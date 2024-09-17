6 Best Drugstore Moisturizers Under $25 To Revive Dry, Flaky Skin
You don't have to splurge on high-end skincare to find the perfect moisturizer. Some of the most effective products can be found between the aisles at the drugstore! These 6 best drugstore moisturizers (all under $25, by the way) are packed with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid and ceramides that leave your skin feeling nourished to the gods. Since winter's on its way, now's the time to lock in your ideal everyday moisturizer – let these drugstore options inspire your next skincare purchase! Let's get the glow!
Amazon
CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30
This $15 moisturizer is packed with three essential ceramides to help restore and maintain your skin's barrier, contributing to an ultra-hydrated look. It's also formulated with hyaluronic acid and niacinamide for even more moisture! The best part is the inclusion of micro-fine zinc oxide sunscreen that's "absorbed quickly" without leaving a greasy finish.
Amazon
e.l.f. Holy Hydration! Face Cream
For just $13, this face cream from e.l.f. delivers supple yet lightweight moisture to the skin. It "instantly absorbs," making it a great no-fuss option to wear under layers of more skincare and makeup. It's made with hyaluronic acid to boost hydration, niacinamide to minimize pores and even out skin tone, and various peptides that promote collagen production for a youthful glow. Plus, the SPF 30 provides daily protection against harmful, damaging UVA and UVB rays.
Amazon
Versed Sweet Relief Night Mask + Face Balm
I love using this $13 face balm as a nightly moisturizer, especially in the fall and winter months when my skin is dryer than usual. The formula is super thick, helping to support the skin barrier since it locks in moisture for hours on end. It's formulated with "nutrient-dense" bacuri butter, kokum butter, and apricot kernel oil, which is rich in antioxidants. Regular wear can result in a "soft, plump, radiant-looking complexion."
Amazon
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Face Moisturizer
If your face doesn't exactly crave thick moisturizers, this $23 one from Neutrogena is the way to go. It boasts a lightweight water-gel formulation, which soaks in quickly without any greasy effect. It delivers "6x more hydration than untreated skin and hydrates skin for 48 hours," according to the brand. Anyone with normal, oily, or dry skin can use this gentle product!
Amazon
L’Oréal Paris Collagen Daily Face Moisturizer
If your skin has signs of aging, this $11 pick is perfect for tackling fine lines and wrinkles. Its formula includes collagen, which is known it increase hydration and improve elasticity. You can choose from fragranced and non-fragranced versions, though non-fragranced skincare products are most commonly recommended by dermatologists since fragrances can dry out and irritate skin – especially sensitive skin types.
Target
Byoma Gel Cream Moisturizer
This $15 pick is a great product for daily hydration. It's lightweight and oil-free, which lays a solid foundation for more skincare products and makeup. It has three ceramides to build up and support the skin barrier, as well as niacinamide and green tea to "improve tone and texture."
