Watch This Exclusive Clip From Brandy's "Best. Christmas. Ever!"
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
If you ask me, with endless amounts of hot chocolate, twinkly lights, and holiday decor, it's easy to have the best Christmas ever. At least, that's the approach Brandy Norwood's new character takes! In Best. Christmas. Ever! (which hits Netflix November 16), Brandy's Jackie sends her friend Charlotte a newsletter every holiday season that details just how great her year has been. But when Charlotte shows up unexpectedly, Jackie realizes that it might be harder to keep up the act than she realized. Check out our exclusive clip from the movie before it hits Netflix!
Watch Our Brit + Co Exclusive Clip From "Best. Christmas. Ever!"
Jackie and Charlotte are spending Christmas together, and Jackie's determined to make this Christmas morning the best yet. In this case, that includes getting a little help from Santa ;).
What is Best. Christmas. Ever! about?
Best. Christmas. Ever! (L to R) Brandy Norwood as Jackie, Madison Validum as Beatrix, Heather Graham as Charlotte in Best. Christmas. Ever! Image via Scott Everett White/Netflix.
According to the official synopsis, Best. Christmas. Ever! follows Jackie, who "sends a boastful holiday newsletter that makes her old college friend Charlotte feel like a lump of coal. When a twist of fate lands Charlotte and her family on Jackie’s snowy doorstep just days before Christmas, she seizes the opportunity to prove her old friend's life can’t possibly be that perfect."
Where can I watch Best. Christmas. Ever!?
Best. Christmas. Ever! (L to R) Heather Graham as Charlotte, Brandy Norwood as Jackie, Madison Validum as Beatrix in Best. Christmas. Ever! Image via Scott Everett White/Netflix.
Best. Christmas. Ever! will be available to stream on Netflix this Thursday, November 16.
Who's in the movie?
Best. Christmas. Ever! (L to R) Matt Cedeno as Valentino, Wyatt Hunt as Grant, Madison Validum as Beatrix, Brandy Norwood as Jackie, Abby Villasmil as Dora in Best. Christmas. Ever! Image via Scott Everett White/Netflix.
Best. Christmas. Ever! stars Brandy, Heather Graham, Jason Biggs, Matt Cedeño, Wyatt Hunt, Madison Validum, and Abby Villasmil.
Does Netflix have Christmas movies?
Best. Christmas. Ever! Brandy Norwood as Jackie in Best. Christmas. Ever! Image via Scott Everett White/Netflix.
Yes, Netflix has some of my favorite Christmas movies like A Christmas Prince, A Christmas Inheritance, and A California Christmas. Check out 14 Cozy Christmas Movies On Netflix You Don't Have To Wait To Watchand 14 Brand New Christmas Movies To Add To Your Calendar for more ideas.
