I’ve been looking to amp up my dinner game this year by serving the classiest dishes possible. Since I love hosting dinner parties with my closest friends and family, I absolutely must purchase the highest-quality products so everyone is happy and satisfied with their meals.

But these recipes I spend hours slaving away on for my loved ones would be nothing without a bottle of wine. It’s perfect for washing down my servings, and I know for a fact my little soirées would be a total flop without these bottles.

Yet the only problem is that these wine bottles can get downright expensive. (It adds up in a major way if you’re not careful with your spending.) Fortunately, though, I’ve rounded up all the best Italian wines to stock up on, which are all $30 and under.

Scroll on to discover your next favorite Italian wine!

Primavini Fontaleoni Vernaccia di San Gimignano For only $19, you can gulp up this gorgeous bottle of Fontaleoni Vernaccia di San Gimignano, which will make you feel like you’ve been transported to the sun-soaked vineyards of Tuscany.

Community Wine and Spirits Le Monde Friuli Pinot Grigio Absolutely love the poised combination of flavors, including white peach, jasmine, and melon. Simply refreshing, and perfect when paired with fresh poultry.

Cà dei Frati Cà dei Frati I Frati Lugana Here’s an elegant white that is perfect for sipping in front of the fireplace this winter while you bundle up with your closest gal pals.

Total Wine Di Majo Norante Sangiovese It doesn’t get classier than this Di Majo Norante Sangiovese, which is priced at a fair $15. A total steal in my book!

Domaine Franey Tenuta Sant’Antonio Nanfrè Valpolicella The taste is utterly luxurious, which is why it’s almost mindblowing that this Tenuta Sant’ Antonio Nanfrè Valpolicella is currently being sold for only $15. I love the unique aroma it offers, with a gorgeous blend of orange peel and floral notes. So classy.

Roscioli Wine Club Selvapiana Chianti Rufina Every sip of this Selvapiana Chianti Rufina will make you feel like you’re relaxing in the sun-soaked streets of Florence, while gazing at the beautiful seaside views. The rosemary scent and raspberry and light cola taste so effortlessly transport me to Italy that if I close my eyes, I'll think I'm really there.

Fattoria Le Pupille Fattoria Le Pupille Morellino di Scansano Here’s a beautiful red that I love to pop open whenever I want to feel extra deluxe and lavish. It has bursts of cherry and dried Mediterranean herbs, resulting in a truly unique flavor.

Domaine Franey Capezzana Barco Reale Di Carmignano Another opulent red can be found in the bottle of this Capezzana Barco Reale Di Carmignano, which tastes like sheer class with every sip.

Subscribe to our newsletter for more budget-friendly food + beverage curations!