20 Mom Quotes To Make You Laugh & Remind You That You're A Good Mom
Feeling guilty for not being perfect when raising kids can feel like a never-ending cycle, so we found 20 mom quotes to remind you that you're doing a good job. It doesn't matter if you're comparing yourself to a mom on social media or berating yourself for losing your temper when your kids didn't listen. Sometimes you need a reminder that you are the best mom for your kids. Also, we're going to take a wild guess and assume that you have a habit of forgetting your needs — from the basic ones to your mental health.
Have no fear — or worry — because you'll feel inspired to record voice notes that include these 20 mom quotes!
So much of motherhood revolves around the sacrifice moms make for their children, but it's okay to take care of yourself too!
You are doing an amazing job mom.
Let your love for your kids help get you through tough days.
You can still enjoy being a mom even when you experience bad days.
Sometimes becoming a mother makes you realize you're capable of more than you thought.
This is one of the best mom quotes we've discovered!
Even though other moms may criticize each other, you don't have to let that dictate how you feel about raising your kids.
Children have a way of bringing out the best in your heart.
Whatever you're teaching your kids will stick with them even when it seems like they're not listening.
You're doing great mama!
We have one word to say about this — true!
Mom quotes aren't always serious; similar to motherhood.
You may not feel like you're on top of the world everyday, but you're doing something great by being active in your kids' lives.
You may be a mother, but you're not just a mother.
Leave your need to be perfect behind. Your kids need your effort and love more than that.
Theres a reason why moms are often referred to as 'mama bears.'
You may think being a mother is your greatest role to date, but making sure you're not stretched thing is just as important!
This sounds about right to us!
Showing your kids that it's okay to be independent and dance to the beat of their own drums has a lasting impacting.
Give yourself a break for trying to do everything at the same time. You're only one person mama.
Our Favorite Mom Quotes To Encourage You
- "I want them to see a mother who loves them dearly, who invests in them, but who also invests in herself. It's just as much about letting them know as young women that it is okay to put yourself a little higher on your priority list." — Michelle Obama
- "I see you, mom. I see what you are doing for these kids and how you keep them together. I give you respect, because nobody is going to give you praise for doing what Black women have done forever, raising kids who are not their own." — Gabrielle Union
- "Family is at the root of everything that I do and it's also at the root of everything that I create." — Blake Lively
- "I'm having more fun being a mum than I've ever had. Everything about it is interesting and exciting and inspiring to me. Even the tough days — there's something delightful about them." — Rachel McAdams
- "Something cracked open inside of me right after giving birth to my first daughter. From that point on, I truly understood my power, and motherhood has been my biggest inspiration." — Beyoncé
- "I will tell you what I can't abide — and I think the internet has really created a space for it — women criticizing other women and mothers criticizing other mothers." — Jennifer Garner
- "Little souls find their way to you whether they're from your womb or someone else's." — Sheryl Crow
- "I tell my daughter every morning, 'Now, what are the two most important parts of you?' And she says, 'My head and my heart.' Because that's what I've learned in the foxhole: what gets you through life is strength of character and strength of character and strength of spirit and love." — Viola Davis
- "Becoming a mother has made me next-level confident. I've never felt more empowered." — Kelly Clarkson
- "Nothing can really prepare you for the sheer, overwhelming experience of what it means to become a mother. It's full of complex emotions of joy, exhaustion, love, and worry, all mixed together." — Kate Middleton
- "The interesting thing about being a mother is that everyone wants pets, but no one but me cleans the kitty litter." — Meryl Streep
- "When you become a mom, there's something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world and do anything." — Rihanna
- "Be a full person. Motherhood is a glorious gift, but do not define yourself solely by motherhood. Be a full person. Your child will benefit from that." — Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
- "You're always going to wonder if you're doing things wrong, but that's what it means to be a mom, to care so much about someone else that you just want to be perfect as possible." — Naya Rivera
- "I like to think of motherhood as a great big adventure. You set off on a journey, you don't really know how to navigate things, and you don't exactly know where you're going or how you're going to get there." — Cynthia Rowley
- "A mother's love for her child is like nothing else in the world. It knows no law, no pity, it dares all things and crushes down remorselessly all that stands in its path." — Agatha Christie
- "It's the best acting of my life right here, the well-rested woman. It's my finest role." — Kerry Washington
- "A warrior believes in an end she can't see and fights for it. A warrior never gives up. A warrior fights for those weaker than herself. It sounds like motherhood to me." — Kristin Hannah
- "I often tell my daughters that the most important thing they can do is to develop their minds. You can always put on a pretty dress, but it doesn't matter what you wear on the outside if your mind isn't strong. There is nothing more attractive — you might even say enchanting — than a woman with an independent will and her own opinions." — Angelina Jolie
- "You have suffered enough. That became my mantra for motherhood from there on out. You have suffered enough. If you can make it easier, make it easier, and don't feel guilty about it." — Ali Wong
Mommy guilt is real, but just hang in there and remind yourself of these 20 mom quotes whenever you need a remind that you're doing the best you can!
