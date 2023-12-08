The Best Christmas Movies To Stream In 2023
Thanks to streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+, we're able to watch all our favorite Christmas movies — both classic and new! — curled up with our favorite pajamas and a cup of hot chocolate. Talk about a relaxing evening! All the options can feel somewhat overwhelming, so I compiled all the best Christmas movies to stream this month right here. Feel free to go ahead and bookmark this — you're gonna want to come back.
Christmas Movies On Hulu
The Family Stone
Who doesn't love some family holiday drama? In this classic movie, Dermot Mulroney's Everett brings his girlfriend Meredith (Sarah Jessica Parker) to meet his family during their Christmas holiday. Meredith is desperate to win their approval, and sets out with her sister Julie (Claire Danes) to make the best impression possible. Naturally, things do not go according to plan.
The Polar Express
Tom Hanks stars in this family-friendly Christmas movie about a magical train that takes a group of children to meet Santa in the North Pole. The Polar Express is chock full of hope, friendship, and holiday cheer. Yes, please!
Four ChristmasesBrad and Kate (played by Vince Vaughn and Reese Witherspoon) get out of family Christmas by taking a vacation every year. That is, until their trip gets cancelled. Now they have to figure out how to get through Christmas Day and four separate family holidays.
Elf
When Buddy (Will Ferrell) learns he's a human instead of an elf — and that his family lives in New York City — he begins the journey of a lifetime. Desperate to reconnect with the father he never knew, Buddy sets out to spread as much Christmas cheer as possible.
Christmas Movies on Disney+
The Nightmare Before Christmas
This movie is equal parts a Christmas movie and Halloween movie! Jack Skellington serves as Halloweentown's pumpkin king, but when he discovers there's also a Christmastown, he sets out on a new mission: kidnap Santa and take control of Christmas.
Noelle
Anna Kendrick's Noelle has all the Christmas cheer you'd hope Santa's daughter would have. Unfortunately, she feels like she's been living in the shadow of her brother Nick, who's in line to be the next Santa. Noelle agrees that Nick totally needs a vacation, but when he disappears, it's up to Noelle to find him.
Home Alone
Kevin is used to living in a big family, but is totally unprepared for them to leave on their Parisian vacation...without him. Kevin doesn't mind the quiet at first, but when he realizes two con men are planning to break in, Kevin has to figure out how to protect his home.
The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe
Peter, Susan, Edmund, and Lucy leave war-torn London for the countryside during the Blitz, and when exploring their new home one day, discover a magical wardrobe that leads them to the magical land of Narnia. The siblings comes across new friends, enemies, and a prophecy promising they'll save the land from its evil queen.
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Clara (Mackenzie Foy) is searching for magical key that's gone missing. On her quest, accompanied by a soldier named Phillip, she meets the regents in charge of the three realms — and has to venture into the fourth if she wants to brings peace back to the land.
Christmas Movies On Netflix
Best. Christmas. Ever!
Best. Christmas. Ever! stars Brandy as Jackie, who sends her friend Charlotte (Heather Graham) a holiday newsletter every single year that makes her life look amazing. But when Charlotte's family ends up at Jackie's house for Christmas, she realizes just how hard it is to keep up appearances.
Love Hard
Vampire Diaries' Nina Dobrev plays LA writer Natalie, who falls for a guy on a dating app, then flies to the East Coast to surprise him for Christmas. However, things do not go according to plan when Natalie shows up to his house and immediately realizes she's been catfished.
A California Christmas
Hotel heir Joseph (Josh Swickard) has to prove to his family he's ready for a promotion. Now, he just has to convince a hardworking farmer (Lauren Swickard) to sell her family's land to the company before Christmas Day. The best part about the movie, without a doubt, is that Josh and Lauren are married IRL!!
Love, Actually
If you love ensemble rom-coms like Valentine’s Day, then this is the perfect Christmas movie to stream! It weaves together nine different stories about grief, family, friendship, and how complicated love actually is. Plus it's got an all-star cast with Hugh Grant, Laura Linney, Emma Thompson, and more!
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
Jeronicus Jangle (Forest Whitaker) is an inventor who loves to create whimsy and fun. But when his apprentice (played by Keegan-Michael Key) steals his most beloved creation, Jeronicus' granddaughter and one of his forgotten inventions must help him get it back — and reawaken his wonder.
A Christmas Prince
When journalist Amber (Rose McIver) sneaks inside the palace, she has to pose as a tutor for the princess to avoid trouble. But to ensure she gets the best story possible, Amber has to find the future king and discover if he's as terrible as everyone believes.
White Christmas
This is a can't-miss Christmas movie for the whole family!! Singers Bob (Bing Crosby) and Phil (Danny Kaye) team up with sisters Betty (Rosemary Clooney) and Judy (Vera Ellen) for a festive Christmas variety show to help save their old commanding officer's Vermont lodge.
Christmas Movies On Prime Video
EXmas
Graham (Robbie Amell) decides to surprise his family for Christmas and makes a last minute trip home. But when he finds his ex-fiancée Ali (Leighton Meester) also didn't want to spend the holiday alone, the two decide only one of them is allowed to stay until Christmas morning — and the family has to pick.
Candy Cane Lane
Chris (Eddie Murphy) strikes a magical deal with Pepper the Elf (Jillian Bell) so he can win the neighborhood's Christmas decorating contest. But now Pepper's brought the 12 Days of Christmas to life and in order to save Christmas, Chris, his wife Carol (Tracee Ellis Ross), and their kids have to break the spell.
The Holiday
When Amanda (Cameron Diaz) and Iris (Kate Winslet) decide to swap houses and get away from their disastrous love lives, they're in for more Christmas magic (and romance, of course) than they could have bargained for. This classic Christmas movie also stars Jack Black and Jude Law.
Your Christmas Or Mine 2
James (Asa Butterfield) is excited for his family to meet his new girlfriend Haley (Cora Kirk). Well, that is until the bookings get totally mixed up and the families end up at each other's cabins — which have opposite Tripadvisor ratings, BTW — instead of their own.
More Christmas Movies To Stream
A Charlie Brown Christmas — On Apple TV+
In this animated special, Charlie Brown is put in charge of the holiday pageant, but when things don't go according to plan, he's given the opportunity to explore the true meaning of Christmas, family, and friendship. This is the perfect cartoon for when you need a quick watch everyone can enjoy!
How the Grinch Stole Christmas! — On Peacock
The Grinch hates Christmas. So on Christmas Eve, he decides to sneak into Whoville, and steal all their gifts, decor, and food. But when the Whos wake up the next morning, they show the Grinch that the spirit of Christmas has more to do with love and community than presents.
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer — On YouTube
This stop-motion movie expands on the story of the iconic reindeer, and introduces new characters like Clarice the reindeer, Hermey the elf, and Yukon Cornelius. It's a great pick for anytime during the holiday season, and in addition to the titular song, also has a bunch of catchy tunes throughout.
