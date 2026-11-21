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Knock out your list early or treat yourself!
15 Early Black Friday Amazon Deals Under $25
15 Early Black Friday Amazon Deals Under $25
Amazon
By Theresa GonzalezNov 21, 2026
Theresa Gonzalez
Theresa Gonzalez is a writer based in Sonoma, CA and the author of Sunday Sews. She covers all things travel, design and food.
See Full Bio
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Amazon Prime Day 2026: The Best Deals to Grab Before They Sell Out
14 Nordstrom Early Black Friday Home Deals That Make The Best Gifts Too
If you’re trying to save big this Black Friday without sifting through thousands of listings, our list of under-$25 finds takes the stress out of holiday shopping—and keeps your budget on track for beauty, fashion, and hosting too. We’ve rounded up 15 incredible deals worth adding to your cart ASAP, and we’ll keep tracking the best discounts as Black Friday gets closer. Score big savings on our go-to finds below.
From editor-approved beauty products to home decor, fashion and tech, these are the best early Amazon Black Friday deals to check out!
Amazon
medicube Glow Favorites On-the-Go Kit, Mini Skincare Trial Kit, 5 Piece Set
Need a skincare routine that travels as easily as you do? This cute five-piece mini kit packs cleansing oil, foam cleanser, zero pore toner pads, PDRN serum, and hydrating collagen sunscreen into a pink pouch that’s practically made for weekend getaways—or slipping into a beauty lover’s stocking.
Amazon
Bedsure GentleSoft White Throw Blanket
Under $13 for a 50" x 60" off-white fleece throw? Yes, please! Drape it over a couch or reading chair for instant cozy vibes, or stash a couple away for last-minute holiday and hostess gifts. It comes in a slew of colors too!
Amazon
BIODANCE Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask
If glass skin is on your wishlist—or theirs—these four overnight hydrogel masks deliver serious hydration and plumping payoff. Toss a pack into a gift bag for a spa-night treat that feels way more indulgent than its price tag.
Amazon
Hanes Men's Zip-up Hoodie
At just $11, this EcoSmart fleece full-zip hoodie is the kind of throw-on-and-go staple everyone needs more of in rotation. Soft, cozy, and budget-friendly, it works just as well for coffee runs as it does for lazy Sundays. It's an affordable gift for him!
Amazon
YEOREO Ease Workout Leggings
Straight-leg leggings bring a fresh, relaxed silhouette to studio workouts, stretching, and casual errands. They’re versatile enough to move seamlessly from a morning flow to hanging out at home.
Amazon
Queen Size 4 Piece Sheet Set
Fresh, breathable, and cooling sheets are one of the easiest ways to give your bedroom—or a guest room—an instant mood boost. This four-piece queen set keeps things comfortable all night long without overheating. Available in multiple colors.
Amazon
ZELUS Weighted Vest
Whether you’re leveling up brisk walks, strength circuits, or bodyweight workouts, this weighted vest with a reflective stripe lets you dial in resistance from 6 lbs up to 30 lbs. A smart pick for the fitness fan who already has the basics.
Amazon
Bedsure Satin Pillowcases
At just $7 for a two-pack of 20" x 30" queen pillowcases, this is a beauty-sleep upgrade. The smooth satin finish and envelope closure help cut down on frizz and morning crease lines while looking chic on the bed. Find it in multiple colors.
Amazon
STANLEY Quencher ProTour Flipstraw Tumbler
The Stanley Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler keeps drinks cold for up to 9 hours and iced for up to 40 hours thanks to double-wall vacuum insulation. Its leakproof flip-straw lid snaps shut for commutes and bag tosses while still fitting most car cupholders. Available in multiple colors at the under-$25 price point.
Amazon
Trendy Queen Women's 2 Piece Lounge Set
Coordinated lounge sets take the guesswork out of looking put-together when you’re flying, working from home, or curling up on the couch. Easy, matching, and comfortable—what’s not to love?
Amazon
Lancôme Lash Idôle Mascara
Snagging a prestige beauty staple at $14 (down from $30) is always a win. This smudge-proof black mascara delivers lift, length, and volume for up to 24 hours without clumping—making it an easy beauty gift or treat-yourself score.
Amazon
NOONI Korean Lip Oil
Meet your new purse essential: this Applewine pH color-changing lip oil gives a glossy, non-sticky shine with up to 24 hours of hydration and a subtle plumping touch. It’s tailor-made for stocking stuffers and holiday gift swaps.
Amazon
Apple iPhone 17 Silicone Case with MagSafe and Camera Control
A sleek, smooth matte finish in Purple Fog gives this lightweight case instant personality while keeping MagSafe charging and Camera Control right at your fingertips. It’s a practical everyday upgrade that feels polished enough to wrap up as a no-brainer gift or stocking stuffer.
Amazon
JLab Go Sport+ Workout Earbuds
From brisk walks to high-energy gym sessions, these teal Bluetooth sport earbuds stay put and keep the soundtrack going without weighing you down. Clear calling is a bonus, making them an easy pick for anyone on your list who loves moving to music.
Amazon
Igloo Peanuts Insulated Backpack Cooler
Snoopy and Woodstock fans, this one’s for you: this special-edition Peanuts x Igloo backpack cooler pairs a playful retro print and custom patches with a roomy 16-can interior. It’s ideal for road trips, beach days, and gifting to the ultimate Peanuts stan.
Subscribe to our newsletter to discover more epic deals all year long!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
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