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These epic finds won't stay on shelves long.

12 New Aldi Finds To Buy In September (Before They're Gone!)

New Aldi Finds September 2026
Aldi
Brit + Co
By Brit + CoSep 02, 2026
Brit + Co
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Aside from tons of pumpkin spice goodies, cozy fall decor, and fun Halloween finds, Aldi’s got some really good products hitting shelves in September. In the snack realm, we're eyeing some gourmet pumpkin cookies ($5, mind you) and perfect-for-Friday-night pizza. Yeah, my stomach’s growling already. Plus, the grocer’s got iconic home- and kitchen-related items lined up for super affordable prices.

If you’re looking for some inspo to spice up your next Aldi trip, look no further than these 12 new Aldi finds worth shopping in September!

Pumpkin Muffins

Aldi

Bake Shop Apple or Pumpkin Muffins, Apple Cinnamon

Nothing says crisp autumn mornings quite like a soft, bakery-style muffin. Whether you choose the cozy Apple Cinnamon or classic Pumpkin, these bite-sized breakfast treats pair perfectly with your morning coffee.

Pumpkin Cake Roll

Aldi

Bake Shop Pumpkin Cake Roll

Showstopping desserts don't have to take hours to bake. Spiced pumpkin cake meets a rich, sweet cream cheese filling in this classic seasonal log—ideal for easy entertaining or treating yourself after dinner.

Pumpkin Sandwich Cookies

Aldi

Bake Shop Pumpkin Sandwich Cookies

Soft-baked pumpkin cookies stuffed with smooth cream filling make for an irresistible fall indulgence. Pack them in lunches or keep them on hand for a sweet afternoon pick-me-up.

Fall Sandwich Cremes, Apple Pie

Aldi

Benton's Fall Sandwich Cremes, Apple Pie

If you're looking for a seasonal twist on the classic sandwich cookie, these Apple Pie Cremes deliver big flavor. They pack all the warm cinnamon and baked-apple notes of a freshly baked pie into a crunchy, dunkable cookie.

Fall Soft Baked Cookies, Maple Pecan

Aldi

Benton's Fall Soft Baked Cookies, Maple Pecan

Tender, chewy, and loaded with rich maple flavor and nutty pecans, these soft-baked cookies taste like they came straight out of Grandma's oven. Pair them with hot cider for the ultimate fall cozy vibe.

Pumpkin Spice Mini Pancakes

Aldi

Belgian Boys Pumpkin Spice Mini Pancakes

Breakfast just got a major upgrade. These fluffy, bite-sized mini pancakes are infused with warm pumpkin spice, making weekday mornings feel like a weekend brunch treat in seconds.

Pumpkin Quick Bread Mix

Aldi

Baker's Corner Pumpkin Quick Bread Mix

Fill your kitchen with the heavenly aroma of freshly baked pumpkin bread without all the prep work. This easy-to-whip-up mix guarantees a moist, perfectly spiced loaf every time.

Fall Hummus, Lemon Rosemary

Aldi

Park Street Deli Fall Hummus, Lemon Rosemary

A savory twist for your autumn snack spreads, this creamy hummus blends bright citrus with earthy rosemary. Pair it with warm pita chips or fresh veggies for a sophisticated seasonal dip.

Ice Cream Pints, Oatmeal Cookie

Aldi

Sundae Shoppe Premium Ice Cream Pints, Oatmeal Cookie

Who says ice cream is just for summer? This pint brings all the cozy comfort of warm cinnamon, sweet cream, and oat bits to a decadent frozen dessert you'll crave all season long.

Cheese Deli Pizza

Aldi

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Single Serve Cheese Deli Pizza

Quick, easy, and satisfying, this single-serve cheese pizza is perfect for busy nights when you need comfort food fast. Just bake until the cheese is gooey and the crust is perfectly golden.

Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Aldi

Crofton Cast Iron Dutch Oven 30cm, Green

Upgrade your fall soup and stew game without breaking the bank. This stunning sage-green cast iron Dutch oven offers heavy-duty heat retention and looks gorgeous enough to go straight from stove to table.

Butter Dish

Aldi

Crofton Fall Ceramic Kitchenware (Butter Dish)

Add a touch of whimsical autumn charm to your countertop or dining table. This adorable pumpkin-shaped ceramic butter dish is as practical as it is festive.

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover even more fun Aldi finds each month!


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