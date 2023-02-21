Madelyn Cline's Premiere Look Is The Subtle '90s Glam We Need In 2023
Actress Madelyn Cline is making waves right now. Not only has she been featured on the cover of Cosmopolitanand The Today Show's digital issue, she also starred in last year's Knives Out: Glass Onion and Netflix's hit series Outer Banks. With 13.5M followers on Instagram, she's also become an influence in fashion and beauty circles, so it only makes sense that her look for the L.A. premiere of OBX 3, which took place on February 16, would be show-stopping.
'90s makeup is definitely having its moment, and thanks to celebrity makeup artist Jen Tioseco, we know that that momentum is not slowing down in 2023. We got a behind-the-scenes look at the skincare prep and makeup products Tioseco used so that you can recreate this makeup look for your own upcoming events.
The best part about this makeup? Since Tioseco uses a variety of neutrals, it's super easy to customize — meaning it will look good on absolutely everyone.
Everything You Need For Madelyn Cline's 90s Makeup Look
Tioseco wanted to keep Cline's skin fresh and bronzed throughout the night, so she started with Dermalogica’s Micellar Prebiotic Precleanse, which removes dirt, oil, and make-up while also balancing your skin's microbiome with prebiotics.
We love to start our own skincare prep with a micellar product (another great option is Garnier's Micellar Water) to ensure our skin is totally clean before we add any makeup. Tioseco then went in with the Dermalogica’s Hyaluronic Ceramide Mist and Dermalogica’s Circular Hydration Serum with Hyaluronic Acid to lock in extra moisture.
Next it's time for the eyes. "I put a good layer of [the Biolumin-C Vitamin C Eye Serum] under her eyes and placed eye patches on top so that the serum would soak into the under eye," Tioseco says.
When it came to Cline's makeup, Tioseco kept the bronzed theme going by picking neutral products instead of rosy or warm. She used the Chanel Vitalumière foundation (which she mixed with a little bit of the Circular Hydration Serum) and Nars Radiant Creamy Concealeras a base, then used the Chanelbronzer and PATRICK TA Double-Take Crème & Powder Blushto add some color.
To add some dimension to Madelyn Cline's eyes, Tioseco used champagne and brown tones from the Pat McGrath Mothership Eyeshadow Palettefor a barely-there shimmer, and used a combo of the Charlotte Tilbury Iconic Mood liner + Chanel’s Hydrating Vibrant Shine Lip Colour in Easyas the finishing touch.
"After completing her makeup and powdering her face, I sprayed an extra layer of the Hyaluronic Ceramide Mist to bring light back to it," Tioseco says. Adding a mist is a great hack for blending and hydrating at the same time.
Keeping the color palette neutral is great for when you want your outfit to shine, but you can also add some extra color however you want. Heading to a concert? Add a swipe of neon graphic liner. Going on a date? Swap the neutral lips for a classic red. Any way you choose to wear this makeup will look stunning, even if it's different every time.
Featured image used with permission, via Jen Tioseco.
