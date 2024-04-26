This Bathhouse In NYC Is The Best Spa Experience I've Ever Had
It may be the greatest city in the world, but let’s be real: it can be extremely exhausting to live in — and visit — New York City. There are plenty of spas where you can snag a $300+ deep tissue massage, but that's not always practical. Instead of constantly carrying that tension for days (and weeks and months and years) to come, I finally took my self care needs over to Bathhouse Williamsburg for a spa day.
Bathhouse Williamsburg isn't exactly a spa. You won't get a facial — or even cucumbers on your eyes — there, but you'll find relaxation in so many other tangible ways. From their available array of amenities included in the day pass to the specific treatments like scrubs and massages, Bathhouse is perfect for taking a step back from a city that requires oh-so-many steps.
When did bathhouses start?
The earliest bathhouses originated around 10,000 B.C. — AKA the Neolithic Age — according to the BBC. While some bathhouses in earlier years were used for religious purposes, many were social hubs that superseded socioeconomics. Essentially, bathhouses were for everyone to come, cleanse, and calm down.
The bathhouses we know today are more about getting R&R, but their ancient predecessors were meant to literally bathe people. If you think about it, people didn’t have showers and bathtubs in their homes back in the B.C. times. Irrigation for farming didn’t even exist until 6,000 B.C., let alone plumbing that went to and from individual houses.
At these public bathhouses, people could wash the week off with the rest of their community. And while health and hygiene was key during baths, this was also a time that people could come together and socialize with each other — extremely similar to what I saw during my own bathhouse experience.
Are bathhouses still a thing?
Yes! There are multiple bathhouses in New York City to chooses from, let alone across the world.
What are the benefits of a bathhouse?
A bathhouse experience isn’t one-size-fits-all. There are many elements to a bathhouse — saunas, hot tubs, cold tubs, etc. — so each time you go could help with something else. Here’s a rundown of what goodness you may get at your own bathhouse visit.
Saunas
It’s no secret that saunas are highly sought after self care luxuries. Forbes reported that of course there are more typical benefits of saunas like relaxation and pain relief, you could also improve your hearth health, immune system, and respiratory system.
Hot Tubs
Like saunas, hot tubs are really peaceful environments that can put you at ease, the Cleveland Clinic noted that there are a lot of other wins to dipping your toes in this water. With regular visits to the hot tub, you could lower your blood pressure, improve the quality of your sleep, and ultimately improve your heart health (alongside other factors like exercise and diet).
Cold Plunges
Cold plunges and ice baths aren't anything new — you've probably seen Tiktokers and athletes alike sinking into an icy tub — but why? According to TODAY, cold plunges decrease inflammation, increase dopamine and endorphins, and speed up physical recovery after a workout or training.
Massages
Massages are more than a part your honeymoon package at the hotel spa — they have very real physical benefits. Alongside reducing overall stress and muscle tension, the Mayo Clinic states that massages can actually help improve your immune system as well!
Body Scrubs
Although your skin sheds dead cells naturally, sometimes the process could use a little speeding up — especially after cold, winter months. Healthline said that body scrubs can aid in moisturizer absorption, clogged pores, and uneven complexion. Specific benefits can vary depending on the ingredients of your scrub, so be sure to understand what you want to work on while you pick out your own at-home or at-spa scrubs.
Do you wear clothes in a bathhouse?
While the early bathhouses of yore were likely fully nude, people typically wear swimsuits in modern bathhouses. Depending on what you’re signed up for, you may want to consider wearing a two-piece swimsuit — this makes treatments like scrubs and such much easier and more accessible.
Enter: Bathhouse Williamsburg
In typical Haley fashion, I was rushing to make my appointment. I huffed my way through the front door, and everything instantly slowed down. The bright, earthy reception area was exactly what I needed — real, down to earth, and above all...quiet. The hosts at the front desk checked me in, made sure I had my swimsuit, and made sure I understood the run down:
- Here are your towels.
- The locker room is around the corner and through those doors.
- No cell phones outside of the locker room and restaurant.
I headed off to the locker room, changed into my suit, and made my way to the pools. I'd never been to a bathhouse before, so I wasn't quite sure what to expect. Praying I wouldn't meet the eerie silence of a university library, I walked downstairs to the pools. It was definitely a soothing environment, but thankfully it wasn't sterile — people talked, people read, soaked, people lounged. A soothing music subtly played over the speakers, but nothing intrusive. It was exactly what I needed.
First thing's first, I needed to soak. Out of the three available pools, I picked the hot tub because I knew what I needed: to melt away my worries. Deadlines? Moving? Family? Didn't matter — I had a jet on my back and my head leaned back. My company rotated here and there, from friends chatting about a recent scandal to a family testing the literal waters to see how hot it was. All the while, I found myself finally and truly relaxing.
Next, I sauntered over to the tropical sauna, and it was toasty to say the least. The music from before is amplified here, with little-to-no conversation. The air smelled fresh as I focused on my breathing and tried to meditate. My muscles continued to relax, as the heat worked its way through my body. A little over five minutes later, and it was time to go get ready for my scrub.
After cooling down on the bench for a few minutes (and trust me, I could use the cool down), my esthetician took me back to my treatment room. She was super kind, willing to talk as much as my Chatty Cathy self wanted to, answering my every question. While I love the quiet at times, I feel the most comfortable when I can carry a conversation with someone. Maybe it's the journalist in me, maybe it's the ADHD, but talking takes the pressure off in a way.
Well, talking and peacefully poured warm water paired with a gentle body scrub. I was in for a Hammam scrub, described as their "take" on a more traditional Moroccan scrub. As I laid on the table, rotating from one side to another, she "buffed away dullness" from my body, washing the mixture away with buckets of water as she worked.
Post-scrub, my esthetician applied CBD oil on my skin and advised me to let it soak in the steam room. I'm not particularly a rule follower, but I figured my new friend wouldn't steer me wrong.
The steam room was a purple-blue filled with starry lights...and lots and LOTS of steam. I could hardly see in front of me enough to find a seat, but I eventually found my way as my eyes adjusted. I was completely engulfed in steam, feeling like I was on another planet — one where my muscles didn't know tension, but were very, very familiar with CBD oil's relaxing charms. After about five to ten minutes, I knew it was time to head out and rinse off in the rain shower.
A quick rinse later, and it was the perfect time to take my last moments in the neutral pool. The water temperature was wonderful, and there was plenty of space for the ever-circulating guests. I felt refreshed and ready to take on the rest of my day, so I snuck back into the locker room, washed off, and head to the restaurant for a little snack to send me off.
How often are your feeling mindful and relaxed by mid-afternoon on a Friday after a long week? Well, that was me for the first time in a really, really long time. With a crisp salad and glass of bubbly, I knew this wouldn't be my last visit to Bathhouse. For the rest of the weekend — and honestly well into Monday afternoon — I wasn't cracking my neck as much, my skin was incredibly soft, and I felt good.
