Skip The Sweater And DIY An Ugly Sweater Dress This Holiday
Ugly sweaters — we <3 you, but this year we’ve decided to opt for something a bit longer and even more OTT. Say hello to the ugly sweater dress! These are perfect for the girl that doesn’t let dressing in costume die on October 31. Grab some felt and a hot glue gun to amp up your ugly sweater into a holiday miracle this winter.
These sweater dresses are cute, colorful, and hilarious — one of our favorite combinations!
Snowman Sweater Dress
Materials + Tools:
- Sweater dress
- Black and orange felt
- Patterned fabric or scarf
- Hot glue gun
- Scissors
Instructions:
- Cut out an orange triangle, five large black circles and eight small black circles from felt.
- Use a hot glue gun to attach the felt pieces to the sweater to create a snowman face.
- Tie the patterned fabric around your waist to create the snowman’s scarf.
This ugly sweater dress is so easy to make. All you need to do is cut out one triangle and five circles from felt. The two eye circles and three button circles can be the same size. Then, make the eight circles for the mouth much smaller.
Lay out your shapes to create the snowman’s face and body. Use a hot glue gun to attach to the sweater once they are in the correct location.
Tie the fabric around your waist, or above your pregnant belly :) , to create the snowman’s scarf and to section off his head and body.
Our creative director Anj has the perfect pregnant belly for this snowman sweater.
So cute!
Fireplace Sweater Dress
Materials + Tools:
Instructions:
- Cut out flames from yellow and orange felt and glue onto a large black square to create the fire. Glue onto the bottom edge of the sweater dress.
- Use felt the same color as your sweater to create bricks around the fireplace. Use hot glue to secure in place.
- Create Christmas flowers, stockings and a holiday garland out of the other colors of felt.
- Glue the stockings to the arms of the sweater and adorn the corner of the fireplace with Christmas flowers.
- Hot glue two chains of ribbon to the neckline of the sweater to create a long layered necklace. Place your holiday letters onto the ribbon to create the garland.
- Finish up the sweater with tinsel garland along the arms of the sweater.
Cut out flames from the yellow and orange colors of felt and glue onto a large black square. This will be your fireplace.
Glue the fireplace to the bottom edge of the sweater. Cut out red bricks and glue around the fire.
Create felt details like Christmas florals, stockings and a “Happy Holidays” garland. Use hot glue and different colors of felt to create these pieces.
Glue ribbon around the neckline to create the “Happy Holidays” garland.
Add the stockings to the bottom edge of the arm sleeves and then tinsel garland on top.
And the stockings were hung from the mantle with care.
Two thumb's up.
Christmas Tree Sweater
Oh Christmas tree, oh Christmas tree.
Materials + Tools:
Instructions:
- Find the measurement of your neck, chest, waist and upper leg — jot them down for reference later on.
- Cut out squares that measure 20 inches, 25 inches, 30 inches and 35 inches.
- Fold in half and trim the bottom edge into a curve. Pair your smallest measurement with the smallest measurement of the square and cut out a U shape of the corresponding size.
- Hot glue pom-pom trim around the bottom edge of your circles.
- Stack the circles on top of each other and then slide the dress in place. Hot glue the circles to the dress.
- Adorn the circles with Christmas ornaments.
- Cut a star out of yellow felt to pin into your hair.
Measure out four different sizes of squares — we measured out one 20-inch square, two 25-inch squares, one 30-inch square and one 35-inch square. Fold in half and then trim the bottom edge into a curved shape. Cut out a U shape that corresponds with the measurement of your neck.
Each layer will want a different U shape to correspond with the area of your body it will sit on. Measure your neck, chest, waist and upper legs and use these measurements.
Hot glue pom-pom trim around the edge of your felt rings.
Stack them up and hot glue to the sweater dress.
Add Christmas ornaments to spruce up your Christmas tree.
Finish off the outfit with a felt star headband and battery-powered Christmas lights.
Who wore it better?
Grab your gang and squad up for the ultimate Christmas photo.
Happy ugly sweater days everyone!
