Drew Barrymore Wants You To Embrace Aging
Drew Barrymore thinks you should love the skin you’re in, regardless of age. And we think so too.The talk show host and actress was joined by fellow actress Jamie Lee Curtis on a segment of The Drew Barrymore Show called “Drew’s News,” and they had a lot to say on the struggles of aging as women in today’s society. Both women are quite outspoken about resisting procedures and fillers to maintain a youthful look, and they doubled down on that sentiment.
“We have lost touch as a society on what is beauty,” Curtis says as Barrymore nods in agreement. “Beauty has become something that can be doctored and filtered and injected and peeled and stripped away – and the truth is you can’t.”
“I’ve never messed with my face,” Barrymore responds. “I don’t want to fight nature. I’m raising two daughters, and we were raised in an industry where it was desired to drink off the fountain of youth, and I just never subscribed to it. So I appreciate everything you said. And I think men just need to let women know aging is safe and awesome.”
Image via Ben Watts/CBS
The Flower Beauty founder, 47, is candid about aging and resisting Hollywood’s infatuation with eternal youth. “I know myself, I’m a highly addictive person. I do one injection, I’m going to look like Jocelyn Wildenstein by Friday,” Barrymore said on her show last year.
She did add the caveat of “never say never,” but feels solidified in her stance. “I just never wanted to never be afraid of what life would do to me,” she continues. "I would love if there was some way we could let go and give in to the ride of life a little bit more.”
We love to see women embracing their natural beauty and looking forward to the blessing that is aging, and we hope we can age just as gracefully! What do you think about aging in today’s beauty standards? Are you all natural, or don’t mind a little Botox here-and-there? Let us know in the comments!
Lead image courtesy of Ben Watts/CBS
