The 10 Best Trader Joe's Mother's Day Gifts Under $10

​Trader Joe's Mother's Day Gifts 2025
Trader Joe's
Meredith Holser
By Meredith Holser Apr 28, 2025
The Mother’s Day spirit is highly evident at my local Trader Joe’s right now. Every time I’ve stopped in over the past month (which has got to be at least 10 visits), I’m greeted with a grand display offresh flowers, fun snacks, and beauty finds all geared towards moms.

The way Trader Joe’s presents their Mother’s Day gifts of course looks beautiful, but the best part about their current lineup is that the products are available at such approachable prices. I will absolutely be scheming up a little Mother’s Day basket for my mom filled with some of the TJ’s products I’ve listed below – they’re all under $10, so building out a gift bundle will not only be super easy, but super affordable, too!

From sweet bites to skincare goodies, these are the best Mother’s Day gifts you can get at Trader Joe’s this year – all under $10!

\u200bTrader Joe's Garden Party Scented Candle

Trader Joe's

Garden Party Scented Candle

This new $9 candle highlights the freshest spring scents with notes of pear, palm leaves, and lilies. The "refreshingly floral" effect that comes with each burn is perfect for relaxing in the bath, welcoming guests, or just setting the seasonal vibes right at home.

\u200b\u200bTrader Joe's Seasonal Bouquet

Trader Joe's

Seasonal Bouquet

Trader Joe's floral section is always on point – from tulips to house plants, you really can't go wrong. I recommend grabbing one of these $7 pre-made arrangements to easily brighten mom's day!

\u200bTrader Joe's Belgian Truffle Ballotin Box

Trader Joe's

Belgian Truffle Ballotin Box

Filled with eight different Belgian chocolate truffles (including two new flavors!), this box of treats feels wildly luxurious, all for a $4 price tag.

\u200bTrader Joe's Lemon Flower Cookies

Trader Joe's

Lemon Flower Cookies

Undeniably festive for springtime, these zesty $6 lemon cookies are shaped like little flowers – adorable! Each one boasts a lemon-infused shortbread dough baked to tender perfection and filled with lemon jam. They'd make such a sweet Mother's Day gift alongside a box of tea or even a pint of ice cream!

\u200bTrader Joe's Peony Scented Bath Fizzer

Trader Joe's

Peony Scented Bath Fizzer

The gift of self-care is priceless, though certain self-care items truly cost a pretty penny. Luckily, this spa-tier bath fizzer from Trader Joe's goes for just $5 and will supply mom's next bath with soothing floral smells, a fun mica-powered shimmer, and full-body nourishment, thanks to the kaolin clay and cocoa butter formula.

\u200bTrader Joe's Organic Margarita Mix

Trader Joe's

Organic Margarita Mix

For the mom worth toasting to (or one who simply can't deny herself a good marg every once in while), this $4 drink mix is only made with organic ingredients to make each sip feel supreme. Pair this fun find with a floral bouquet and a bottle of tequila for a certifiably good time this Mother's Day!

\u200bTrader Joe's Fresh Blooms Ultra Moisturizing Hand Cream

Trader Joe's

Fresh Blooms Ultra Moisturizing Hand Cream

Trader Joe's famed hand cream has hit shelves in this heavenly-smelling floral iteration, and I already know moms of many kinds won't be able to get enough of it. The ultra-thick $5 formula is packed with shea butter, coconut oil, and vitamin E to soothe dry skin, all while leaving behind a jaw-dropping scent fit for the warmer months!

\u200bTrader Joe's Dark Chocolate Ganache Mini Sheet Cake

Trader Joe's

Dark Chocolate Ganache Mini Sheet Cake

TJ's Mini Sheet Cakes are the bomb! This all-chocolate version would be so cute for Mother's Day, especially if you top it with edible flowers, sprinkles, or candles – or all of the above. No matter which route you take, any sweets-loving mom will go crazy for a taste of this $5 find!

\u200bTrader Joe's Hair Oil

Trader Joe's

Hair Oil

This $6 hair oil nourishes dry strand, smooths out frizz, and protects locks from heat damage up to 450 degrees F – wowza! Fit with a fun vanilla scent, the stacked formulation of argan oil, moringa seed oil, chia seed oil, and vitamin E will totally help mom achieve the shiny, smooth hairstyles of her dreams.

\u200bTrader Joe's Fragrance-Free Body Butter

Trader Joe's

Fragrance-Free Body Butter

Made with shea butter, squalane, and baobab oil, this $5 fragrance-free body butter is insanely nourishing. It soaks into the skin super well and never leaves a greasy feel behind. Mom will adore how simple yet effective this tub is!

