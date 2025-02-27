Here’s How Your Dunkin’ Order Is About To Get A Whole Lot Cheaper

Coffee lovers, rejoice! Non-dairy milk will no longer cost extra at Dunkin'. The chain just confirmed the news, and we couldn’t be more excited for our next coffee (and donut) run.

Scroll on for details about Dunkin’s update to non-dairy milks!

Dunkin’ That’s right – in an epic move to reduce menu prices, Dunkin’ will no longer charge extra for non-dairy alternative milks like almond, oat, coconut, and soy milk.



Dunkin’ A Dunkin’ spokesperson confirmed the news to TODAY in an email, writing: “Effective March 5, dairy alternatives will be standard options for Dunkin’ beverages at no additional cost to guests. This will allow guests visiting any Dunkin’ location to enjoy traditional dairy or alternative dairy options in any beverage without an additional charge.” Score!

Dunkin’ Dunkin’ isn’t the only coffee chain that has value top-of-mind. Late last year, Starbucks announced their alternative milks would no longer cost extra. According to the non-dairy milk advocacy group, No Milk Tax , other popular destinations like Dutch Bros, Scooter’s Coffee, and Panera have nixed the up-charge for bevs made with alternative milks. As someone who orders their coffee with non-dairy milk (team oat milk!) more often than not, this gives me even more incentive to run to Dunkin' for a little caffeine boost.

Dunkin’ This announcement has been long-awaited for Dunkin’ fans who order non-dairy milks. Last year, aclass-action lawsuit even determined that up-charging for milk alternatives qualifies as discrimination. In some locations, non-dairy milk had cost up to $2 extra! Whether you drink non-dairy milk by choice or out of lactose intolerance, the news is so welcome. Plus, with more and more larger chains opting to remove the extra cost of non-dairy milk, lower prices are becoming more normalized – which is much needed in these times.

