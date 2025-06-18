Dry skin is no joke considering I live in an extremely dry climate. I’ve depended on several drugstore moisturizers throughout my time in Colorado, but nothing has truly come close to the magic that Versed’s Sweet Relief Night Mask + Face Balm delivers.

Sitting at just $14, it brings unparalleled hydration to my skin, so much so that I haven’t had to deal with any dry patches for about three years now. As a hybrid between a moisturizer, slugging balm, and night mask, it's an astoundingly versatile product that actually lives up to its promise – no hype here.

If you’re struggling with dry skin or are simply looking for a nourishing moisturizer that’ll keep your skin glowy and happy, believe me when I say this Versed product is it.

Scroll on for more details on why the Versed Sweet Relief Night Mask + Face Balm is the best moisturizer out there, plus my full review after three years of use (and five repurchases of the tub).

The Specs Amazon Made for dry and sensitive skin, the Versed Sweet Relief Night Mask + Face Balm is a vegan, fragrance-free moisturizer that also multitasks as a slugging balm, and mask. The dermatologist-tested formula is infused with “nutrient-dense” bacuri and kokum butters for nourishment, plus “antioxidant-rich” apricot kernel oil to lock in moisture. This product prioritizes the skin barrier by placing a silky-smooth, yet secure layer of moisture – in fact, based on a two-week trial of people aged 19-60, 100% of users agreed it helped lock and seal in moisture, 100% of users agreed it supported the skin barrier, and 97% said their skin felt moisturized the next day.

The Formula: My Experience This moisturizer scoops from the tub like butter. Meredith Holser I couldn’t agree more with the Versed Sweet Relief Night Mask + Face Balm’s trial results. My skin always feels expertly nourished and hydrated after applying it. When it comes to the formula, I love its balmy feel. It’s thick, but not too thick that my skin feels suffocated. While it presents from the tub as a mask, it actually melts wonderfully into a smooth, easy-to-spread cream upon touching my skin. I find that the thickness is ideal for tackling the dry skin woes that come with living in a dry mountain climate. I feel like it really locks in my skin's natural moisture while simultaneously protecting it from outside factors. Plus, while my skin isn’t easily irritated by fragrances, I prefer that this product is fragrance-free because it gives me the peace of mind that further complications (like breakouts or rashes) won’t arise.

The Application: What I Think While the moisturizer is thick from the tub, it melts and smooths out when it touches the skin. Meredith Holser I apply the Versed Sweet Relief Night Mask + Face Balm twice a day after any toners and serums (I’m currently loving Eadem’s Cashmere Peel Toner formulated with AHA, PHA, rice water, and colloidal oatmeal that gently dissolves dead skin cells for a brighter complexion and Vitabrid's Dual Drop Serum made with peptides, vitamin C, and hyaluronic acid for aiding dark spots from breakouts). The application of the Versed Sweet Relief Night Mask + Face Balm is oh-so easy. I scoop about a quarter-sized amount from the jar using my finger and warm it up between my hands before patting and rubbing it onto my entire face. I typically reach for more product than less of it because it truly spreads like butter and I can move any excess moisture down to my neck and chest, which is never a bad idea. After putting it on, I notice a perfectly natural glow and relieving hydration.

The Results This moisturizer gives my skin the hydration it craves, eliminates any dry patches with ease, and delivers the perfect amount of glow without being noticeably slick or oily. Meredith Holser The buttery and oily aspects of the Versed Sweet Relief Night Mask + Face Balm’s formula are definitely prevalent on my skin – it places such a lovely glow, but never one that feels too slick (I’ve tried moisturizers that leave an excess amount of ‘wetness’ on my skin, which never works well with layering more products). This product, however, stays put on my skin. I find that the butter and oil also soak into my skin so nicely (instead of just sitting on top of it), making my face feel baby-smooth, even after hours of going throughout my day. I also adore that this product incorporates seamlessly with the rest of my skincare routine. Since it doesn't contain SPF, I make sure to layer some on in the morning, but leave it be at night. I tend to rotate through multiple SPFs for the sake of testing and reviewing, but I’ve never experienced any pilling or texture weirdness with layering the Versed balm. I can go about my skincare routine and even top it off with my daily tinted SPF and concealer without any pushback.

Why It's The Best Moisturizer Meredith Holser Versed Sweet Relief Night Mask + Face Balm This is a wonderful all-purpose moisturizer for anyone looking for expert-level hydration. Since it’s so nourishing, I wholeheartedly recommend it to skincare lovers of any age. Its thick feel also provides a great base for anyone living in dry climates, or anyone with naturally dry skin. It’s super versatile, serving as an everyday moisturizer, slugging balm, and mask all at once. Since its formula is simply made with natural ingredients and zero fragrances, it’s compatible with a wide range of skin types, including acne-prone skin. If your thin, watery moisturizer isn’t quite cutting it in terms of long-lasting hydration, this product will rock your world. Plus, one tub is only $14. I’ve repurchased it five times now and have found that a single tub lasts me about six weeks. Of course, its longevity will depend on how much product you use and how frequently you reach for it, but compared to the vast majority of other drugstore-level moisturizers I’ve tried, I'd say this is the absolute best.

