Starbucks Holiday Drinks Are Back — This Time In 25th-Anniversary Red Cups
It's that time of year where we make Christmas cookies, buy thoughtful gifts for our friends and family, and stop to grab one the iconic Starbucks holiday drinks. There's something magical about finally being able to get your go-to coffee in a red cup (or swapping your usual latte for a seasonal one) that makes it feel like the holiday season has finally arrived. Well, that and listening to the ultimate holiday playlist. And since there's probably a Starbs wherever you might be headed this holiday season, you can grab a drink no matter where your Christmas travels take you.
Starbucks Red Cups
The red cup was first introduced in 1997, meaning that this is its 25th birthday! The cup started out with holly leaves and coffee beans printed on it and has evolved to include characters, different holiday colors, and fun designs that definitely put us in the holiday spirit. We love the way that this year's collection looks like wrapping paper.
Starbucks Holiday Drinks For 2022
Starbucks Peppermint Mocha
How much more seasonal can you get? This classic drink has been on Starbucks' holiday menu for 20 years this year, and for good reason. It gives us that same warm-down-to-our-toes feeling that we get when we stir our cocoa with a candy cane. This is the first holiday drink we're going to be ordering!
Chestnut Praline Latte
This drink is great for any coffee drinkers who love nutty flavors. If your go-to nonseasonal order is a Hazelnut Latte, then you definitely need to give this drink a try. As far as the snacks go, we'd recommend pairing with a chocolate croissant for maximum flavor enjoyment.
Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte
This latte is for those of us with a super-sweet tooth. Not only does it feature sugar cookie syrup, but it's made with blonde espresso, which is naturally sweeter than the regular espresso used in other drinks. Plus it has red and green sprinkles on top, which get another checkmark from us.
Irish Cream Cold Brew
Okay, so your first thought might be, "Why would I drink cold brew in the winter?" Because it's delicious! If your favorite drink is the normal cold brew, then this updated version (which features Irish Cream syrup and cocoa powder) will be your holiday go-to.
Caramel Brulée Latte
We'd recommend this drink even if you don't usually enjoy caramel flavors. It's warm, cozy, and has an excellent toasty flavor that tastes the way a warm hug feels. If you're still not so sure, try ordering it half-sweet before committing to the full flavor.
Toasted White Chocolate Mocha
Caramelized white chocolate mocha sauce, espresso, and steamed milk come together to create this sweet sip. The holiday sugar sprinkles and crispy pearls are the cherry on top.
Starbucks Holiday Snacks For 2022
Chocolate Pistachio Swirl
This holiday take on the cinnamon bun swaps your go-to cinnamon sugar for chocolate, and adds some mint chocolate chips and chopped pistachios on top. This is a breakfast treat we'll want to eat every day.
Reindeer Cake Pop
Get in the holiday spirit with a cake pop that's decorated to look like Rudolph. Vanilla cake with chocolate icing is our favorite cake combo, so we already know that we'll love this snack.
Sugar Plum Cheese Danish
We love all things related to the Sugar Plum Fairy (we're talking both food and glittery makeup), and that includes this Danish. It's got cream cheese and a spiced sugar plum spread that is the perfect complement.
Cranberry Bliss Bar
This bar features cranberries, which are a great in-season ingredient for your holiday recipes, but it also features cream-cheese icing and orange zest to create a holiday bar that is great for breakfast, snack, or dessert.
Snowman Cookie
This is a fan-favorite snack, and not just because it's adorable. The buttery shortbread is covered in white chocolate that is very reminiscent of a snowy day.
What's your favorite Starbucks holiday drink and snack? Follow us on Pinterest for more food and holiday content, and you can check out 11 Starbucks Drinks You Can Make At Home *and* Starbucks Bacon & Gruyere Sous Vide Egg Bites if you want to put a DIY spin on your Starbs.
All images used with permission, via Starbucks.
