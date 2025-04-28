The 10 Best Trader Joe's Mother's Day Gifts Under $10

The Mother’s Day spirit is highly evident at my local Trader Joe’s right now. Every time I’ve stopped in over the past month (which has got to be at least 10 visits), I’m greeted with a grand display of fresh flowers , fun snacks , and beauty finds all geared towards moms.

The way Trader Joe’s presents their Mother’s Day gifts of course looks beautiful, but the best part about their current lineup is that the products are available at such approachable prices. I will absolutely be scheming up a little Mother’s Day basket for my mom filled with some of the TJ’s products I’ve listed below – they’re all under $10 , so building out a gift bundle will not only be super easy, but super affordable, too!

From sweet bites to skincare goodies, these are the best Mother’s Day gifts you can get at Trader Joe’s this year – all under $10!

Trader Joe's Garden Party Scented Candle This new $9 candle highlights the freshest spring scents with notes of pear, palm leaves, and lilies. The "refreshingly floral" effect that comes with each burn is perfect for relaxing in the bath, welcoming guests, or just setting the seasonal vibes right at home.

Trader Joe's Seasonal Bouquet Trader Joe's floral section is always on point – from tulips to house plants, you really can't go wrong. I recommend grabbing one of these $7 pre-made arrangements to easily brighten mom's day!

Trader Joe's Belgian Truffle Ballotin Box Filled with eight different Belgian chocolate truffles (including two new flavors!), this box of treats feels wildly luxurious, all for a $4 price tag.

Trader Joe's Lemon Flower Cookies Undeniably festive for springtime, these zesty $6 lemon cookies are shaped like little flowers – adorable! Each one boasts a lemon-infused shortbread dough baked to tender perfection and filled with lemon jam. They'd make such a sweet Mother's Day gift alongside a box of tea or even a pint of ice cream!

Trader Joe's Peony Scented Bath Fizzer The gift of self-care is priceless, though certain self-care items truly cost a pretty penny. Luckily, this spa-tier bath fizzer from Trader Joe's goes for just $5 and will supply mom's next bath with soothing floral smells, a fun mica-powered shimmer, and full-body nourishment, thanks to the kaolin clay and cocoa butter formula.

Trader Joe's Organic Margarita Mix For the mom worth toasting to (or one who simply can't deny herself a good marg every once in while), this $4 drink mix is only made with organic ingredients to make each sip feel supreme. Pair this fun find with a floral bouquet and a bottle of tequila for a certifiably good time this Mother's Day!

Trader Joe's Fresh Blooms Ultra Moisturizing Hand Cream Trader Joe's famed hand cream has hit shelves in this heavenly-smelling floral iteration, and I already know moms of many kinds won't be able to get enough of it. The ultra-thick $5 formula is packed with shea butter, coconut oil, and vitamin E to soothe dry skin, all while leaving behind a jaw-dropping scent fit for the warmer months!

Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Ganache Mini Sheet Cake TJ's Mini Sheet Cakes are the bomb! This all-chocolate version would be so cute for Mother's Day, especially if you top it with edible flowers, sprinkles, or candles – or all of the above. No matter which route you take, any sweets-loving mom will go crazy for a taste of this $5 find!

Trader Joe's Hair Oil This $6 hair oil nourishes dry strand, smooths out frizz, and protects locks from heat damage up to 450 degrees F – wowza! Fit with a fun vanilla scent, the stacked formulation of argan oil, moringa seed oil, chia seed oil, and vitamin E will totally help mom achieve the shiny, smooth hairstyles of her dreams.

Trader Joe's Fragrance-Free Body Butter Made with shea butter, squalane, and baobab oil, this $5 fragrance-free body butter is insanely nourishing. It soaks into the skin super well and never leaves a greasy feel behind. Mom will adore how simple yet effective this tub is!

