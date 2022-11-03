The Best Bath Towels For A Luxe Spa-Like Experience
Now that Halloween’s over, there’s not a lot going on at the moment other than focusing on building the ultimate cozy night routine. For us, the routine usually goes something like this: sweet-scented candles, sipping our fave wine, and soaking in a hot bath. We could also never forget a warm, fluffy towel after the fact in order to bundle up when it's cold. Sometimes having a quality towel on hand can feel like an afterthought — you may not know you're missing out on a great towel until you invest in one! That’s why we compiled a handful of cozy and fun bath towels to help you warm up your winter nights. Scroll for more!
Marimekko Raysmatto Bath Towel ($52)
This black-and-white number is made of ultra-soft cotton and adds a fun pop of pattern to any bathroom.
Miss April Pompom Turkish Cotton Bath Sheet ($66)
This towel is handmade in Turkey, so you can really feel the love in its textures.
Kip & Co Romans Embossed Terry Bath Towel ($22)
Stand out among the bleak winter in an abstract pattern!
Valley Cruise Press Mushroom Checkers Towel ($60)
Put a cute mushroom illustration on anything, and we're sold. This super-soft, absorbent towel brings a fun vibe to the bathroom!
Tekla Off-White Striped Towel Set ($155)
This set of 100% organic cotton towels definitely channels a lavish spa scene.
Slowtide Gigi Bath Towel ($40)
This floral towel is easy to style in your home, and even easier to wrap up in.
Baggu Bath Towel ($48)
We thought Baggu couldn't get any cuter, but its towels prove us wrong. This sizable towel is made in a range of fun patterns just for you.
West Elm Organic Luxury Fibrosoft Bath Towel ($30)
Wrap up in West Elm's Fibrosoft material, made especially for a soft touch and lightweight wear.
Natural Life Bungalow Towel ($30)
This boho patterned towel is the softest material ever, perfect for bath or beach.
Brooklinen Super-Plush Set of 2 Bath Towels ($64)
These Brooklinen towels are seriously soft, emulating the spa experience down to a tee.
M&S London Abstract Shapes Towel ($26)
With its vibrant colors, this towel is sure to usher in some excitement into your bath routine. This one is also designed to withstand any fading due to washing.
Threshold Textured Bath Towel Set ($20)
Affordable and ever-adorable, deck out your home spa with this soft towel set from Target.
Under The Canopy Cotton + Hemp Towel ($22)
This design boasts a blend of cotton and hemp fabrics that come together to make a light and absorbent towel.
World Market Morgan Spiral Bath Towel ($17)
This spiraled towel adds some flair with its super-soft fabric.
Gudrun Sjoden Paradis Towel ($49)
Exciting leaf patterns fill this organic towel with inverted colors on either side.
Design Within Reach Trio Set ($69)
This color-blocked set of towels is Okeo-Tex-certified — an amazing addition to your home spa!
Frontage Resort Collection Bath Towel ($40)
Made of 100% Turkish cotton, these resort-like towels will absolutely elevate your winter nights.
