Finding a gluten-free pasta that doesn't turn into a gummy mess or totally taste like cardboard used to be a real challenge. However, as of 2026, the possibilities (pasta-bilities, if you will) are endless with many gluten-free pastas being better than ever. Whether you are looking for that perfect al dente bite for Sunday gravy or a high-protein alternative for weeknight fuel, these are the top gluten-free pastas you can find in almost any grocery store.

Discover the best gluten-free pastas in grocery stores below!

Amazon 1. Banza Chickpea Pasta Banza has become a household name when it comes to gluten-free pastas. The brand proves that noodles made from chickpeas can actually taste great. Because it’s packed with 20 grams of protein and 13 grams of fiber per serving, it’s a favorite for athletes and health-conscious eaters who don't want the dreaded "carb crash." It has a slightly richer flavor than your typical pasta, making it the perfect partner for sauces like pesto or a spicy arrabbiata.

Amazon 2. Rummo Rummo’s gluten-free pasta variety is quite the holy grail for GF eaters. If you miss the specific texture of traditional wheat pasta, this formula mimics it to a tee. Crafted from a blend of brown rice and corn, this pasta keeps its shape with ease, which can be hard to find from its competitors. It stays al dente, which is ideal for pairing with any kind of sauce and accoutrement you desire.

Trader Joe's 3. Trader Joe's Egg Fettuccine Found in Trader Joe's refrigerated section, this fresh fettuccine is a game-changer, and we love that it's only $3.99. It feels especially "homestyle," thanks to the inclusion of eggs that assist in its delectable texture. We recommend serving it with a lemon-butter-garlic sauce for the ultimate comfort food experience.

Amazon 4. Barilla Barilla’s wide availability makes it one of the best gluten-free pastas on the market. Yay for accessibility! It’s made from a non-GMO blend of corn and rice that helps the noodles maintain their structural integrity. This is definitely an excellent choice for families with picky eaters or children who are transitioning to a gluten-free diet.

Amazon 5. Taste Republic Taste Republic specializes in fresh gluten-free pasta that goes from fridge to plate in a mere five minutes. They have a wide range of pasta shapes, from linguine to tortelloni, all of which boast a soft, supple texture that is often missing from dried alternatives. Because it cooks up so quickly, it’s an essential for busy weeknights when you want a gourmet-feeling meal without waiting forever for your pot of water to boil.

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.