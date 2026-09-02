12 New Aldi Finds To Buy In September (Before They're Gone!)

Aside from tons of pumpkin spice goodies, cozy fall decor, and fun Halloween finds, Aldi’s got some really good products hitting shelves in September. In the snack realm, we're eyeing some gourmet pumpkin cookies ($5, mind you) and perfect-for-Friday-night pizza. Yeah, my stomach’s growling already. Plus, the grocer’s got iconic home- and kitchen-related items lined up for super affordable prices.

If you’re looking for some inspo to spice up your next Aldi trip, look no further than these 12 new Aldi finds worth shopping in September!

Aldi Bake Shop Apple or Pumpkin Muffins, Apple Cinnamon Nothing says crisp autumn mornings quite like a soft, bakery-style muffin. Whether you choose the cozy Apple Cinnamon or classic Pumpkin, these bite-sized breakfast treats pair perfectly with your morning coffee.

Aldi Bake Shop Pumpkin Cake Roll Showstopping desserts don't have to take hours to bake. Spiced pumpkin cake meets a rich, sweet cream cheese filling in this classic seasonal log—ideal for easy entertaining or treating yourself after dinner.

Aldi Bake Shop Pumpkin Sandwich Cookies Soft-baked pumpkin cookies stuffed with smooth cream filling make for an irresistible fall indulgence. Pack them in lunches or keep them on hand for a sweet afternoon pick-me-up.



Aldi Benton's Fall Sandwich Cremes, Apple Pie If you're looking for a seasonal twist on the classic sandwich cookie, these Apple Pie Cremes deliver big flavor. They pack all the warm cinnamon and baked-apple notes of a freshly baked pie into a crunchy, dunkable cookie.

Aldi Benton's Fall Soft Baked Cookies, Maple Pecan Tender, chewy, and loaded with rich maple flavor and nutty pecans, these soft-baked cookies taste like they came straight out of Grandma's oven. Pair them with hot cider for the ultimate fall cozy vibe.

Aldi Belgian Boys Pumpkin Spice Mini Pancakes Breakfast just got a major upgrade. These fluffy, bite-sized mini pancakes are infused with warm pumpkin spice, making weekday mornings feel like a weekend brunch treat in seconds.



Aldi Baker's Corner Pumpkin Quick Bread Mix Fill your kitchen with the heavenly aroma of freshly baked pumpkin bread without all the prep work. This easy-to-whip-up mix guarantees a moist, perfectly spiced loaf every time.

Aldi Park Street Deli Fall Hummus, Lemon Rosemary A savory twist for your autumn snack spreads, this creamy hummus blends bright citrus with earthy rosemary. Pair it with warm pita chips or fresh veggies for a sophisticated seasonal dip.

Aldi Sundae Shoppe Premium Ice Cream Pints, Oatmeal Cookie Who says ice cream is just for summer? This pint brings all the cozy comfort of warm cinnamon, sweet cream, and oat bits to a decadent frozen dessert you'll crave all season long.

Aldi Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Single Serve Cheese Deli Pizza Quick, easy, and satisfying, this single-serve cheese pizza is perfect for busy nights when you need comfort food fast. Just bake until the cheese is gooey and the crust is perfectly golden.

Aldi Crofton Cast Iron Dutch Oven 30cm, Green

Upgrade your fall soup and stew game without breaking the bank. This stunning sage-green cast iron Dutch oven offers heavy-duty heat retention and looks gorgeous enough to go straight from stove to table.

Aldi Crofton Fall Ceramic Kitchenware (Butter Dish) Add a touch of whimsical autumn charm to your countertop or dining table. This adorable pumpkin-shaped ceramic butter dish is as practical as it is festive.

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