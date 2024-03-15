The 8 Best Trader Joe's Champagne Bottles To Pop
There are times when you’re celebrating big, so you're willing to spring for an expensive champagne. But what if you want a little bubbly to freeze, spike mimosas with, or to pour into a champagne tower? Trader Joe's to the rescue! Trader Joe's champagne has expanded waaaay beyond 'Two-Buck Chuck' to include French champagne and other sparkling white wines produced using the Champagne method, which are *way* less expensive.
Time to pop some tags – no – corks! Here are some of the best Trader Joe's champagnes you can snag on a bargain... ones that even your wine snob friends will love.
Simpler Wine Italian Wine Cocktail
We're kind of obsessed with these little guys, which hold a little over a glass of wine in each $1 can. We love the mango flavor, with hints of fruit and a fizzy finish. Bring these to any BYOB situation, and you're sure to be a hit.
French Fizz Le Blanc 2021
This French sparkling wine, made with a blend of grapes, has a light body with a dry, crisp, and citrusy taste. Plus, the bottle looks so fancy! It also comes in a tasty rosé version.
Brut Rosé French Sparkling Wine
We can’t get enough of this pink Italian sparkler. When summer rolls around, be sure to stock up on these reasonably priced ($7!) bottles.
Opaline Pinot Noir Brut Rosé
This bottle has the delicate flavors of red fruits like strawberry and raspberry, and it bubbles just like a much more expensive option would. You essentially get the taste you love without the price tag!
Trader Joe's Reserve Brut Rosé
Also fermented in the traditional méthode champenoise, this North Coast Californian bubbly has hints of strawberry and a clean, dry finish. It's a flawless upgrade to your basic brunch mimosas!
Villa Antica Asolo Prosecco DOCG Superiore
Prosecco is a dry Italian sparkling wine that starts with different grapes than champagne and undergoes an entirely different fermentation process. (Champagne goes through a second fermentation in the bottle to achieve all of those bubbles and rich texture, while prosecco's second fermentation happens in large vats, which is why it's so affordable.) This prosecco has a clean mouthfeel, bright, bubbles, and a melon-forward flavor. (Photo via Trader Joe's)
Platinum Reserve Brut Sparkling Wine Sonoma County
This medium-bodied brut hints of apple and pear, plus a light gingery spice. It's easy sipping, so you don't have to save it for a special occasion — today will do! Cheers!
La Burgondie Crémant de Bourgogne
Made up of Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Gamay, and Aligotè grapes, this sparkling bev has notes of citrus and red apple with a dash of gingerbread spice.
