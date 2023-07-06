The Most-Anticipated Fall Movies For 2023
There is nothing that puts us in a seasonal mood quite like a movie. Think about it — Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret totally got us in the mood for spring, and we copied Barbie all summer long. In addition to our Meg Ryan rewatches, new books, and long-awaited albums (we're looking at you, Guts), this year's fall movies cannot be beat.
Poor Things — In Theaters September 8
Belle (Emma Stone) goes off on an adventure with a lawyer after she's brought back to life by a quirky scientist.
Challengers — In Theaters September 15
Tashi (Zendaya) is a pro tennis player-turned-coach who's determined to turn her husband Art (Mike Faist) into a champion. She enters him into a challenger competition but things take a turn for the dramatic when they find themselves against Patrick (Josh O'Connor) — Art's former best friend and Tashi's ex.
The Creator — In Theaters September 29
Joshua (John David Washington) is an ex-special forces agent who's chosen to take down the Creator, whose advanced tech could end the war between humans and AI.
Killers of the Flower Moon — On AppleTV+ October 6
It's the 1920s and members of Oklahoma's Osage nation are murdered under mysterious circumstances, one after another. Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert de Niro star in the latest film from Martin Scorsese.
Kraven The Hunter — In Theaters October 6
Aaron Taylor Johnson plays Sergei Kravinoff in this Sony superhero flick, who is sent on a mission to prove that he's the best hunter on planet earth.
Pain Hustlers — On Netflix October 27
Pain Hustlers (L-R) Chris Evans as Brenner, Andy Garcia as Neel and Emily Blunt as Liza in Pain Hustlers.
Image via Brian Douglas/Netflix
When Liza (Emily Blunt) loses her job, she decides to start working for a bankrupt pharmacy in order to provide for her daughter, not realizing that she's entered a criminal scheme.
Priscilla — In Theaters This October
Explore Elvis' fame through a new lens: the eyes of his wife Priscilla. From Germany to Graceland, director Sofia Coppola explores the ins and outs of their relationship in a whole new way. Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi star as the iconic couple.
Dune: Part 2 — In Theaters November 3
The sequel to 2021's Dune finds Paul (Timothée Chalamet) and Chani (Zendaya) after the fall of Paul's family. As political tensions mount and Paul makes a home for himself among the Fremen, he knows that terrible things are coming. The only problem is that he's the only one who can foresee them.
The Marvels — In Theaters November 10
Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) carries the mantle of Captain Marvel, but after she's taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence, she also finds herself balancing an unstable universe...and a wormhole. What does that mean exactly? Every time she touches Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) or Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), their powers get mixed up.
The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes — In Theaters November 17
A young Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) offers his cunning talent to turn the 10th Hunger Games from a simple competition into a spectacle. Rachel Zegler, Hunter Schafer, and Viola Davis also star.
Wish — On Disney+ November 22
Asha (Ariana DeBose) makes a plea for her loved ones, which is answered by Star — the iconic Disney wishing star. Together, the duo works to save her community.
Which movie are you most excited for? Stay up-to-date on our Movies page!
Lead image via MGM Studios
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @afangirlfirst on Twitter!