Blake Lively Wore Britney Spears' Dress To The 'It Ends With Us' Premiere: "I Feel So Lucky!"
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Blake Lively never — and I mean never — misses when it comes to a red carpet look. Whether she's "Mary Kate & Ashley matching" with Gigi Hadidfor the July 22 New York premiere of Deadpool & Wolverineor she's "method dressing" for It Ends With Us, Blake Lively's red carpet looks are always gorgeous. And they're even more beautiful when you remember she styles herself!
The actress isn't afraid to go all out with her 'fits in honor of her movie's theme (remember all the suits she wore for A Simple Favor?) and her latest floral looks prove it. Here are the actress' best premiere & press day looks of 2024 so far — including the Britney Spears dress she wore at the It Ends With Us premiere in New York!
'It Ends With Us' New York Premiere
Cindy Ord/Getty Images
On August 6, Blake Lively wore a vintage Versace dress to the It Ends With Us pink carpet that Britney Spears wore in 2002. "It is Britney's actual dress," Lively, a self-proclaimed proud millennial girl, tells PEOPLE. "It should be in the Smithsonian or the Met. But it's on me. I feel so lucky!"
Just like a real bouquet, the dress features multi-colored florals, and Lively accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz rings & earrings to match the colors of the dress.
'It Ends With Us' Press Days
Eric Charbonneau/Sony Pictures
On June 14, Blake Lively attended the Book Bonanza in Grapevine, Texas with co-star Brandon Sklenar and It Ends With Us author Colleen Hoover. The little black Balmain dress features beaded flowers in all different colors (including orange, pink, blue, and green leaves) and Lively paired it with Christian Louboutin strappy heels.
Dauphinette designed this stunning floral minidress, which Blake Lively paired with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, Louboutin heels (I'm sensing a theme!) and a Katy Perry-designed Judith Lieber mushroom top bag.
We can also thank Dauphinette for this floral and feathered midi dress. This is exactly the kind of chic, fun dress I'd buy for Easter weekend and I'm having major closet envy! And in true Blake Lively fashion, she chooses Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and Louboutin heels. The hand-painted floral nails from Elle Gerstein feel like their own accessory.
Blake Lively's pink floral ensemble for the Betty Buzz x Betty Blooms launch party is made up of a Dauphinette dress, p é r o coat, and bright pink Malone Souliers heels. It's giving Lily Bloom meets Rapunzel from Tangled!
This Blake Lively outfit — with a Chanel set & bag and Louboutin heels — proves you can never have too many florals.
I will never say no to a '90s dress! Blake Lively wore a vintage Vivienne Westwood from 1994 to Live With Kelly & Mark in New York.
Guy Aroch for Sony Pictures
For an August 3 dinner & celebration at Élysée's in Hotel Barriere Fouquet, Blake Lively wore a gorgeous floral mini dress from Oscar de la Renta that I can't stop thinking about.
Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Sony Pictures
Lively's floral cutout, Valentino jeans might be $19,000, but you can DIY your own cherry blossom jeans for way cheaper ;).
Eric Charbonneau/Sony Pictures
Aside from the Britney dress, this is my favorite outfit from the press tour! To film videos with Isabela Ferrer (who stars as young Lily in the movie), Lively wore a Bode tutu and beaded top with embellished Louboutin heels, as well as Inez Stodel, Jacquie Aiche, Chanel, and Brent Neale jewelry. I cannot get enough of this look!
Eric Charbonneau/Sony Pictures
Bode pulled out all the stops again for this floral short suit. She also says Ryan Reynolds, Gigi Hadid, and young Atlas all inspired the look. "Feminine and masculine. Maximalist and minimalist. Excessive and utility. A woman who is all things, all at once," Blake Lively says on Instagram.
Eric Charbonneau/Sony Pictures
"Stretchy dark denim with iron on crystals is back. Thank you gen z for your contribution to bringing back my middle school dream clothes," Lively says on Instagram. This Cinq à Sept set and Louboutin heels are a standout on their own...
Eric Charbonneau/Sony Pictures
...but they also look amazing with the matching jacket!
Jade Greene/Sony
I'm a sucker for mix-and-match textures, and I swooned when I saw this sheer top + tweet trouser combo! Thank you, Elie Saab.
Deadpool & Wolverine Red Carpet
Noam Galai/Getty Images for Disney
Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid channeled their inner Deadpool and Wolverine for the red (and yellow) carpet. Blake wore an embroidered latex catsuit from Atelier Versace (in the same shade of red as Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool costume, I might add!) while Gigi opted for a bright yellow Miu Miu ensemble that captures the playfulness of the franchise's third installment.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Ryan Reynolds was clearly a big fan of Blake Lively's outfit of choice. He posted a photo on his Instagram story captioned "Sweet Jiminy Marvel Jesus And Mary Chain."
And he wasn't the only one cracking jokes at the premiere! After Blake told Entertainment Tonight that Ryan's a "hen" at heart, Gigi added that "he loves a girls' night and to hear all the goss."
"The amount of millennial girl references in [the movie], you don't expect that," Blake adds. "You think [of a] male superhero movie [and] they're all kind of about action and testosterone, but not this one."
Ryan & Blake — you are welcome to hang out at our girls' nights anytime!
Lead image via Cindy Ord/Getty Images
