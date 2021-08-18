13 Multitasking Products That Will Take Your Skincare Routine To The Next Level
We've been known to multitask on more than one occasion. Whether it's dialing into a conference call from the car or brainstorming a pitch while brushing our teeth, we appreciate a two-in-one. That applies to our skincare too! With so many products on the market these days, there's a variety of lip balms, oils, and moisturizers that do double duty, giving your beauty routine a well-deserved update. We spoke with top dermatologist Dr. Marisa Garshick to get some of her recommendations, and added a few of our own favorite picks as well, for a Brit+Co-approved list of multitasking skincare must-haves.
Dove Beauty Deep Moisture Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer ($5)
Stay clean with this pick that "sanitizes but also nourishes and moisturizes the skin," according to Dr. Garshick. Dove's Moisture Renew Blend offers hydration that doesn't compromise its germ-fighting ingredients.
Bubble Wipe Out Makeup Remover ($13)
Not only does this makeup remover get rid of all the gunk in your pores, but it's also got meadowfoam seed oil to balance, raspberry seed oil to replenish moisture levels, and chickweed extract to soothe.
TRULY Beauty Dew You Love Me Jelly Face Mask ($19)
If the glitter didn't make you fall in love with this face mask, the retinol found inside will! It speeds up cell turnover to fight wrinkles, and the Vitamin C promotes collagen production for brighter and younger-looking skin.
pai Rosehip Face Oil ($44)
This face oil is great for all skin types and is strong enough to fight against acne, dryness, dullness, pigmentation, and more.
Aquaphor Lip SPF ($3, was $5)
Give your lips some TLC with this product, chock full of shea butter and vitamins. "It moisturizes and helps with dry, cracked lips but also provides SPF!" Dr. Garshick says.
Mario Badescu Cleansing Oil ($16)
This makeup remover won't leave you feeling heavy or greasy. The primrose oil ensures your skin stays soft, even when you're taking off stubborn waterproof mascara.
Sunday Riley Light Hearted SPF 30 Daily Face Sunscreen ($35)
Not only does this face sunscreen protect against the sun, but the turmeric and velvety finish will make your skincare routine luxurious. Plus it's got blue-light defense!
The Ordinary Niacinamide ($6)
This water-based vitamin and mineral formula uses niacinamide and zinc to target shine, enlarged pores, and roughness from the inside out.
Colorescience Total Eye 3-in-1 Renewal ($74)
Dr. Garshick recommends adding SPF, eye cream, and concealer to your beauty bag with this multitasker. The cooling applicator will also help relieve puffiness.
Glossier Futuredew ($24)
Wear this serum with or without makeup from a lit-from-within glow that lasts up to 12 hours. Plus, the powerful plant-based extracts will make your skin look brighter over time.
Garnier 5-in-1 Miracle Skin Perfector BB Cream ($13)
We love lightweight makeup, and this BB cream works against wrinkles, uneven skin, and dryness.
SkinBetter Science AlphaRet ($125)
This cream "has retinoid and exfoliants (and is) also hydrating," Dr. Garshick says. Don't worry if you have sensitive skin: It's gentle enough to exfoliate without irritating.
CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser ($15)
A cleanser that removes oil, hydrates, and uses ceramides to reinforce your skin barrier? Count us in!
