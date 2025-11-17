No matter how well you know her, shopping for mom often feels like an impossible task. How do you find something that even comes close to showing her she deserves it all? Whether she’s the sentimental type who cherishes a thoughtful keepsake or the kind of mom who insists she doesn’t “need” anything, there’s always a perfect gift out there waiting to make her smile. We rounded up the best gift ideas for mom that are sure to make her feel beyond loved this holiday season.

Scroll on for the 12 best gifts for mom to give in 2025!

Fat And The Moon Fat And The Moon All Cream This rich moisturizer will help with all of her dry skin woes this winter. Formulated naturally with shea butter, rosewater, and sunflower oil, it delivers such a nice and nourishing glow wherever she needs hydration. Because it's made with simple ingredients, it's friendly on any kind of skin type.

SeaVees SeaVees Tiburon Trekkers Think of these cozy clogs as elevated house shoes – they're not too flimsy that they'll wear out fast with frequent wear nor too clunky to wear inside. We adore them for tackling chores around the house or running errands, and mom will, too! Their sleek shape is easy to slip into, plus the luxe leather soles will mold to her steps quickly. The bottoms are also crafted with Vibram technology for an enjoyable high-tread, non-slip experience.

Brümate Brümate Era This insulated tumbler is definitely going to change the game when it comes to mom's hydration routine. Unlike similar models, this one is actually leakproof, thanks to the discreet locking mechanism on the lid. The tumbler and handle are superiorly sturdy, too – its longevity can't be beat.

Amazon Salt & Stone Body Mist + Body Lotion Bundle For the bougie mom who can't ever resist a little 'treat yourself' moment, this body care duo is sure to impress. Complete with a fast-absorbing lotion and heavenly-smelling mist outfitted with the aromas of santal and vetiver, each product will fit seamlessly into her current lineup of faves.

Flamingo Estate Flamingo Estate Roma Heirloom Tomato Candle We can guarantee this candle is unlike anything she's smelled before. With fresh notes of heirloom tomato, rich pepper, and freshly-watered vines, it's perfectly earthy and invigorating. Each burn is sure to feel like a real treat for mom, whether she lights the wick for bath time or during dinner.

The Spice House The Spice House Kitchen Starter Collection Packed with all the best foundational spices for her kitchen cabinet, this nice set of seasonings made with premium-sourced ingredients will help any kind of mom (pro home chef or not) step up her meals with ease.

Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters Mia Patterned Market Tote Bag Farmer's market hauls, shopping trips, weekend essentials – this tote bag can handle it all. Plus, in lieu of one solid color, this durable cotton cutie comes in several playful patterns to spice up her look.

rms rms Revitalize Hydra Concealer With medium coverage and a hydrating formula, this liquid concealer looks oh-so natural, perfect for covering up blemishes and dull under eyes. If your mom's search for a reliable concealer seems never-ending (same here), gift her a tube so she can give it a go and see just how magical it is.

Vuori Vuori Alpine Vest This wear-with-everything vest is bound to keep even the coolest moms warm this winter and beyond. The fleece is unbelievably lush, plus we love that this piece has a bit of a cropped hem to it for added trendiness.

Nordstrom Monica Vinader Odyssey Aquamarine Stacking Ring Finding a jewelry gift that's holiday-appropriate can be hard – sometimes the piece is too big and flashy, and other times, it's way too understated or cheap-looking. This chic ring strikes the perfect balance between the two, acting as an easy stackable piece or standalone statement thanks to the subtle peep of aquamarine.

Baggu Baggu Recycled Leather Shoulder Bag This luxe-looking shoulder bag toes the line between formal and casual, which is perfect for mom's everyday use. On the inside, you'll find a deep zippered pocket for added organization, a key leash (so she never has to dig for them again), and room for a 14-inch laptop. It currently comes in five stunning colorways.

Amazon Hydro Flask Glimmer Pink Water Bottle This glammed-out water bottle is as iconic as mom is. It has a pink shimmer to it for full diva energy. Hydrated diva energy, that is. The leakproof straw cap is easy to access for streamlined sipping, plus the bottle itself doubles up on its insulation to keep contents cool.

