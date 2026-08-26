Spoilers ahead for OMITB season 5! The latest Only Murders in the Building murder actually happened outside the building — but thanks to a last-minute movement (AKA, the victim sticking her hand through the gate and technically dying in the boundaries of the complex), we know how season 6 is going to start. And Hulu did just confirm that Only Murders in the Building season 6 is coming, and that our favorite podcasting trio is heading to London to investigate the murder of Cinda Canning (!!). I totally gasped when her identity was revealed because I didn't expect it to be her at all. Well, I've done the research on everything we know about season 6 so you can do what matters most: rewatch season 5.

Here's everything we know about Only Murders in the Building season 6, coming to Hulu soon.

Is there a season 6 for Only Murders in the Building? Hulu Yes, Only Murders in the Building season 6 is coming! And this time Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) are taking over the Big Smoke. Their new adventure has all your favorite English stars, and plenty of danger to keep us all entertained. It's time for Only Murders in London!

Where can I watch Only Murders in the Building season 6? Hulu Only Murders in the Building season 6 premieres on Hulu December 8, 2026. 6 seasons in 6 years? TV is so back!

Who's in the Only Murders in the Building season 6 cast? Hulu The Only Murders in the Building cast includes all your favorites like Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora, Martin Short as Oliver Putnam, Steve Martin as Charles Hayden Savage, Meryl Streep as Loretta, Da'Vine Joy Randolph as Detective Williams, Tina Fey as Cinda Canning, and Michael Cyril Creighton as Howard Morris. We'll also see Jennifer Saunders, Sean Teale, Simone Ashley, Amar Chadha-Patel, Rhea Norwood, Matthew Beard, Sharon Horgan, Olivia Colman, David Tennant, Nicola Coughlan, and Martin Freeman.

How many Only Murders in the Building episodes are there? Hulu There are 50 episodes so far because each of the five seasons has 10 episodes. We can expect there to be 10 episodes in season 6 as well, and if they follow the same release schedule as last year, here's the breakdown we can expect: Season 6, Episode 1 premieres on December 8, 2026

premieres on December 8, 2026 Season 6, Episode 2 premieres on December 8, 2026

premieres on December 8, 2026 Season 6, Episode 3 premieres on December 8, 2026

premieres on December 8, 2026 Season 6, Episode 4 premieres on December 15, 2026

premieres on December 15, 2026 Season 6, Episode 5 premieres on December 22, 2026

premieres on December 22, 2026 Season 6, Episode 6 premieres on December 29, 2026

premieres on December 29, 2026 Season 6, Episode 7 premieres on January 5, 2026

premieres on January 5, 2026 Season 6, Episode 8 premieres on January 12, 2026

premieres on January 12, 2026 Season 6, Episode 9 premieres on January 19, 2026

premieres on January 19, 2026 Season 6, Episode 10 premieres on January 26, 2026

Where is Only Murders in the Building season 6 being filmed? Hulu Only Murders in the Building season 6 is headed to London to investigate the murder of Cinda Canning, who was looking into a crime across the pond. I can't wait to see what these three get up to! I can already tell Charles will feel right at home and Oliver will just totally ham it up with British culture.

Is the Arconia a real building? Chloe Williams / Brit + Co. The Arconia is actually the Belnord Apartments on the Upper West Side. You can go see the outside of the building (and the iconic gate!) but since it's a real home you can't go inside. Check it out next time you're in New York — you might just see Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short filming a scene ;).

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This post has been updated.