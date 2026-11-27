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From holiday dresses to cozy knits, loungewear, and shoes—these early Black Friday sales are worth carting before they sell out.
19 Best Black Friday Fashion Deals to Shop Right Now
Farm Rio, Abercrombie & Fitch, Aerie
By Brit + CoNov 27, 2026
Brit + Co
See Full Bio
Recommended for you
25 Early Black Friday Deals to Check Off Your List Now
The Best Nordstrom Fall Sale Fashion Deals To Shop Before They’re Gone
You don't need to wait until Friday to start filling your cart. From holiday dresses to cozy loungewear sets, Black Friday deals on women's fashion are already live, days before the big weekend. Whether you're shopping for upcoming holiday gatherings, upgrading your cold-weather rotation, or grabbing gifts early, these 19 standouts are live right now.
Here are 19 Black Friday fashion deals worth adding to your cart right now.
Aerie
Aerie
Get 40 percent off everything like this cozy and cute Aerie Bubble Crew Sweater at Aerie.
Madewell
Madewell
Madewell is offering 40 percent off everything online and in store, and an extra 40 percent off sale items, with code LETSGO. The Amelia Shirt in merry red is perfect for the holiday season.
Walmart
Walmart
Walmart already has tons of Black Friday deals going until November 29. Need a new winter coat that makes you stand out? This darling Free Assembly Long Line Coat comes in plus sizes too.
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Anthropologie's Black Friday sale begins with 30% off + extra 40% off sale items like the By Anthropologie Satin Lace Flutter Sleeve Blouse.
H&M
H&M
Score 50 percent off items like this cozy H&M Hoodie available in a slew of seasonal colors for under $13!
Gap
Shop up to 60 percent off Black Friday deals at the Gap, including these best-selling Low Rise '90s Loose Jeans for just $35!
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
Get cozy and festive with Abercrombie & Fitch's 20-50 percent off sale on items like the best-selling Sherpa Full-Zip Jacket and YPB On The Go 6AM Puffer Jacket.
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters is offering 40 percent off sitewide (exclusion apply), just the time to snag this BDG Mae Printed Piled Fleece Zip-Up Jacket.
Old Navy
Old Navy
Refresh your seasonal wardrobe with festive staples starting at just $8 across cozy sweaters, lounge sets, and holiday favorites like the Old Navy x Disney Flannel Pajama Pants and this Whimsy Wool-Blend Cardigan.
Farm Rio
Farm Rio
Farm Rio's Black Friday sale offers 50% off final sale + best sellers, including all of Fall/Winter 26. No code needed. Shop here. Plus:
- 11/26–11/29: 50% off sitewide, with Flash Hours for an extra 10% off (EXTRA10) or an extra 20% off (EXTRA20).
- 11/30–12/1: 70% off Final Sale. No code needed. Shop here
Pact
Pact
Pact's Black Friday deals include 25 percent off organic cotton sleepwear and everyday underwear starting at $10, plus cozy activewear sets starting at $39.
Macys
Macy's
Macy's is offering up to 70 percent off, a perfect time to grab that holiday dress like this cute RACHEL Celice Chunky Crystal Beading Velvet Mini Dress.
L.L. Bean
L.L. Bean
Gear up for the chilly season with up to 40% off a wide selection of winter essentials! From ultra-cozy sweaters and wooly slippers to durable jackets and more, they have everything you need to stay warm and stylish all winter long.
Splendid
Splendid
Wrap yourself in comfort all season long with tiered holiday savings rolling out across select styles, cozy loungewear, and bestselling sweaters, featuring up to 40 percent off sitewide and 50 percent off sleepwear during peak holiday and Cyber weeks.
LEAU
Leau
Dress in style this holiday with gorgeous, sculpted silhouettes and luxury womenswear—like this Jersey Racerback Maxi Dress—during their sitewide promotional event, offering 30 percent off everything with code BFCM2026.
Nuuly
Nuuly
Keep your wardrobe in constant motion with a hassle-free rental subscription that lets you swap fresh outfits, explore new aesthetics, and skip the retail regret, enjoying $38 off your first month with code HOLIDAY38.
Seavees
Seavees
These best-selling Acorn Trainers are a reason to run, not walk, to the Seavees Black Friday sale, offering up to 40 percent sitewide.
Rothy's
Rothy's
Score up to 40 percent off everything at Rothy's including the best-selling The Ivy Sneaker.
Franco Sarto
Franco Sarto
Step into the season in footwear favored by icons like Katie Holmes and Mindy Kaling, featuring up to 60 percent off during their multi-phase holiday event, complete with VIP early-access discounts using code VIP15, an extra 10% off with code BLACKFRIDAY10.
Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more home decor favorites!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
abercrombie fitchanthropologieblack fridayblack friday dealseditecomfashiongapholiday giftsholiday shoppingmadewellshoesshoppingurban outfitterswalmartwinter fashion
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