Um, 'Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 Finale Runtime Just Leaked!

After three years of beach vacations, loves, and losses, The Summer I Turned Pretty is coming to an end on September 17. It's been a very special show for a lot of viewers, but also for the cast and crew. "Chris [Briney] and Gavin [Casalegno] and I were talking about this, and we were like — it's actually really funny because it's never as, not emotional — I always cry — but everybody had a different wrap date," Lola Tung says in Brit + Co's exclusive cast interview. "Some people wrapped before other people, it's not like we all [finished filming at the same time]. Except for [the] first season, which we got very lucky. We were all at the deb ball and sort of got to have this very glamorous wrap together."

"I cried a lot at Sean [Kaufman]'s wrap," Jenny Han adds. "I was really sad. And then I also cried a lot at Rain's wrap...I was literally like, tears were streaming down my cheeks at Rain's wrap for some reason. I don't know why. I just got really emotional." Yeah, I'm prepared to cry my eyes out — especially since episode 10 teased Conrad and Belly are finally going to reunite without Jeremiah in the picture.

Here's everything you need to know about The Summer I Turned Pretty finale, coming to Prime Video on September 17, 2025.

Prime Video We haven't gotten an official confirmation on the runtime for The Summer I Turned Pretty finale, but it appears it'll be 77 minutes long. The episode length appears to have been leaked by some creators who were flown to Paris to watch the finale with the cast; an email allegedly claims a 77-minute runtime for an 8PM event.

Where can I watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season finale? Prime Video The Summer I Turned Pretty finale is coming to Prime Video on September 17, 2025.

Is the finale two parts? Prime Video We don't officially know how long The Summer I Turned Pretty finale is, but fans started guessing it would feature two parts when they noticed "A12" on one of the boxes in Belly's apartment. "A12" is something Taylor Swift used to tease her upcoming album, so my guess is that we're either in for an extended episode OR we're getting a never-before-heard Taylor song! Jenny Han did confirm there's only one episode left after rumors started swirling that we'd be getting a 12th episode. "Thank you to @jenyamato and the @latimes for sitting down with me to talk about the end of the show. Just one more episode to go. Love you all!" she said on Instagram.

What happens in the finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty? Prime Video We don't know exactly what happens (we haven't seen it yet!) but I'm totally expecting Belly and Conrad to confess their feelings for each other and finally get the chance to be together. And the finale will probably open with Belly's new bob and Conrad in Paris.

Who's in The Summer I Turned Pretty cast? Prime Video The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 features: Lola Tung as Belly Conklin

as Belly Conklin Christopher Briney as Conrad Fisher

as Conrad Fisher Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah Fisher

as Jeremiah Fisher Sean Kaufman as Steven Conklin

as Steven Conklin Rain Spencer as Taylor Jewel

as Taylor Jewel Jackie Chung as Laurel Park

Is there a The Summer I Turned Pretty season 4? Erika Doss/Prime No, sadly season 3 will be the last season of the show. So grab your tissues because that means next week is the very last episode!

Is season 3 the last season of The Summer I Turned Pretty? Prime Video Yes, season 3 is the end of the story...for now. Jenny Han did say she's willing to return to the world of Cousins if the right story presented itself. "I get asked about [spinoffs] a lot," she says in Brit + Co's exclusive interview. "And I just say like, no, there's no plans for a spinoff or anything at the moment. I think if the right idea came along and everything aligned, then I'll be so excited to return to the world and yeah, it'd be great."

Where did they film The Summer I Turned Pretty? Erika Doss/Prime Video The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 filmed in Wilmington, North Carolina, and this year they also went to Chapel Hill to film the Finch College scenes at UNC!

Wondering Is There Going To Be A Season 4 Of The Summer I Turned Pretty? Here's What You Need To Know.