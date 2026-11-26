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The 'Countdown To Christmas' has begun!

14 Cozy New Hallmark Christmas Movies to Stream This Season

Hallmark Channel

By Chloe Williams​Nov 26, 2026

Chloe Williams​

Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams is B+C’s Entertainment Editor, Celebrity Interviewer, and On-Air Host with over 8 years of experience in the media space. Her interviews have amassed millions of views, and have been referenced in Vanity Fair, Deadline, and People. Whether she’s analyzing costumes, writing a movie review, or laughing with the hottest A-listers, she loves exploring themes of hope, restoration, and beauty. Chloe received a degree in American Southern Studies and Creative Writing from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and currently lives in New York City with an alarming amount of notebooks. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and TikTok and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

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There's nothing like a Hallmark Christmas movie. They're lighthearted, warm, fun, and romantic and this year the channel is helping you count down to Christmas with a rolling lineup of joyful holiday films. Next time you need some holiday cheer, fix some hot cocoa, snuggle up in some comfy loungewear, and cue up one of these holiday movies!

Binge these charming Hallmark Christmas movies this week!

Double Booked for the Holidays

Hallmark Channel

Identical twins Abigail and Charlie, both played by Rachael Leigh Cook, head to a Welsh bookshop and Airbnb for their first Christmas without their mom. Mistaken identities and festive mix-ups ensue as they get tangled up with next-door barista Tom, played by Owain Yeoman, and castle-dwelling Lord Rhys, played by Stephen Hagan—proving holiday happy endings aren't always by the book.

Mistletoe and Mimosas

Hallmark Channel

Manhattan consultant Claire, played by Tamera Mowry-Housley, returns to upstate New York to save and sell her late uncle's struggling Christmas bar before turning her sights back to the city. When she goes head-to-head with rival club manager Zach, played by Kristoffer Polaha, in a 12-day holiday business showdown, rivalry quickly sparks romance.

Christmas in Blue Dog Valley

Hallmark Channel

Hollywood on-set vet Goldie, played by Erin Cahill, moves to a tight-knit town to take over a family clinic during the holidays, only to clash with the longtime owner's non-vet son Cohen, played by Andrew Walker. With a little help from a mysterious dog named Blue, Goldie wins over the skeptical community—and finds herself drawn to Cohen.

Our Holiday Playbook

Hallmark Channel

Home for the holidays, Lexi, played by Taylor Cole, teams up with former local football star-turned-teacher Eddie, played by Charles Michael Davis, in a festive bargain: she helps him win a family bake-off if he poses as her boyfriend to play in her family's annual Christmas flag football game. What starts as a fake setup soon starts feeling real.

The Nights Before Christmas

Hallmark Channel

After wishing for more time on Christmas Eve, Marty, played by Tyler Hynes, wakes up to relive December 24 over and over in New York City. As the repeating day gives him room to grow, he tries to win over newly unemployed journalist Chloe, played by Laci J Mailey, who forgets him every morning—and figure out how to reach Christmas Day together.

My Christmas Cowboy

Hallmark Channel

Small-town news producer Meg, played by Amy Acker, crosses paths again with her former college crush and audition rival Billy, played by Luke Macfarlane, a Hollywood host laying low in Texas alongside his sister, played by Sara Canning, after an on-camera slip-up. When Billy steps in to host her dad's holiday Reindeer Roundup, riding and roping lessons help them reconnect and see past old tensions.

Hallmark Channel

Ambition meets the gridiron in this Chicago-set romance! Freelance reporter Avery Clark returns home for the holidays and lands a feel-good assignment profiling Darlene Donnelly, a die-hard superfan about to attend her 500th game. To navigate a world she knows nothing about, Avery enlists the help of Darlene’s handsome grandson Matt, a local firefighter and passionate Bears fan. As they share game-day traditions and festive adventures, Avery discovers that football is about much more than what happens on the field, and that home is wherever you find the right person.

Hallmark Channel

Erin has spent years supporting her heart surgeon husband, Adam, by managing hospital charity galas — until a move to a new hospital leaves her feeling lost and regretting her long-suppressed dream of a career in fashion design. When she receives a peculiar heart-shaped ornament, she wakes up in an alternate reality where she’s a world-famous designer. Navigating this dazzling new life with an alternate version of Adam teaches Erin that while success is sweet, her true dream and greatest love were always right in front of her.

Hallmark Channel

Recently relocated and eager to build a new life, Julie inherits a stunning dining room table from her late grandmother and decides to host a Christmas Eve dinner for eight, even though she doesn't have her guest list set yet. Thanks to her warm spirit, she quickly befriends her neighbor Mark and his young daughter, Vanessa, who enthusiastically offer to fill the seats. But when bad weather threatens to derail their plans, it will take a little holiday magic to turn a potential silent night into an unforgettable celebration.

Hallmark Channel

When antiques buyer Kathryn Liu panics and flees after her boyfriend, Rob, surprises her with a pre-Christmas proposal, tragedy strikes on his drive away: a car accident leaves Rob with complete amnesia of the past year, including their relationship and his love for Christmas. Following unconventional doctor's orders, Kathryn steps in to help reintroduce him to their romance and the magic of the holidays. But as Rob’s memories inch closer to returning, Kathryn must find the courage to fight for the love she was once too afraid to claim.

Hallmark Channel

Globe-trotting pop-up restaurateur Audrey Bell returns home for Thanksgiving only to discover her late grandfather's bowling alley, Wonderlanes, is up for sale. Agreeing to stay for one final holiday season, she teams up with her high school sweetheart and local news reporter, Jason Miller, to revive the iconic youth bowling tournament. Working side-by-side, the embers of their past begin to flicker, leaving Audrey to choose between her adventurous lifestyle and finally putting down roots where her heart belongs.

Hallmark Channel

When hyper-organized single mom and party planner Lexi heads to a scenic ski resort to coordinate their annual holiday bash, she immediately butts heads with the lodge owner's handsome son, Ridge. But their mutual bickering soon takes a romantic turn when they realize their respective parents—Lexi’s free-spirited mom, June, and Ridge’s dad—share an undeniable spark. Cue the festive matchmaking, hilarious holiday excursions, and a cozy romance that proves love can catch you completely by surprise.

Hallmark Channel

Relocating to the charming town of Pineway just weeks before Christmas, single dad and holiday display expert Taylor Lewis is determined to make the season magical for his kids. Tasked with reviving the town's Christmas Market, he finds an unexpected partner in Sophie Shaw, a practical accountant looking to prove her leadership skills. As this duo brings fresh ideas and festive cheer to the community, Taylor and Sophie discover that embracing change might just be the greatest tradition of all.

Hallmark Channel

Busy single mom Maren runs her late father's hardware store while raising her adopted daughter, Leah, leaving her with zero time for herself. When Leah joins a local retirement community's Christmas Companions program and pairs up with Kris — a resident who looks remarkably like Santa Claus — Maren crosses paths with Reid, the center's nomadic director of operations. As Maren steps in to help salvage the community room project after a contractor pulls out, she and Reid grow closer, discovering the beauty of letting others in and finding where they truly belong.

Which Hallmark Christmas movie is your favorite? Let us know on Insta, and subscribe to our newsletter for more holiday inspiration!

christmas movieschristmasmovies and tvholiday moviesholidaymovie

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