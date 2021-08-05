The Best Gluten-Free Finds: Whole Foods Edition
Struggling to fill your pantry with gluten-free foods you can actually eat and enjoy? Been there, done that. And I FEEL for you. When I was first introduced to a gluten-free diet, I felt intimidated, scared, and defeated. For me, gluten-free meant no more beloved bread, pasta, or cake — I didn't realize how many *insanely* delicious gluten-free recipes were out there (or that gluten-free baking was absolutely a thing).
For months, I searched high and low for gf foods I could eat, afford, and actually enjoy — and it wasn't easy. It meant trying every brand under the sun and comparing gluten-free snacks and ingredients based on price and taste. The journey was long and almost broke my bank account, but in the end, I found some amazing products that I now cannot live without. And the best part? You can get them all in one place: Whole Foods. And guys, these products are so good you'll truly never miss the gluten.
Take this list into your local Whole Foods, or shop your faves in bulk on Amazon.
Photo by Siete Instagram
Siete Tortillas
If you're into taco night as much as I am, you're going to love this brand. My personal favorite are the tortillas, but they also have amazing tortilla chips, sauces, seasonings, and sweets, all of which are gluten- and grain-free.
Photo by Bob's Red Mill
Bob's Red Mill 1 to 1 Gluten Free Baking Flour
This brand is nothing short of amazing. I keep their gluten free flour stocked in my pantry and use their pancake and cake mixes for when I'm treating myself to something sweet.
Photo by Eat Banza
Banza Pasta
Banzaaaaa! I am obsessed with these products. Thanks to their gluten-free pizza, pasta, rice, and grain options, my carb cravings are consistently satisfied. Everything's made out of chickpeas, which means these foods are packed with protein and will leave you feeling full and happy. Seriously… you HAVE to try these.
Photo by Daiya
Daiya Gluten-Free Pizza
Although Daiya is known to be a dairy-free brand, they offer SO many great gluten-free options. Daiya offers one of the only gluten-free pizzas I've had that actually tastes like pizza, which is a huge win in my book. Every single one of their products are gluten-, dairy-, nut-, soy-, fish- and egg-free — I mean, what's not to love?!
Photo by Taste Republic
Taste Republic Gluten-Free Pasta
Calling all pasta lovers! If you haven't yet tried these products, you're missing out. Taste Republic has every type of pasta you can think of, all gluten- and grain-free. Not to mention, it's fresh and soft pasta (not dried) like the kind you'd eat in Italy, and to that I say, SALUTI!
Photo by Partake
Partake cookies were one of the first things I found in my adventures with gluten-free foods. I thought my sweet tooth would never be fulfilled, and then I met these. Partake party time!
Photo by Rebel
Rebel Ice Cream
Ahhh, finally an ice cream that doesn't make a gluten-free gal feel icky. Every pint of Rebel is gluten-free, sugar-free, low carb and high fat. AND it's made with heavy cream (unlike some of the other healthier ice cream options), meaning it's full of good fats your body needs. Yummmmm!
Photo by Feel Good Foods
Feel Good Foods Chicken Potstickers
Feel good foods, indeed. When I became gluten-free, I was devastated thinking I'd have to give up my love of potstickers. When I found FGF, everything changed and I now get my dim sum fix every. single. week.
Photo by Pamelas Products
Pamela's Lemon Shortbread Cookies
Pamela, whoever you are, wherever you are… THANK YOU. This brand quite literally has it all. Cookies, pancakes, flours, protein bars, ramen, graham crackers, and PASTA. I found this brand when I was looking for graham crackers for a s'mores night with my friends, and I was excited to find out they taste almost exactly like the delicious original honey made crackers. Oh, and the Lemon Shortbread cookies... let's just say they're Girl Scout cookies' biggest competitor.
Photo by Brazi Bites
Brazi Bites Cheese & Pepperoni Pizza'nadas
If I could eat Brazi Bites every day, I would. The empanadas are straight from heaven and naturally gluten-free. You'll be hooked after the first bite. And if you're not into empanadas, they also sell breakfast sandwiches and cheese bread, and I KNOW that everyone can use a little cheese bread in their life.
The gluten-free options are endless these days with so many brands on the market. Never be intimidated by your food allergies or sensitivities! Embrace your inner foodie and find foods that make you happy and feel good. To Whole Foods we go! (Or Amazon... grocery delivery, please?)
