16 After Sun Products That Will Save Your Skin
Spending a little too much time in the sun? On a beautiful summer day, it's easy to lose track of time when you're out and about or relaxing on the beach. While sunscreen should be a non-negotiable to protect yourself from harmful rays, there are a few other products you can add to your routine to help recover from a painful burn (it happens!) and prevent further long-term sun damage.
There are a few key ingredients your skin will drink up in the summer. You probably already know that Aloe Vera is your best friend for soothing a sunburn—but beyond the pure gel consistency, several other effective, everyday products contain the key ingredient. Soothing oat and cooling cucumber focused-formulas will also help calm heat-exposed skin and can be incorporated into your everyday use, too. Even when you're not treating overexposure, applying Hyaluronic Acid will help add and retain moisture when your skin needs it most. And if you're not already using one, start incorporating a Vitamin C serum or treatment on the regular, as it's a powerful antioxidant for fighting the lasting effects of sun damage. But if you're still not totally sure where to begin with after sun products, don't stress—we've rounded up all the after sun essentials, below.
Herbivore After Sun Mist ($20)
Even when you're still in the sun, this heavenly aloe mist will help rehydrate your skin in an instant.
Clinique After Sun Rescue Balm ($31)
Keep this cult-favorite in your beach bag so you can lather up in a calming layer of aloe for the journey home. If a burn develops, reapply regularly to soothe skin and minimize peeling.
Native Cucumber & Mint Body Wash ($10)
Once you're home, a cooling cucumber body wash makes for a truly refreshing shower and recovery.
The INKEY List Oat Cleansing Balm ($10)
When your skin has been irritated by sun and sweat, a gentle oat cleanser is key to reducing redness and restoring your skin's natural protective barrier.
Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Lotion with Oat ($10)
Aveeno's lotion is a classic for a reason. Apply on the daily during summer, and especially after a long day outdoors.
Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask ($55)
For an extra treat after a day in the sun, apply this cucumber mask for a cooling sensation and a major dose of hydration.
Mario Badescu Aloe Vera Toner ($15)
Mario Bedescu has a whole range of aloe-infused skincare products to update your routine on a budget in the summer months. When you need a deep clean, this toner is extra gentle and non-drying.
Kinship Kinskin Oat Ceramide Relief Oil ($35)
If your skin is feeling dried out from the sun, try an oat ceramide oil to soothe any irritation and start building back your moisture barrier.
Versed Dew Point Gel Cream ($15)
Finish off your after-sun skincare routine with a gel moisturizer will help you stay hydrated, without getting greasy with oils.
Youth To The People Superbery Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask ($48)
For an overnight repair, indulge in a mask that combines the brightening, hydrating superpowers of Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid.
The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 ($7)
The only Hyaluronic Acid you'll ever need. Your skin will drink it up in the summer, and be able to draw in even more moisture as a result.
Summer Fridays CC Me Vitamin C Serum ($64)
An essential step for building your summertime skincare routine is finding a Vitamin C Serum you love. Apply regularly to brighten skin and reduce sun spots.
Drunk Elephant C-Tango Multivitamin Eye Cream ($51)
Our eye area is extra sensitive to the sun—so always wear sunglasses, and use an eye cream to gently target with an extra dose of brightening Vitamin C.
Pacifica Clean Shot Niacinamide, Zinc & Hemp 10% Complex ($12)
For oily skin, a zinc-based formula can also fight inflammation and revert signs of sun damage.
Mario Badescu Travel Size Facial Spray ($5)
Mario Badescu's facial sprays are another on-the-go must-have, made for stashing in your day bag or car for a midday respite from the sun.
COOLA Radical Recovery After-Sun Lotion ($32)
No matter how many times we remind you to apply and reapply sunscreen, sunburns can still happen—and this lotion will be your key to providing relief and repairing skin damage.
