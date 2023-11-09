32 Glittering Pink Christmas Decorations That'll Make The Holidays Sparkle With Joy
Deck the halls with boughs of… pink! Pink Christmas decorations are oh-so enchanting and stray from tradition in the most colorful way. This unconventional home decor choice is *perfect* for people who want to infuse their holiday celebrations with a dash of personality and straight-up pizzazz. From rose-colored ornaments to charming mantel pieces, get ready to embrace the world of pink Christmas decorations!
Cody Foster Pink Hue Trees
This tiny pink forest of Christmas trees is extremely tabletop-ready.
Wondershop 9" Flocked Angel Christmas Figurine
This angelic figurine is covered in a soft material that fits right in with the cozy Christmas vibe.
Pottery Barn Teen Pink Faux Christmas Wreath
The only thing better than a wreath on Christmas is a pink wreath!
Cute Pink Gingerbread Stuffed Pillow
We are losing it over this plush pillow. This little gingerbread guy is covered in pink!
Wondershop Retro Ceramic Standing Reindeer Figurine
Rudolph may be a Christmas icon, but we'd argue that this pink reindeer is even cuter.
Pink Flameless Taper Candles
These battery-powered lights are great for adding warmth to your Christmas set-up.
Wondershop Battery Operated Lit Glittered Paper House Christmas Village Building
Whether you're building your own Christmas village or just letting this house shine on its own, the pink color will feel totally comforting.
Annie Selke Rose Rainbow Trees
These trees will make a colorful Christmas centerpiece when styled together.
Pink Christmas Decor Bundle
This trio of pink Christmas decorations color-coordinate and add that jolly spirit! It includes a book set, pink trees, and a cute Santa art piece.
Pink Christmas Decor Snowflake Bathroom Rug
Step out of the shower onto this super-soft snowflake rug that'll remind you exactly why you love the holiday season.
Pink Merry Christmas Wreath
Welcome your friends and fam with a lively pink wreath!
Holiday Time Pink Car with Tree Ornament
It's not Christmas without a tree, and it's not a tree if there's no ornaments! Start your pink Christmas decorations off with this tree-towing truck.
Anthropologie Forest Gathering Ornament
This pink pick has us feeling all mushy-gushy for the holidays.
The Holiday Aisle Pink Santa Framed On Wood Print
With a rosy nose and cheeks, this happy Santa sets the tone for the season of gifting.
west elm Pre-Lit Faux Pink Tinsel Christmas Tree
Forget a mini tree, go all out with this 7.5-foot design!
Northlight Pink Christmas Taper Candle Holder
If there's one thing about us, it's that we love a candle holder. This one features a pink reindeer and a green tree to accompany your candlestick.
Neiman Marcus Nutcracker Christmas Snow Globe
Snow globes are the epitome of Christmastime. Shake things up by opting for this cutie pink Nutcracker one!
Arula Yee Haw Cowgirl Boot Christmas Ornament
If cowgirl energy is just your thing, this pink ornament must have a place on your tree.
Anthropologie Cocktail Shaker Ornament
What's better than a Christmas cocktail? Not much, but we think this mini-sized shaker is a close second.
Pink Christmas Tree Print Set
This darling duo of art prints is *just* what the season ordered.
Pink Gingerbread Christmas Holiday Felt Ball Pom Garland
Pom-poms, gingerbreads, candy canes – oh, my! This holiday garland is just adorable.
Anthropologie Faux Snowy Wreath
Make sure to cover this pink wreath in twinkly lights to maximize coziness.
Mr. Christmas Large Nostalgic Ceramic LED Christmas Tree
This ceramic pink Christmas decoration infuses any space with color. Just look at those shining lights!
Pink Christmas Nutcracker Figure
The Nutcracker got a pink makeover, and we're not mad about it TBH.
Pink Couple Christmas Swedish Gnomes
This pair of gnomes will sit pretty on your mantel this Christmas.
Pink Checkered Christmas Throw Blanket
Cozy up by the fire with this vintage-inspired Santa print blanket.
Pink Pom Pom Felt Garland
This garland is a tastefully pink addition to any tree.
Wondershop Featherly Friends Fabric Bird Christmas Figurine with String Lights
These little birds from Target's seasonal section are *so* cute, and would make a delightful desk buddy.
Mon Ami Joyful Christmas Tree Stuffed Toy
Even if you're "too old" for stuffed animals, there's no arguing that this pink Christmas tree plush is charming.
Holiday Time Pink Gingerbread Christmas Ornament
This frosted ornament looks like an actual Christmas cookie. Aaaand now we're hungry.
Farmhouse Pottery Holiday Greeting Garland
Joy to the world, your house is covered in pink Christmas decorations. Pop off even more with this joyous garland.
Wondershop Mirrored Santa Christmas Figurine
Make sure all that Christmas pink is shining and sparkling, too.
