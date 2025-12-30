10 High-Protein Mediterranean Diet Recipes For A Strong & Healthy Start To 2026

The Mediterranean diet has become ultra-popular due to its simple, whole food ingredients that still pack a flavor punch. But no matter what kind of diet plan you follow, consistently adding enough protein to your meals can feel like a daily challenge.

So, if you’ve been searching for protein-packed breakfast options, dinner ideas, or even dishes you can meal prep in advance, we’ve got you covered. Ahead are 10 of the best high-protein Mediterranean diet recipes that will leave your palate feeling satisfied (and actually keep you full).

Scroll to see our favorite Mediterranean diet high-protein recipes for 2026!

Feel Good Foodie Mediterranean White Bean Soup In the dead of winter, there’s nothing better than a piping hot bowl of soup. Yet, with so many tempting, creamy choices out there (I’m looking at you, Broccoli Cheddar), it might not always feel like the healthiest option. Enter Mediterranean white bean soup: an easy way to infuse more protein and veggies into your repertoire. Obviously, this recipe relies on white beans as a plant-based protein, offering 17 grams per one cooked cup! And for added protein, all you have to do is toss in an extra cup of diced chicken or chicken sausage.

Half-Baked Harvest Grilled Lamb Kebabs From kids who prefer finger foods to adults who just want to switch things up, you can never go wrong with grilled lamb kebabs. They’re tender, juicy, and extremely high in protein. Plus, you can whip them up in a jiff, simply grilling them on a barbecue or grill pan for a total of seven to eight minutes per kebab for a medium cook. The real key in this recipe, though, is the marinade, which includes a mix of Mediterranean flavors such as olive oil, lemon juice, marjoram, parsley, and a lot of garlic. Throw your lamb in the mixture and let it marinate in your fridge for anywhere from two to 24 hours before you’re ready to chow down.

Half-Baked Harvest Falafel Bowl Falafel is a tasty treat that requires a bit more prep work, but it’s so worth it. These little balls of chickpeas, herbs, almonds, and sun-dried tomatoes are a great source of plant-based protein, fiber, and iron. And if you want to go an even healthier route, you can actually just bake them on a lightly oiled rack or sheet pan instead of deep-frying! As for the rest of the bowl, it’s stacked with fluffy, warm quinoa and topped with all the fixings, like hummus, olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, feta, and a lemon tahini sauce. Fresh, well-rounded, and totally delicious!

Feel Good Foodie Mediterranean Ground Beef and Rice Ground beef and rice are a comfort food that’s quick to make and hearty enough to satisfy your whole family. But what makes this specific recipe stand out is the addition of chickpeas for extra protein. Still, the best part is that you can replicate this dish using just one pot, so say goodbye to tons of dirty dishes! Simply brown some ground beef and onions before adding in your rice, chickpeas, and chicken broth or water. Lastly, let it simmer for 15 minutes or until the rice is cooked through, and top with some parsley to add a pop of freshness.

Feel Good Foodie Mediterranean Frittata Frittatas are such a simple way to satisfy a crowd (and clear out all those veggies in your fridge that are just dying to get eaten). Or, if you’re just feeding yourself, you can even replicate this recipe and save a slice for each morning of the workweek! Talk about a pain-free way to increase your daily protein intake. This Mediterranean frittata combines eggs (or egg whites, if that’s more your style), Greek yogurt, onions, baby spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, and feta cheese for a balanced bite. Just be sure to sauté your veggies before adding them to your egg mixture to keep your frittata from turning soggy in the oven!

Forks and Foliage Slow Roasted Salmon with Citrus and Capers Fish in general is a great go-to for protein, but salmon reigns supreme for a few reasons. Not only does a three-ounce serving offer 22 to 25 grams of protein, but it’s also packed with other essentials like omega-3 fatty acids and vitamins B12 and D. There are so many ways to prepare it, too, yet this slow-roasted salmon recipe is a tangy favorite. All you have to do is combine lemon juice, orange juice, capers, olive oil, Dijon mustard, salt, and pepper in a bowl. Then pour the sauce over your salmon filet, cook it at 225°F for about 25 minutes, and voilà, you have a flaky, vibrant main dish to serve over rice or with a side of steamed vegetables.

Feel Good Foodie Mediterranean Couscous Salad Couscous is technically a type of pasta made from crushed semolina flour, but when prepared in salads, it feels much healthier (and for good reason). That’s because many recipes, like this one, pair it with high-protein chickpeas and fiber-filled greens. For a light-tasting lunch, use pearl or regular couscous as your base, then add chickpeas to pack a nutty punch that’s vegetarian-friendly. Next, mix in a variety of fresh veggies, like cucumbers, tomatoes, red peppers, and olives, as well as pine nuts for crunch and feta cheese to add a bit of saltiness. And for the dressing, a simple combination of olive oil, lemon juice, Dijon mustard, and garlic ties everything together.

Half-Baked Harvest Chickpea and Egg Salad Jars Egg salad is already a fan favorite for people on the go who prefer high-protein meals that can be prepped ahead. But by adding chickpeas to the equation, you’re seriously boosting the health benefits. I personally love this recipe option as an easy lunch for work, because the only parts you have to physically cook are the hard-boiled eggs and quinoa. And if you have a really tight schedule on Sundays, you could even just buy pre-cooked quinoa! Afterward, simply stack all the ingredients in a jar that’s easy to grab from your fridge before work. It’s advised that you start layering with the marinated carrots and artichokes first, which get tastier the longer they sit in dressing, followed by the quinoa, chickpeas, cucumbers, feta, arugula or spinach, and egg.

Half-Baked Harvest Mediterranean Chicken and Summer Squash Noodles If you’re already craving the flavors of summer, I can relate. That’s why this Mediterranean chicken and summer squash noodles recipe is a no-brainer. It’s super fresh yet satisfying and, again, bursting with protein (thank you, chicken). Just marinate the meat in olive oil, garlic, oregano, smoked paprika, crushed red pepper flakes, and lemon for up to 12 hours before grilling. Similar to the lamb kebabs, you can even arrange them on a stick for easy flipping! Once a bit charred, place your chicken over a nice bed of zucchini noodles topped with green basil sauce, tomatoes, and microgreens. Colorful, flavorful, and nutritious!

Half-Baked Harvest Mediterranean Chicken and Farro Salad Finally, if you haven’t indulged in farro yet, now is your chance. This ancient wheat grain delivers nuttiness in soups, risottos, and salads while offering fiber and protein! That’s why pairing it with chicken is a smart way to health-hack your meal. This iteration uses Mediterranean-seasoned grilled chicken that’s pure garlicky goodness. As for the salad, it’s made up of farro, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, cannellini beans, marinated artichokes, and fresh mozzarella, topped with a refreshing roasted red pepper sauce. Such a straightforward yet filling dinner deserves to be added to your rotation.

