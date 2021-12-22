These Peppermint Brownies Are So Rich You'll Forget They're Vegan
It's baking season! As we at Brit + Co know so well, learning how to make basic recipes sets the stage for a fun and delectable cooking experience, from biscuits to pie crust. That's why we got Yumna Jawad from Feel Good Foodie to share her recipe for rich, fudgey, vegan brownies. We'll let her take it from here!
The holidays are upon us and that means peppermint flavored treats. It’s one of my favorite festive flavors, and it takes these brownies to another level! These vegan brownies are so delicious, and those that aren’t vegan won’t notice the difference. They’re so easy to make and the perfect holiday treat!
This brownie recipe is dairy-free and vegan, so no eggs, butter or animal products are used. In traditional brownies, the egg is what helps to bind the mixture together, so I have replaced this with a flax egg. A flax egg is 100% natural and is so easy to make. Make it before you mix the batter so that it has time to thicken up. You can buy ground flaxseed in most stores.
Once the brownies are baked and cooled, you can store them in an airtight container with the layers separated by parchment paper. They will keep at room temperature for 3 to 4 days and if stored in the fridge, they will last for 5 to 7 days.
Ingredients
- 4 tablespoons ground flaxseed
- 1/2 cup + 2 tablespoons water
- 1/2 cup vegan butter, melted
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1/2 cup brown sugar lightly packed
- 1 tablespoon pure peppermint extract
- 1 cup all purpose flour
- 1 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup non-dairy chocolate chips
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350ºF and line a 9 x 9 baking pan with parchment paper.
- Make the flax eggs by stirring the ground flax and water in a small bowl. Set aside to thicken.
- In a large microwave-safe bowl, melt the vegan butter. Then whisk the butter with the granulated sugar and the brown sugar until creamed. Add the flax eggs and peppermint and whisk until evenly combined.
- Over the same large bowl, sift in the flour, cocoa powder and salt. Add the salt and stir with a large wooden spoon until just combined, do not overmix.
- Fold in the chocolate chips. Pour the batter into the prepared pan and smooth out the top.
- Bake in the preheated oven for 40-45 minutes, until the middle of the brownies no longer jiggles and is just set.
- Remove from the oven, sprinkle the crushed peppermint on top, and allow to cool in the pan for 15 minutes.
- Then pull the brownies out, using the parchment paper and let cool on a wire rack for another 15-30 minutes before slicing and serving.
Tips and Tricks For Making Vegan Peppermint Brownies
- You can substitute the flaxseed for chia seeds and still keep the brownies vegan. Chia seeds work pretty similarly as a vegan binder and you can substitute them 1:1.
- Make the brownies more fudgey by using ¼ cup less flour and/or 1-2 tablespoons more butter. Fudgy brownies really come down to the fat-to-flour ratio. So add more fat and/or reduce the flour to help you achieve that more fudgy consistency.
- Wait to add the crushed peppermint until after the brownies are baked. Otherwise they will melt and won’t have the fresh and crunchy effect.
- Allow the brownies to rest first in the pan and out of the pan on a wire rack before cutting into them. This will ensure that they set properly and keep their shape when you cut into them.
All images via Feel Good Foodie.
