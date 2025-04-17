Mother’s Day is right around the corner – but don’t feel pressured to spend a fortune to show the moms in your life you love them! These under-$15 finds look and feel far more luxurious and thoughtful than their approachable price tags may suggest. From practical products she can use every day to yummy little treats (who doesn’t love a yummy little treat?), these 11 Mother's Day gifts under $15 prove that meaningful gifting can still be totally budget-friendly.

Shop our selection of Mother’s Day gifts under $15 to give this year!

Compartés Compartés Wild Cherry Chocolate Bar This cherry-dotted chocolate bar is just as sweet as mom! The seasonal fruit pairs impeccably well with the vegan dark chocolate blend in this treat.

Anthropologie Anthropologie Annie Stoneware Sugar Bowl Singing with springtime energy, this adorable sugar bowl makes a perfect Mother's Day gift for the mom who loves to bake! It looks super stylish just sitting on the counter – all while it keeps her sugar safe and stowed away.

Uncommon Goods Uncommon Goods Fresh Cut Flowers Tote This under-$15 Mother's Day find doesn't feel like an "affordable" gift. Crafted from soft, durable cotton, it accommodates bouquets of all kinds with ease. Stop by your nearest Trader Joe's for some stunning spring flowers, then hand 'em over to mom in this tied tote – she'll use it for many more TJ's runs to come!

Target A New Day Floral Print Travel Jewelry Organizer This easy-to-carry jewelry organizer lets the stylish mom on the go take all of her favorite accessories along for the ride – rings, bracelets, earrings, necklaces hair clips – you name it! It even has plenty of room for tiny makeup or skincare products if you wanted to stock it full of more goodies to round out her Mother's Day gift.

Uncommon Goods Uncommon Goods 'Letters to My Mom' Guided Keepsake Letter Book Lined up with 12 thoughtful writing prompts like recalling special memories with mom or detailing the life lessons she taught you, this sentimental time capsule of a gift will absolutely make her tear up when you give it to her on Mother's Day. The floral stationery itself is downright gorgeous, plus each letter folds into an envelope for added flair!

Ulta ColourPop Best Besties Lip Kit This duo comprised of a "super pigmented" lip pencil and ColourPop's Ultra Glossy Lip will become any beauty-loving moms' go-to combo. Each shade is relatively nude, though they're described more as warm, brownish-nude shades. The formulas are packed with hyaluronic acid for added hydration, too! Score.

Baggu Standard Baggu Reusable Bag Mom's grocery runs will never be the same after you introduce her to the sheer magic that is the Baggu's reusable bag! Made of a made-to-last ripstop polyester material, this bag can hold up to 40 pounds of grocery goodies (or simply whatever else she needs to take with her), all while being able to fold down into a small pouch for convenient carrying. What's more is you can find it in 36 different colors and playful patterns right now!

Target Threshold Wooden Arch Propagation Stand This minimalistic wooden plant stand would make such a fun Mother's Day gift if you handed it over to her with your own personal plant cutting or even a gorgeous flower in the glass tube. She'll be able to display this piece proudly in her home, let the propagation thrive, and think of you every time she passes it!

Amazon e.l.f. Squeeze Me More Lip Balm Duo This pair of e.l.f. lip balms flavored with mango and watermelon delivers a "super sheer" layer of color, though mom will fall instantly in love with the hydration they supply.

Amazon Gold Knot Heart Earrings Dripping in luxury vibes for an affordable price, these gold earrings with a unique knot design work with practically every single 'fit mom wears.

Target Figmint 6-Inch Enameled Cast Iron Skillet This adorably small cast iron skillet is ideal for single servings of everything from pot pies to brownies – the mom who loves to chef will have so much fun making her own creations in this tiny (but mighty) piece of cookware!

