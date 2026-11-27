Search & Section Navigation

Sign In

Shopping

Style NewsTrends & InspoShoes & AccessoriesBest Beauty ProductsHome DecorGift Guides

Self Care

Beauty & Skincare NailsHairMakeupHealthOrganization & CleaningFinancial WellnessA Better Work LifeCreativity & DIY

Celebrity

Celeb StyleRed Carpet Celebrity Couples

Entertainment

TV ShowsMoviesBooksMusic

HOROSCOPES

HoroscopesAsk An AstrologerZodiac Signs

Food

Food News & Menu UpdatesRecipesHealthy EatingAppetizersDessertsCocktails

More

TravelHolidaysRelationships & ParentingGamesBrit + Co PicksSelfmadeDIY ClassesDIY GuidesVideos

Shopping

Self-Care

Celebrity

Entertainment

Horoscopes

Food

Travel

Holidays

Relationships & Parenting

Games

Brit + Co Picks

Selfmade

DIY Classes

DIY Guides

Videos

AboutPressAdvertise With UsClassesCareersContactDo Not Sell My Info

STAY CONNECTED WITH BRIT+CO

From holiday dresses to cozy knits, loungewear, and shoes—these early Black Friday sales are worth carting before they sell out.

19 Best Black Friday Fashion Deals to Shop Right Now

Farm Rio, Abercrombie & Fitch, Aerie

By Brit + CoNov 27, 2026

Brit + Co

See Full Bio

Recommended for you

You don't need to wait until Friday to start filling your cart. From holiday dresses to cozy loungewear sets, Black Friday deals on women's fashion are already live, days before the big weekend. Whether you're shopping for upcoming holiday gatherings, upgrading your cold-weather rotation, or grabbing gifts early, these 19 standouts are live right now.

Here are 19 Black Friday fashion deals worth adding to your cart right now.

Aerie

Get 40 percent off everything like this cozy and cute Aerie Bubble Crew Sweater at Aerie.

Madewell

Madewell is offering 40 percent off everything online and in store, and an extra 40 percent off sale items, with code LETSGO. The Amelia Shirt in merry red is perfect for the holiday season.

Walmart

Walmart already has tons of Black Friday deals going until November 29. Need a new winter coat that makes you stand out? This darling Free Assembly Long Line Coat comes in plus sizes too.

Anthropologie

Anthropologie's Black Friday sale begins with 30% off + extra 40% off sale items like the By Anthropologie Satin Lace Flutter Sleeve Blouse.

H&M

Score 50 percent off items like this cozy H&M Hoodie available in a slew of seasonal colors for under $13!

Gap

Shop up to 60 percent off Black Friday deals at the Gap, including these best-selling Low Rise '90s Loose Jeans for just $35!

Abercrombie & Fitch

Get cozy and festive with Abercrombie & Fitch's 20-50 percent off sale on items like the best-selling Sherpa Full-Zip Jacket and YPB On The Go 6AM Puffer Jacket.

Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters is offering 40 percent off sitewide (exclusion apply), just the time to snag this BDG Mae Printed Piled Fleece Zip-Up Jacket.

Old Navy

Refresh your seasonal wardrobe with festive staples starting at just $8 across cozy sweaters, lounge sets, and holiday favorites like the Old Navy x Disney Flannel Pajama Pants and this Whimsy Wool-Blend Cardigan.

Farm Rio

Farm Rio's Black Friday sale offers 50% off final sale + best sellers, including all of Fall/Winter 26. No code needed. Shop here. Plus:

11/26–11/29: 50% off sitewide, with Flash Hours for an extra 10% off (EXTRA10) or an extra 20% off (EXTRA20).

11/30–12/1: 70% off Final Sale. No code needed. Shop here

Pact

Pact's Black Friday deals include 25 percent off organic cotton sleepwear and everyday underwear starting at $10, plus cozy activewear sets starting at $39.

Macy's

Macy's is offering up to 70 percent off, a perfect time to grab that holiday dress like this cute RACHEL Celice Chunky Crystal Beading Velvet Mini Dress.

L.L. Bean

Gear up for the chilly season with up to 40% off a wide selection of winter essentials! From ultra-cozy sweaters and wooly slippers to durable jackets and more, they have everything you need to stay warm and stylish all winter long.

Splendid

Wrap yourself in comfort all season long with tiered holiday savings rolling out across select styles, cozy loungewear, and bestselling sweaters, featuring up to 40 percent off sitewide and 50 percent off sleepwear during peak holiday and Cyber weeks.

Leau

Dress in style this holiday with gorgeous, sculpted silhouettes and luxury womenswear—like this Jersey Racerback Maxi Dress—during their sitewide promotional event, offering 30 percent off everything with code BFCM2026.

Nuuly

Keep your wardrobe in constant motion with a hassle-free rental subscription that lets you swap fresh outfits, explore new aesthetics, and skip the retail regret, enjoying $38 off your first month with code HOLIDAY38.

Seavees

These best-selling Acorn Trainers are a reason to run, not walk, to the Seavees Black Friday sale, offering up to 40 percent sitewide.

Rothy's

Score up to 40 percent off everything at Rothy's including the best-selling The Ivy Sneaker.

Franco Sarto

Step into the season in footwear favored by icons like Katie Holmes and Mindy Kaling, featuring up to 60 percent off during their multi-phase holiday event, complete with VIP early-access discounts using code VIP15, an extra 10% off with code BLACKFRIDAY10.

Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more home decor favorites!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.

abercrombie fitchanthropologieblack fridayblack friday dealseditecomfashiongapholiday giftsholiday shoppingmadewellshoesshoppingurban outfitterswalmartwinter fashion

The Latest

Gifts

Theresa Gonzalez

Nov 23, 2026

Fashion

Brit + Co

Nov 24, 2026

A Better Work Life

Theresa Gonzalez

May 25, 2023

Sponsored

Theresa Gonzalez

Aug 26, 2022

Parenting

Theresa Gonzalez

Apr 13, 2026

Make Your Inbox Your Happy Place

Get freebies, inspo, & more delivered to you.

This field is required.

Email is invalid.

You subscribed successfully!

Something went wrong!

Sign up for our newsletter and never miss out!

This field is required.

Email is invalid.

You subscribed successfully!

Something went wrong!

The Top 5

Nov 25, 2026

Nov 26, 2026

Nov 20, 2026

Nov 24, 2026

Nov 23, 2026

Discover More

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit

Explore 120+ Creative Courses in our All-Access Pass or feed your creativity with 45+ B+C Baking + Cooking Bundle . Visit

More For You

test var 2026-09-28

Mikhail Nilov/Pexels

Chloe Williams​

Nov 12, 2026

Huge news for BritBox and Jane Austen fans: on the heels of The Other Bennet Sister, we're getting a brand new TV show inspired by Persuasion. The Other Elliot Sister is coming to BritBox soon and will follow another overlooked sister in the Jane Austen universe as the next installment of the brand new Austen Untold anthology franchise series. Think American Horror Story, but less horror and much ... Keep reading

Keep Reading Show less

Woodstock Chimes: The Gift That Keeps Playing, Every Season

Woodstock Chimes

Brit + Co

Nov 24, 2026

Here's a gift test. Think of the last ten presents you got. Now think of the one you can still picture exactly where it is in your house. If you've ever been given a Woodstock Chime, you just thought of it. That's the whole pitch. In a season of candles and gift cards, a wind chime that plays a real melody when the breeze moves is the present people still bring up years later. And this isn't any ... Keep reading

Keep Reading Show less

Lily Craigen/Sally Flegg, Courtesy of Netflix; Amazon

Chloe Williams​

Sep 28, 2026

Netflix is finally adapting one of the OG BookTok favorite hockey romance shows: Icebreaker. It's no surprise that with the success of Off-Campus and Heated Rivalry, TV fans are clamoring for more hockey romance shows.The story follows Anastasia Allen, who's a competitive figure skater determined to become an Olympic champion. But everything changes when she's faced with sharing her ice time with ... Keep reading

Keep Reading Show less

HBO

Chloe Williams​

Oct 28, 2026

If you've been feeling absolutely distraught since the end of The Gilded Age season 3 — where the fate of Bertha (Carrie Coon) and George's (Morgan Spector) relationship was left up the air while Peggy (Denée Benton) got engaged to Dr. William Kirkland (Jordan Donica) — then you're definitely not alone. I have been beside myself waiting for new episodes to air so we can find out exactly what ... Keep reading

Keep Reading Show less

Amazon

Bre Avery

Oct 19, 2026

Some of my favorite books of all time fall into the “cottagecore” category. Reading, by nature, is one of the most cottagecore activities you can engage in, since it embodies the art of slow living. Additionally, immersing yourself in a book is extremely beneficial for your mental health, with studies showing that reading can lower your stress levels by as much as 68%. And isn’t that what the ... Keep reading

Keep Reading Show less

See More

Getty

Brit + Co

Nov 24, 2026

Dressing for the holidays can bring out our boldest fashion instincts. The flirty velvet midi, the slinky satin skirt, the knit dress that works just as well at the office party as it does at mom’s house on Christmas Eve. Then, somewhere between the first hour and the third, you feel that familiar friction: thigh chafe.We’ve all been there, it’s so common, but really you need the right layer ... Keep reading

Most Popular

Astrology

Theresa Gonzalez

Feb 05, 2026

Home Decor Trends & Inspo

Brit + Co

Nov 24, 2026

Home Decor Trends & Inspo

Brit + Co

Nov 24, 2026

Creativity & DIY

Irene Lee

Dec 13, 2016

Home Decor Trends & Inspo

Brit + Co

Nov 05, 2026

Make Your Inbox Your Happy Place

Get freebies, inspo, & more delivered to you.

This field is required.

Email is invalid.

You subscribed successfully!

Something went wrong!

About

Press

Advertise With Us

Classes

Careers

Contact

Do Not Sell My Info

©2026 Brit Media, Inc. All rights reserved.Terms of Service·Privacy Policy·Archives· Change Privacy Settings

STAY CONNECTED WITH BRIT + CO