get dressed and still feeling so soft and smelling pretty. Not a strong scent whatsoever. A very soft, musk like skin scent."
Amazon
Aesop A Rose by Any Other Name Body Cleanser
You've likely never smelled a body wash like this one before. It combines notes of rose petal, cardamom, and black pepper for a punchy, yet floral-heavy scent. The aroma can come off as super saturated upon first impression, so a little goes a long way.
Promising review: "I love the Aesop products because I have very dry skin and am allergic to perfume soaps. After many trials and errors with other products this was recommended and I love it ! Worth every penny. Wish it also came in travel size because the hotel soap bars don't measure up."
Target
Dove Shea Butter & Vanilla Pampering Body Wash
Forget all the frills and fancy stuff – sometimes a basic vanilla scent works the best! This gentle body wash is friendly on all skin types and boasts the perfect balance of shea butter and warm vanilla for an uplifting shower experience each time. Your skin will look instantly cleaner, fresher, and more moisturized!
Promising review: "My favorite body wash!! It smells amazing and is so affordable. The scent really lingers."
Amazon
Method Pure Peace Body Wash
If I had to compare this body wash to anything, it'd be Glossier's signature Glossier You perfume. It smells sooo good. The mix of floral peony and pungent pink salt just work together so well! The clean formula is gentle on the skin and always leaves it feeling noticeably soft and moisturized.
Promising review: "One of the standout aspects of this body wash is its formula. It’s paraben- and phthalate-free, which is reassuring for those with sensitive skin or anyone conscious about the ingredients in their skincare products. The wash lathers well, providing a luxurious feel while gently cleansing without stripping the skin of its natural moisture. My skin felt clean and hydrated after use, which is a big plus."
