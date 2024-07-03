The 5 Best Body Scrubs For Soft Summer Skin, According To My Glowing Complexion
There are tons of skincare trends that come and go – such as skin cycling and hypochlorous acid sprays – but exfoliation is one wave I'll never stop riding. Exfoliating the skin on a regular basis (and not just the skin on your face) can help buff away pesky dead skin cells, often revealing brighter, cleaner skin after the fact.
Hitting your legs, arms, back, and booty with a body scrub 2-3 times a week is the easiest way to ensure your body's getting that good care to look as glowy as possible. I find that following up each body scrub sesh with a thick body lotion or even a hydrating body oil is absolutely crucial to maintaining unmatched radiance. The first step to glow is exfoliation, so check out the 5 best-ever body scrubs I've tried. They're all super luxe, non-irritating, and most importantly, effective!
Amazon
Selfmade True Grit Scalp & Body Scrub
This body scrub is made with biodegradable grit beads (!) to help remove dead skin and product build-up. I find that they're not super fine, but not super big, either, which makes it easily usable for a lot of different areas around my body (you can even use it on your scalp). More often than not, I'll use it like a hand soap in order to buff away the tough spots and callouses I get on my hands from rock climbing.
This body scrub is also bolstered by gentle fruit AHA chemical exfoliants that further dissolve any dead skin. It's equally replenishing, though, as the formula includes a blend of holy basil, tea tree oil, and vitamin C that all work to brighten, soothe, and protect the skin. I also love the smell of this Selfmade body scrub. It has woody palo santo vibes that really add to the overall experience.
The Selfmade True Grit Scalp & Body Scrub has earned 4.1 out of 5 stars from reviewers on Amazon. It currently goes for $34.
Amazon
Brooklyn Botany Brown Sugar Body Scrub
Though most of the body scrubs on my list have hydrating properties, I find that this affordable one made with sugar and salt is uniquely moisturizing. I've honestly attributed it to the all-natural, vegan, and cruelty-free formula. It includes vitamin E and sunflower oil to really replenish post-exfoliation skin! I like how big the grit of the sugar + salt blend is, too. It's definitely helpful for tackling rougher spots around my feet, heels, elbows, and even my lips. It also smells so heavenly, like a sweet treat for your skin.
The Brooklyn Botany Brown Sugar Body Scrub boasts 4.2 out of 5 stars on Amazon from over 30,000 real shopper reviews. It's currently on sale for $10 (was $17).
Amazon
Saltair KP Body Smoother
I definitely recommend this Saltair body scrub for people with more sensitive skin. It has the most gentle feel out of all the body scrubs I've listed, thanks to its fragrance-free formulation. It's meant to target keratosis pilaris ("chicken skin" or "KP"), and though I don't have issues with KP, I find that this one leaves me super smooth every time. Plus, it's never irritating.
This product includes both physical and chemical exfoliators – 5% glycolic acid and volcanic sand dissolve and buff away dead skin on the surface, and it feels really good. I think any time you can find a body scrub that incorporates moisturizing and hydrating ingredients, you're set up for success. This one has kukui nut oil to nourish the skin and niacinamide to brighten things up.
This pick feels quite fancy for a reasonably affordable product. It's entirely cruelty-free, vegan, paraben-free, and gluten-free. The Saltair KP Body Smoother has earned 4.1 out of 5 stars on Amazon from over 200 real reviews. It currently goes for $14!
Soft Services
Soft Services Green Banana Buffing Bar
I had never tried a body scrub in bar form before this one, and I love it! I honestly prefer the bar, since it feels like it lasts longer than body scrubs in jars or tubes. This one in particular also just smells stunning. It's got notes of unripe banana, tonka bean, and musk, which makes me feel like I'm in a legit spa when I use it!
This Soft Services bar is made with superfine crystals that get embedded in the scented moisturizing soap. It's primarily meant to target KP, any rough patches, and ingrown hairs. I will say that it's not great for sensitive skin since I find it can be quite abrasive. I typically don't scrub with the bar itself (it's way rougher than using the suds alone) unless I feel like I really need to! Regardless, it leaves me with super soft, smooth skin every time.
The Soft Services Green Banana Buffing Bar has 5 out of 5 stars from reviews on the Soft Services site. A set of 2 bars costs $33. You can also buy the unscented duo for $28.
Mutha
Mutha The Nudist Body Scrub
This body scrub is solely a physical exfoliator. It does have hydrating properties, though. It's essentially a natural brown sugar scrub blended with hydrating oils that benefit sensitive skin! I adore that it smells like straight-up créme brûlée. Other than the heavenly smell, I simply love the experience the packaging brings forth. It feels so luxurious and leaves my skin feeling the same way.
Like the Selfmade body scrub, I like that this one's grit isn't too big nor too small. This quality qualifies it for use in all areas of my body, from my shoulders to my toes.
The Nudist Body Scrub from Mutha is formulated with post-biotics to support the skin's barrier after use and amino acids that help further promote skin's natural moisture. It's earned 4.8 out of 5 stars on the Mutha website. It currently costs $68.
Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more of our editors' fave beauty products!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lead photo by Meredith Holser.
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.