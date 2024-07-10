3 Best Body Oils For Bringing Dehydrated Skin Back To Life
I want my skin to look wet when I step outside in the summertime. Okay, maybe not actually wet, but more so severely hydrated. When that sun hits my body, all I’m thinking about is the glow! I have my go-to body lotion (ahem, the sheer magic that is Palmer's Coconut Oil Body Lotion) for building a moisturized foundation, but my real secret to the ‘wet’ skin look is body oil.
Since body oils typically boast a thicker formulation than lotions, I find that they lock in the most moisture. They also earn bonus points for delivering the perfect shiny sheen – and more importantly, one that lasts. And when you pair ‘em with a solid body scrub routine, you’re so set up for success.
I simply cannot stop slathering my skin in these 3 amazing body oils to revive my dehydrated skin. Read on for why I am absolutely obsessed!
Amazon
OSEA Undaria Algae Body Oil
First and foremost, I feel so fancy using this body oil from OSEA since it’s packaged in a sleek frosted glass bottle. I am also a total fiend for how it smells. To me, it emits a very fruity, candy-like aroma, and it’s just so yummy, I can’t go a single day without putting it on.
This body oil is made from soaking seaweed in various botanical oils. I find it’s really lightweight on my skin, and I love that it doesn't transfer onto my clothes – a big worry I had when I first dipped my toes into the world of body oil.
I’m also quite impressed that it works on dry or damp skin – and though you can use it both ways, I find that this body oil (as well as the other two I've listed) is most compatible with damp skin. I can attest that applying it to damp skin maximizes the absorption of the product and makes the hydration more long-lasting!
I’m also a big proponent of using cruelty-free and plant-based products whenever possible, and this OSEA body oil clearly abides by that.
A 5 ounce bottle of the OSEA Undaria Algae Body Oil currently goes for $52 on Amazon.
Amazon
First Aid Beauty Nourishing After-Shower Body Oil
I feel the smoothest and silkiest using this body oil from First Aid Beauty. It’s especially *chef’s kiss* after I get out of the shower and apply it ASAP. My skin truly feels like a baby's bottom when I put it on!
The smell is primarily citrusy with a hint of minty-ness, but I was surprised to learn that there are zero artificial fragrances in the formula! As someone who’s been burned (literally, burned) by ultra-fragrant body products before, I was pleased to find this one didn't irritate my skin at all.
The ‘wet’ sheen is very visible with this body oil, but I will say it doesn’t last as long as the glow the other two body oils bring. These days, I tend to think of it as a ‘base’ step, letting it soak in completely before applying a more long-lasting formula, like the one from OSEA (above) or LĀ SOL (below).
Further, the pump on the bottle makes application really easy. I just lightly towel-dry my body before massaging it in, and my skin feels extremely hydrated!
A 6 ounce bottle of the First Aid Beauty Nourishing After-Shower Body Oil currently sells for $36 on Amazon.
Amazon
LĀ SOL Hydrate Hair and Body Oil
Okay, I am addicted to the smell of this body oil. According to the product listing, it contains notes of sandalwood, sweet orange, and blue tansy essential oil. I can definitely detect the sweet orange more than anything, which feels so fit for summertime.
I will say I was a bit jarred when I first used this pick, because it comes out of the bottle a slightly-blue color. The blue isn’t visible at all when you massage it into the skin, though. It’s simply so glowy!
I’ll rank this body oil as the most fast-absorbing of them all, but the glow doesn’t go away! I can wear it for the whole day and still feel, see, and smell it on my skin. This formula is also totally gluten-free, vegan, GMO-free, and nut-free, so it’s very friendly to my sometimes-sensitive skin!
A 4 ounce bottle of the LĀ SOL Hydrate Hair and Body Oil currently goes for $29 on Amazon.
Shop our Amazon storefront for more editor-loved skincare products!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.