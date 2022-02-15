We're Already Obsessing Over These 2022 Hair Trends
From new nail inspiration to 2022 hair trends, this year's beauty ideas are taking the world by storm. While these hairstyles are a new (not to mention easy) way to change up your look, they play on everything we love about some classic styles. Get ready for ultra-modern takes on layers, blowouts, and braids to name a few, and some ideas on how to customize them to fit your own style this year.
The Bixie
Combining the edgy pixie with the classy bob, the bixie is a whole new way to crop your hair. Give yourself some shaggy layers to let it curl around your ears and your forehead. If you're not a fan of the short look, you can go for the longer mixie, which is a mix between a mullet and pixie cut!
Curly hair works great with a bixie because of the natural volume and dimension the curls will give the cut. Not only will they give you some bounce, but they'll fall in a nice and natural way around your face. You'll never have to worry about your hair looking flat!
If you already have short hair, or you're growing out your cut, one way you can spice up your hairstyle without reaching for the scissors is to add a new color. Pick a bold neon, go for multiple shades, or opt for a frosty pastel.
'70s Layers
70s shag is all about keeping things low maintenance, so don't be afraid of your hair's natural shape and even its frizz! These itty bitty bangs are cute and pretty easy compared to thicker, fuller bangs. Since they're touching the oil from your forehead more than the rest of your hair is, you can wash them more frequently to keep them fresher longer.
You don't have to have straight hair to have a killer layered cut! Curls actually look amazing with layers because of how much movement the style will give your hair. Try going in after your cut and working with each curl individually so you don't end up with a block or a shelf.
To keep your shag voluminous throughout the day, give yourself a DIY blowout. They might sound difficult if you've never done one before, but they're actually pretty simple as long as you have a blow dryer and some rollers! You'll want your hair to dry while it's curled up and away from your face to give it that gravity-defying bounce.
'90s Hair (aka The Rachel)
We know Rachel Green rocked her famous haircut with a side part, but mix a middle part and some shaggy curtain bangs into your everyday routine, and you've got something familiar yet new.
This '90s cut is an incredibly versatile look that you can style in a bunch of different ways. If you're not a fan of the flipped-out ends that were popular back in the day, go with curls or beach waves that will give your hair an old school-meets-modern edge.
Once you've got your cut, don't be afraid to spice things up with some color. Adding some highlights or a balayage over top of your hair is a great way to (literally) lighten things up ahead of spring. Rock it girl!
y2k Accessories
We're pretty sure you can never have too many hair clips! Play with a variety of shapes, sizes, and colors to find something that feels the most like you. Don't worry about it looking too dated — just make sure to keep your jewelry and makeup modern and they'll balance out.
Probably the best thing about having a hair scarf in your accessory drawer is that you could wear it a different way every day of the week! Go for the classic y2k bandana look, weave it into a braid, or wear it like a headband.
Shiny Locks
When working with lots of volume, make sure you have products that will help you get smooth, shiny hair instead of frizz. PRO Beauty Tools celebrity hairstylist Johnny Lavoy explained to Ebony that you should use silicone drops, leave-in conditioning treatments, and to stay away from dry shampoo. We want shiny hair, not dull hair!
It doesn't take long after you get a haircut for split ends to develop. One of our favorite tricks is to get some of your favorite leave-in conditioner and emulsify it in your palms. Run it through through the ends of your dry hair to add some moisture and keep it healthier, longer.
In addition to leave-in conditioner and serums, one surefire way to keep your hair shiny is to rinse out your shampoo and conditioner with cold water. Think of the outer layer of your hair like shingles on a roof. Cold water keeps that layer tight and smooth, which will give you less frizz.
Bitty Braids
Tiny braids don't only have to be worn with all your hair down! Put the rest of it into a ponytail or a bun, or crisscross the braids over your head for an all natural headband. We love how customizable this hairstyle is, and how you can turn it into something that best fits your style.
You can do so much with your braids! From fun high ponies to romantic half-up styles, these two-week-long braids will look beautiful no matter how you style them.
Hilary Duff's laidback braids-in-the-front style is a little bit 1970s, a little bit 2000s, and very much on our radar. This is a great option because it adds just a little bit of detail to your look with a very small amount of effort, making it ideal for busy mornings.
Curtain Bangs
Find a compromise between regular and curtain bangs with an over-the-eyebrow cut. This longer look is chic and sophisticated, and whenever you get tired of it, you can sweep to one side or the other. If you end up not liking the length, you can always trim them. ;)
One of the good things about working with wispy bangs is that you can mess with them easier than a full set of bangs. Cutting the ends longer than the middle is reminiscent of curtain bangs, without looking too retro. Add a part and shake it out to frame your face and allow the bangs to blend into the rest of your hair.
