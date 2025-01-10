10 Best Drew Barrymore Movies, Ranked From Iconic To Absolutely Awful
Now widely regarded as one of Hollywood’s most optimistic and compassionate figures due to her recent career shift as a talk show host, Drew Barrymore is also a veteran actress who’s made her mark behind the camera. Above all else, she’s truly iconic, at just 49 years young, she’s achieved more than most do in a lifetime.
From being catapulted to global fame at the age of 4 to becoming one of the most recognizable movie stars in the world, Barrymore has had a career that’s nothing short of extraordinary. It’s safe to say Barrymore has solidified her spot in Hollywood and continues to be an influential figure. Now for the fun part — with a lengthy resume chalk full of incredible films, you may be wondering where to start.
So, to make it easier, here’s a list of the Drew Barrymore movies everyone should see in their lifetime.
1. E.T.
Universal Pictures
This remains one of Barrymore’s most iconic roles, and at 6 years old no less. Stephen Spielberg’s E.T. continues to be regarded as one of the greatest films ever made since its release in 1982, and comes in with a 7.9 out of 10 on IMDb and a whopping 99 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s no wonder why as the film beautifully portrays two children befriending an alien and keeping his existence a secret to protect him. If you want to cry, this is a must-see. If you don’t, well, you still have to watch this, just have the tissues ready. Not to mention, 6-year-old Drew Barrymore is so cute in this.
2. Ever After
20th Century Fox
A retelling of the fairytale Cinderella with Drew Barrymore? Say less. There have been a handful of Cinderella adaptations, to say the least, but this may be one of the best, and Barrymore is to thank for that. Her effervescent innocence shines through in this role and she offers a wit and independence that was not seen in preceding versions – Barrymore’s Cinderella is resourceful and isn’t the archetypal damsel in distress, which is why this is a refreshing must-watch. Plus, its 7.1 out of 10 score on IMDb and 91 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.
3. Scream
Dimension Films/Paramount
Yes, I know Barrymore is only in Scream for all of 10 minutes, but in my humble opinion, it may be the best 10 minutes of the film. Her incredible performance and blood-curdling scream open the film, and thrust you into the most prolific horror film franchise of our time. So yeah, I think this deserves a spot on the list. And even though it's rated 7.4 out of 10 on IMDb and 77 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, it's arguably one of Barrymore's most iconic moments ever.
4. Donnie Darko
Newmarket Films
This thought-provoking, and might I add haunting, film has still been top of mind for me since my first watch. While Barrymore’s screen time is certainly limited in Donnie Darko, there’s no questioning the impact her role and character offered the film. Her character, high-school teacher Karen Pomeroy, is a relatable anchor in a film that is otherwise unsettling. And that, friends, should be enough reasoning to get you to watch this movie. Plus its 8 out of 10 on IMDb and 87 percent Rotten Tomatoes score.
5. Whip It
Searchlight Pictures
It’s only fitting Whip It follows a performance like Ever After – two very different settings, yet two very similar roles for Barrymore in that she plays a strong, independent woman in both. Even more so, Barrymore not only starred and directed this film, she co-wrote the screenplay as well. What can’t she do?! I love this movie (about a roller derby league) so much that it ~magically~ appears on my TV screen every year. It comes in with a 6.9 out of 10 IMDb rating and a 86 percent RT rating.
6. Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind
Miramax
If anyone ever needed proof that Barrymore has range — I don’t know who would, but that’s beside the point — I’d show them George Clooney’s directorial debut Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind. Barrymore plays a supporting role that seemingly morphs into one of her most memorable as she plays the typical supporting woman alongside Sam Rockwell’s game show host & undercover assassin. Because what man can simply exist without a woman behind him? The movie has a 7 out of 10 IMDb rating and a 79 percent Rotten Tomatoes score.
7. The Wedding Singer
New Line Cinema
I didn’t mean to intentionally put two Adam Sandler movies on this list, but here we are. What can I say? The Barrymore and Sandler duo cannot be stopped! It’s another early 2000s film (that decade has the best rom-coms, and I won’t debate this fact), where Barrymore and Sandler slowly fall in love…despite the fact she’s engaged to someone else. What’s not to love? The movie has a 6.9 on IMDb and 72 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.
8. Never Been Kissed
20th Century Pictures
If She’s All That and Mean Girls had a movie child together, (with maybe a hint of step-parenting from 21 Jump Street) it would be Never Been Kissed. This movie (which as a 6 out of 10 on IMDb and only 55 percent on RT) is quintessential early 20's Barrymore entering her rom-com phase, and for that, I’m forever thankful. Barrymore stars as an undercover journalist who breaks into the most popular clique at school…and then falls for her English teacher.
9. Charlie's Angels
Columbia Pictures
I remember my first time watching Charlie’s Angels – it’s one of those films everyone’s dad calls a classic – and after watching it, I thought ‘dang, rightfully so.’ Beneath all of the visible hairspray, sexy innuendos, and revealing outfits, this film is really about strong female relationships and camaraderie. If anything, it’s a fun time filled with action and drama, and, I hate to admit it, it’s a classic (despite the fact it has a 5.6 out of 10 IMDb rating and a 68 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Don't even get me started on the 45 percent audience score!).
10. 50 First Dates
Columbia Pictures
It’s no secret that Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler have insane screen chemistry, and this movie proves it. 50 First Dates is a witty romance that Barrymore shines in. She portrays a woman who has amnesia after an accident, meaning she basically relives the same day over and over. Her portrayal is truly unforgettable and she commands the screen — sorry Adam. The movie scored a 6.8 out of 10 on IMDb but somehow only got a 45 percent on Rotten Tomatoes!
