The 10 Trader Joe’s Beauty Products That “Actually Work,” According To Shoppers
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
The beauty aisle at Trader Joe's is not one I typically ever stop by, but as of late, the internet has totally convinced me to start shopping for Trader Joe’s beauty products. I was scouring the Trader Joe’s subreddit (as I love to do) and landed on a thread that was all about the grocer’s best beauty picks.
If you didn’t know by now, TJ’s sells everything from serums to hair care! Plus, oftentimes, they’re significantly cheaper than high-end name brands – for around the same formulas and quality.
Below, find 10 of the best Trader Joe’s beauty products recommended by die-hard shoppers!
Trader Joe's
1. Retinol Night Serum
Retinol can be a bit daunting when it comes to skincare, especially if you're a first-time user. This TJ's formula only contains 0.3% retinol, so it's fairly gentle. One expert Redditor swears by this $10 bottle:
“After working in a dermatology office, I swear by their retinol serum," they wrote. "It’s very similar to the $70 0.3% serum we sold. Also their triple antioxidant serum looks exactly like the one we sold for over $100. Luxury really is an illusion.”
Trader Joe's
2. Ultra Hydrating Gel Moisturizer
Trader Joe's tapped their "favorite" high-end skincare producer to create this $9 pot of gel moisturizer. It's "packed" with aloe leaf juice as well as green tea, birch leaf, and milk thistle extracts to help soothe the skin, while "holy grail" ingredients like sodium hyaluronate help to truly lock in moisture.
Several Redditors compared this affordable TJ's formula to expensive alternatives like the Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Moisturizer ($58) and the Biossance Balancing Gel Moisturizer ($54). 👀
Trader Joe's
3. Daily Facial Sunscreen
This SPF got endless praise on Reddit. Its formula is far from "thick" and "sticky" – that is, according to Trader Joe's. It's translucent, oil-free, fragrance-free (sensitive skin-havers rejoice!), absorbs quickly, and leaves a silky matte finish. Oh, and it's only $9. Sounds perfect, right? Here's what shoppers have to say:
"I love it and I have gone two very hot summers without getting a sunburn!” one person said.
“A lot of sunscreen leaves a weird white cast on my (darker) skin but this one is perfect,” another noted.
“I've been using this for like a decade," one more user wrote. "The SPF 15 isn't enough if I'm going to be in the sun all day, but for office days it's perfect. I have sensitive skin and it doesn't break me out.”
Amazon
4. 100% Pure Jojoba Oil
Someone noted that this jojoba oil "takes off waterproof mascara like nobody's business.” I love to hear it!
Trader Joe's jojoba oil is super versatile, too. You can easily use it as both a cleanser and moisturizer: cleanse clogged pores, remove makeup, and moisturize your hair and scalp with just a few drops! Since a little goes a long way, I'd say $15 a bottle is well worth it.
Trader Joe's
5. Ultra Moisturizing Hand Cream
Trader Joe's Ultra Moisturizing Hand Cream is notorious for being a dupe of L’Occitane's Shea Butter Hand Cream. One Redditor noted that it easily compares in terms of the formula: TJ's version also boasts 20% pure shea butter and coconut oil to nourish dry skin. They also highlighted the fact that "the scent for the basic versions is identical.”
While L’Occitane's hand cream costs $30, TJ's tube is only $5. A steal!
“The hand cream is so good!" another user said. "I have a tube in my car, in my bag, at my office, etc.”
Trader Joe's
6. Supreme Hydrating Eye Cream
Trader Joe's sells eye cream?! Okay, now I need to go. TJ's notes that this $6 tube contains many "sought-after" ingredients like hydrolyzed marine collagen, coenzyme Q10, Manuka honey, hibiscus extract, and almond, argan, rosehip, and marula seed oils to soften and soothe the under eye area. It's also supposed to be extra-rich and creamy without weighing your skin down!
A couple Redditors couldn't say enough good things about it:
“I can’t praise the eye cream enough. It’s very moisturizing and does a fantastic job keeping my eye area hydrated in the dry air," one person said. "I’m 35 and I have very little wrinkles, I use it twice a day. I’ve used very high end eye creams before and while yes they were nice, I feel like TJ’s one does the job for me at this age.”
“My skin is so dry that my eyelids get flaky often, this helps more than anything else by far," another commented. "Sometimes I use it on my whole face when it’s really sensitive.”
Trader Joe's
7. Cleansing + Conditioning Hair Wash
“The Cleansing + Conditioning Hair Wash is the GOAT for my hair!" one Reddit user wrote. "I used to buy expensive cleansing conditioners and the TJ’s one is honestly way better (at least for my hair!)... it makes my hair super soft and healthy feeling but I don’t get super greasy!”
This $5 product replaces the need for a two-step hair care routine (AKA shampoo and conditioner) by combining both of 'em. It's made without detergents, sulfates, parabens, or silicones, so your hair's natural oils and moisture are not lost. It's essentially a co-wash, which can help you cut down on how often you need to wash your hair, all while hydrating dry strands and taming frizz!
Trader Joe's
8. Hyaluronic Moisture Boost Serum
I am a ride-or-die fan of The Ordinary's hyaluronic acid serum – it always adds that extra boost of hydration to my dry winter skin and never irritates it, either. Based on Trader Joe's shopper's recommendations, I'm gonna have to try their similar $9 serum out ASAP.
One shopper said it's "light and hydrating. I have dry skin and it really makes a difference.”
Another user shared that they "use it every morning and night after [they've] washed [their] face.”
TJ's says this formula is water-based, unscented, never tested on animals, and non-comedogenic. In addition to moisturizing hyaluronic acid, it includes 1% sodium hyaluronate, which can penetrate the skin even deeper to provide much-needed moisture.
Trader Joe's
9. Brazil Nut Body Butter
Fan of the Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream's scent and nourishing effect, but not the nearly-$50 price tag? Trader Joe's famed Brazil Nut Body Butter seems to measure up pretty well for a mere fraction of the price. The tub of body butter itself is typically a seasonal item, but you can still snag it now in this delicious-smelling body care trio for $13.
TJ's fans are nuts for this product (pun fully intended):
“Brazil Nut body butter is one of the best body lotions I’ve ever used,” someone said.
“Brazil nut body wash and butter body are amazing!" one person wrote. "I bought like 4 tubs of the body butter.”
“Yes. It smells amazing and the texture is fantastic,” another user agreed.
“I still have two full tubs in my stash to hold me over until whenever the next seasonal body butter is available :),” one more Redditor shared. Yep, I'm grabbin' this one ASAP.
Trader Joe's
10. Marula Facial Oil
Marula oil offers insane hydration to dry skin. It also has antioxidant properties that can help even out your skin's tone and texture! While brands like Credo Beauty and Drunk Elephant sell similar marula oil formulas for $55+, TJ's version goes for $7 a pop.
The grocer says it's "light-textured and not greasy," which can definitely be hard to find in a skincare oil.
“The $7 marula oil is SO AMAZING I will never buy the Drunk Elephant stuff again even though I love that brand," one user offered.
“Recently started using the marula oil after using my (non TJ, don't love theirs) retinol and I feel like it has been a huge game changer and has given me a great glow," another person said.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
