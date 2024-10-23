Drew Barrymore Just Went Makeup-Free On National TV — And Threw Her Extensions On The Floor
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
I leave the house without makeup almost every day, so I don't know why it was so surprising to see Drew Barrymore (49) and Food Network's Valerie Bertinelli (64) appear on The Drew Barrymore Show sans makeup alongside Pamela Anderson (57), who's gone makeup-free since 2022!
“Isn’t it freeing? Doesn’t it feel free? I feel free," Pamela says. "I mean, it’s taken a while, too; I’ve had my little, you know, journey with it, but we all are our own worst critics.”
- Pamela Anderson has been going makeup-free since 2022.
- On a Drew Barrymore Show appearance, she inspired Drew and Valerie Bertinelli to go makeup-free.
- The moment has inspired millions of viewers, with one user calling out, "We are beautiful in all forms."
Anderson, who you've probably seen with a full beat in the 90s, first went makeup free at Paris Fashion Week in 2022: "[I] decided I was just going to a fashion show. I didn’t need to compete with anybody. Like, why am I wasting three hours in a makeup chair when I have these beautiful Vivenne Westwood clothes on? And I didn’t realize anyone would even notice."
Well, the definitely world noticed and simply couldn't stop talking about it. Scarlett Johansson praised Anderson's "powerful" choice, while Jamie Lee Curtis went so far as to call it a "rebellion."“I think it’s a self-acceptance time of my life; just peeling back the layers–it’s almost like a fresh slate,” Anderson told Vogue in December of 2023. “I thought I was retired, but it hasn’t ended up that way. This is a whole new chapter.”
Why does Pamela Anderson not wear makeup?
Anderson told Drew Barrymore that baring her natural skin was a way to remember who she was, considering her roles and magazine appearances felt like characters; she wanted to remember who she really is. “It just hit me a couple of years ago, and I was like, you know, just shaking my head, going, ‘Who am I?’" she says. "You know, and that’s when I went home into my garden and started planting things and getting into nature and going back to the trees that knew me since birth. I bought my grandmother’s property and renovated it, and I just started taking it all back. And then started peeking out without makeup. And then I started realizing, ‘Oh, I feel great as me.'"
Does Drew Barrymore have extensions in her hair?
Steven Ferdman/Getty Images
Her honesty then inspired Drew Barrymore to take out her own extensions and get real about how perimenopause has affected her hair! "Another awesome symptom of perimenopause is you start to lose your hair," she said, throwing her extensions on the ground. "You can have a full face of makeup, feel like the makeup is beautiful, but if you're having a bad hair day, it's like, 'Nah, not gonna happen," Valerie said, while Drew agreed, "And if you are having a great hair day, you feel a lot more confident about wearing less makeup because you feel so good in your presentation that everything else sort of falls into place."
The moment was not only received super well by the internet, but it made us all emotional, too! "I’m in tears," one user commented on the TikTok. "Women deserve to be able to live authentically. We are beautiful in all forms."
"Gaahh it feels good too, to watch famous women on tv AND THEY LOOK LIKE NORMAL WOMEN!" another agrees. "I ditched makeup for quarantine and will never go back to daily wear."
This isn't the first time we've see our favorite A-listers without makeup — Lady Gaga performed at the 2023 Oscarswith ripped jeans and bare skin — and we're sure it won't be the last.
