*Hair* Slugging Is The Latest Beauty Hack Taking Over TikTok. Here's How To Do It.
In case you haven't already heard of it, slugging is the latest beauty crazy to take over TikTok trends. Slugging involves adding a petroleum product, like Vaseline, over your nighttime skincare, and it's a great way to help seal in your skin's moisture! Now, we're collectively discovering *hair* slugging. Hair slugging is essentially a fancy new way to describe applying a product with moisture-locking properties — like hair oil — to the ends of your hair to keep hydration in and prevent moisture loss. Not only will this hair trendkeep your locks healthy, it's also a great way to combat frizz once the heat (and humidity) start coming in. Let's dive in!
Overnight Hair Slugging
@moniquemrapier you will never go back 🥺 say goodbye to split ends 👏🏼 comment any questions!💗 #hair#hairtok#hairhacks#haircare#hairtips#hairdamage♬ Eenie Meenie (Radio Version) - Sean Kingston & Justin Bieber
Don't let "slug" in the title turn you off from this technique! All you need are a few products, and you might have all of them around your bedroom already. Here's a breakdown of how hair slugging actually works:
- Apply a generous amount of oil to the shafts + ends of your hair.
- Slip your hair inside a fuzzy sock.
- Secure with a scrunchie.
- Sleep, wake, and wash!
@na.namiicho Honestly I was pretty impressed after brushing it out 😲 #hairslugging#slugging#sluggingmethod#hairdamage#overnighthair♬ Love You So - The King Khan & BBQ Show
Hair slugging isn't just for long hair! Some of your bottom layer may fall out of your ponytail overnight, but don't worry too much since the rest of your hair will cover it up.
This is also a great idea for anyone that dyes their hair or has extra-dry strands, since it's so much concentrated moisture at once.
GAP Cozy Socks
OUAI Hair Oil
Daytime Hair Slugging Alternative
If you're not a huge fan of the idea of sleeping with oil in your hair overnight, here's an alternative method that keeps your oiling to daytime hours.
- Add some DIY flaxseed gel (from flaxseed and water) or oil to your hair.
- Shampoo after two hours.
- Repeat for seven days for healthier hair.
If you love hair slugging, follow us on Pinterest and check out our email newsletter for more beauty ideas.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Brit + Co Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks of North Carolina (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta!