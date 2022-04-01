What Is Sunshine Juice? How To Hack This Recipe For Glowing Skin.
Whenever we see a bright and colorful recipe, we can resist checking it out! Sunshine Juice is a delightful sip created with a mix of fruits and vegetables that are all high in Vitamin C. And since Vitamin C day is April 4, we thought this was the perfect time to juice it up.
Sunshine Juice is the perfect way to start off all your spring and summer mornings — and it's good for your skin, too. Vitamin C helps your body repair tissues, produce collagen, and boost your immune system, so basically, it's good for your whole body. And not only does it pack a colorful punch, but it's chock-full of nutrients that will give you a summer glow, no makeup needed. Keep scrolling for the how-to.
How To Make Sunshine Juice
You can throw this simple recipe from Graceful Health together in 5 minutes, which makes it ideal for busy mornings or for beach vacations when you'd rather be in the sun than in the kitchen. While the orange and lemon will give the juice a citrusy edge, the carrots and papaya will play up the sweetness so you don't have to worry about it being too tart.
You can also change up how much of each ingredient you use; add more oranges for a more sour juice, or more carrots to make it more mellow.
Ingredients:
- 1 orange (rind cut off)
- 1 lemon (rind cut off)
- 2 large carrots
- 1/2 cup papaya
- 1-inch ginger
Instructions:
- Run through a juicer, then blend with water or coconut water and enjoy!
@itscourtneyluna
Sunshine juice recipe #sunshinejuice #carrotjuice #juicer #juicing #juicerecipes #morningenergy #easyrecipes
For an extra boost, just add a bit of fresh turmeric (which has tons of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, FYI) to the mix. Mango also makes for an excellent ingredient because it supports your gut *and* your heart in one bright, sweet package.
Sunshine Juice, But In A Smoothie!
@goodfoodbaddie
Carrot Ginger Turmeric Smoothie #glowup #smoothierecipe #fypシ゚viral #seamossbenefits #superfoodssmoothie #eattoglow #healthyrecipe
If you're not big on juices, make a sunshine smoothie instead! You'll still get the benefits of carrots, pineapple, ginger, and turmeric, but almond milk (or another dairy-free alternative!) tones down the flavors a bit. Throw this together for a post-workout sip or an addition to your Eggs Benedict.
Loving sunshine juice? Follow us on Pinterest and subscribe to our email newsletter for tons of new food content. And don't forget to follow us on TikTok!
Brit + Co Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks of North Carolina (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta!